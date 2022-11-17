Read full article on original website
Christmas at the Anatole is coming back to Dallas: Here’s what to expect this year
North Texas holiday staple Christmas at the Anatole is making a comeback this week, running from Nov. 18 - Dec. 24.
There's A Whimsical Christmas Village In Texas With Millions Of Lights & A 50 Foot Tall Tree
If you're looking for your own slice of holiday cheer near you, look no further than the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden festive village in Texas. The installations have transformed into a wonderland full of Christmas spirit with over a million lights displayed, a town of tiny European-style shopping buildings, and tons of different jubilant activities.
Theaters lack diversity
The live performances of the theater are some of the bests of times a child, adult, or family could experience. The actors bring forth their characters and the lines that must be given at a moment’s notice without fail. Let’s not even talk about if that live performance is...
WFAA
Gay Fort Worth couple didn't think they'd ever adopt -- until they saw Jace's Wednesday's Child story
FORT WORTH, Texas — David Craig and George Massad never thought about having kids until it "kinda just happened." The two men from Fort Worth have been married nine years and their lives changed the moment they saw a Wednesday's Child special report on WFAA. They heard about Jace's...
fox4news.com
Friends, family of Dallas hospital shooting victim remember their 'angel on earth'
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas - Saturday, family members and friends of a Methodist Dallas Medical Center social worker celebrated her life nearly one month after she and a nurse were ambushed and killed while checking on a patient. For the first time since Jacqueline Pokuaa was killed, her family is talking...
dmagazine.com
It Appears Unbelievably Easy to Break Into the Dead Valley View Mall
Nearly three years after reaching an agreement with the city of Dallas to tear down Valley View Center, a chunk of the mall is still standing, and the inside looks like a blast zone. We know that because a pair of urban explorers—YouTubers Eric J. Kuhns and a guy named Holland who goes by “Helicopter Bear”—had an easy time walking into the wreckage of the vacant mall through an exposed loading bay. They emerge in the food court, whose floor now has a patina of tiny glass shards.
CandysDirt.com
Designed by Fort Worth Architect Robert L. Wright, This Westcliff Modern Has a Mysterious Past
There is no mystery about the allure of this Westcliff modern, but its eye-catching façade regularly makes necks crane as it is truly worthy of a good gawking. The classic modern is composed of interesting sculptural blocks creating multiple levels. Plus, it’s embedded on a gorgeous verdant sloping lot and still has a timeless appeal after over 40 years. And this property has only been on the market once 20 years ago.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas ISD Will Offer Free Meals During Fall Break
Dallas ISD will offer both "on-site" or "pop-up" free meal services to all children ages 1-18, on Nov. 21 and Nov. 22 at select locations. “It’s a wholesome thing to invite our students back on campus to enjoy the holidays with nutritious meals and friends,” said Michael Rosenberger, executive director of Food and Child Nutrition Services. “Many parents rely on these programs during the holiday break, and it is our commitment to ensure our Dallas ISD students have access to healthy meals even when they are not in school.”
Dallas Couple Caught Getting Freaky in the Backseat in a Parking Garage
The freaks in Dallas don’t give a damn. Look man, I get it. When you’re horny, you’ve got to take care of your business. It’s hard to think about much of anything else when you have booty on your mind. Which is quite often when you’re...
fox4news.com
Several events held across North Texas to give away food for Thanksgiving
FORT WORTH, Texas - Families from across North Texas lined up Friday to get food they can eat on Thanksgiving Day. Several organizations had giveaways around the area to support North Texans. An event in Fort Worth, which was put on by the Texas Rangers Youth Academy and the nonprofit...
CandysDirt.com
This Walnut Hill Midcentury Home Packs Bold Updates
For this week’s Inwood Home of the Week sponsored by Inwood National Bank, we’re excited to feature a completely updated, midcentury gem in Walnut Hill Manor. Listed by Joshua Vernon with Dave Perry-Miller Real Estate, this fully upgraded 3,855-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-and-a-half-bathroom home on Killion Drive is a showpiece of style and an ode to elegance.
advocatemag.com
Lake House Bar and Grill owner shares his experience on tough times
Lake House Bar and Grill has been serving American cuisine and seafood to Lake Highlands and East Dallas for almost 10 years. However, like many restaurants, it took a hit during the pandemic and has seen a decrease in foot traffic. The restaurant isn’t closing, but is seeking the support of neighbors.
Candlelight vigil held in Keller for former pilot killed in Dallas air show crash
Braving a chilly night in Keller, hundreds of people came out to the town hall to remember Terry Barker, one of the six men killed last Saturday in the mid-air collision of two vintage airplanes at a Dallas air show.
CandysDirt.com
Entertain Thanksgiving Guests in a $43 Million University Park Palace With All The Trimmings
Sometimes we bring you practical, affordable options of homes on the market available to tour in the coming weekend’s open houses. This is not one of those times. As the winter holidays are fast-approaching, we dared to take a peek inside the Dallas properties where we can only hope we might someday get invited to for a turkey dinner. All the trimmings are on display in this edition of Candy’s Dirt Open Houses of the Week.
From sushi to burgers, this North Texas eatery has something delicious for everyone
DALLAS (KDAF) — We all need to have that go-to restaurant that can feed every friend in the group even when somebody is a little bit extra picky. How about a place that perfects everything from the sushi roll to a holiday drink?. “We have a multicultural cuisine. So...
advocatemag.com
Teachers to wear purple in memory of Shauna Schultz
Lake Highlands area teachers, parents and students are in mourning this week after the death of Shauna Schultz Tuesday. Schultz began her teaching career at White Rock Elementary and moved to LHE in 2013. Schultz was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma in 2016, and she underwent chemotherapy, dialysis and other treatments...
New 'Chopped' Champion! Fort Worth ISD teacher wins title in latest episode
FORT WORTH, Texas — A Fort Worth ISD (FWISD) teacher now has a new title worth bragging about: 'Chopped' Champion!. Kathleen Cluchey from the FWISD Young Women's Leadership Academy (YWLA) brought home the title and $10,000 after winning the show's Thanksgiving-themed "Thankful for Teachers" episode. According to the district...
Dallas Observer
Six H-E-B Items Worth the Wait in Line
Friends Claudia Kist and Tommy Trogden created an H-E-B Facebook page as a way to secretly keep friends informed about the grocery chain’s expansion into North Texas before the company made the news official. “We started it back in 2020 when it was filed with the Plano zoning board...
Mexican Restaurant in Texas Transforms to Christmas Restaurant and It’s Awesome
There's a restaurant in Texas that goes all out when decorating for Christmas and it's awesome. I'm not talking about decorations randomly placed in different places. I'm talking about an explosion of Christmas spirit that would make the Grinch himself feel good about the holiday. Campo Verde Restaurant is an...
peoplenewspapers.com
Thankful for These New Restaurants
Dallas is hashtag blessed with a blooming restaurant scene with these four new concepts bringing more flavor and fun to us all. Duro Hospitality’s latest concept opened quietly, but it won’t be quiet for long. El Carlos Elegante is the brother of Sister and The Charles, restaurants lauded and loved for exceptional quality and inspiring design. The Mexican-ish menu developed by Duro’s culinary director, J Chastain, looks divine and, according to restaurant industry insider Christina LaBarba, it’s outstanding.
North Dallas Gazette
