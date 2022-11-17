ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Narcity USA

There's A Whimsical Christmas Village In Texas With Millions Of Lights & A 50 Foot Tall Tree

If you're looking for your own slice of holiday cheer near you, look no further than the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden festive village in Texas. The installations have transformed into a wonderland full of Christmas spirit with over a million lights displayed, a town of tiny European-style shopping buildings, and tons of different jubilant activities.
DALLAS, TX
North Dallas Gazette

Theaters lack diversity

The live performances of the theater are some of the bests of times a child, adult, or family could experience. The actors bring forth their characters and the lines that must be given at a moment’s notice without fail. Let’s not even talk about if that live performance is...
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

It Appears Unbelievably Easy to Break Into the Dead Valley View Mall

Nearly three years after reaching an agreement with the city of Dallas to tear down Valley View Center, a chunk of the mall is still standing, and the inside looks like a blast zone. We know that because a pair of urban explorers—YouTubers Eric J. Kuhns and a guy named Holland who goes by “Helicopter Bear”—had an easy time walking into the wreckage of the vacant mall through an exposed loading bay. They emerge in the food court, whose floor now has a patina of tiny glass shards.
DALLAS, TX
CandysDirt.com

Designed by Fort Worth Architect Robert L. Wright, This Westcliff Modern Has a Mysterious Past

There is no mystery about the allure of this Westcliff modern, but its eye-catching façade regularly makes necks crane as it is truly worthy of a good gawking. The classic modern is composed of interesting sculptural blocks creating multiple levels. Plus, it’s embedded on a gorgeous verdant sloping lot and still has a timeless appeal after over 40 years. And this property has only been on the market once 20 years ago.
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas ISD Will Offer Free Meals During Fall Break

Dallas ISD will offer both "on-site" or "pop-up" free meal services to all children ages 1-18, on Nov. 21 and Nov. 22 at select locations. “It’s a wholesome thing to invite our students back on campus to enjoy the holidays with nutritious meals and friends,” said Michael Rosenberger, executive director of Food and Child Nutrition Services. “Many parents rely on these programs during the holiday break, and it is our commitment to ensure our Dallas ISD students have access to healthy meals even when they are not in school.”
DALLAS, TX
CandysDirt.com

This Walnut Hill Midcentury Home Packs Bold Updates

For this week’s Inwood Home of the Week sponsored by Inwood National Bank, we’re excited to feature a completely updated, midcentury gem in Walnut Hill Manor. Listed by Joshua Vernon with Dave Perry-Miller Real Estate, this fully upgraded 3,855-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-and-a-half-bathroom home on Killion Drive is a showpiece of style and an ode to elegance.
DALLAS, TX
advocatemag.com

Lake House Bar and Grill owner shares his experience on tough times

Lake House Bar and Grill has been serving American cuisine and seafood to Lake Highlands and East Dallas for almost 10 years. However, like many restaurants, it took a hit during the pandemic and has seen a decrease in foot traffic. The restaurant isn’t closing, but is seeking the support of neighbors.
DALLAS, TX
CandysDirt.com

Entertain Thanksgiving Guests in a $43 Million University Park Palace With All The Trimmings

Sometimes we bring you practical, affordable options of homes on the market available to tour in the coming weekend’s open houses. This is not one of those times. As the winter holidays are fast-approaching, we dared to take a peek inside the Dallas properties where we can only hope we might someday get invited to for a turkey dinner. All the trimmings are on display in this edition of Candy’s Dirt Open Houses of the Week.
DALLAS, TX
advocatemag.com

Teachers to wear purple in memory of Shauna Schultz

Lake Highlands area teachers, parents and students are in mourning this week after the death of Shauna Schultz Tuesday. Schultz began her teaching career at White Rock Elementary and moved to LHE in 2013. Schultz was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma in 2016, and she underwent chemotherapy, dialysis and other treatments...
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Observer

Six H-E-B Items Worth the Wait in Line

Friends Claudia Kist and Tommy Trogden created an H-E-B Facebook page as a way to secretly keep friends informed about the grocery chain’s expansion into North Texas before the company made the news official. “We started it back in 2020 when it was filed with the Plano zoning board...
DALLAS, TX
peoplenewspapers.com

Thankful for These New Restaurants

Dallas is hashtag blessed with a blooming restaurant scene with these four new concepts bringing more flavor and fun to us all. Duro Hospitality’s latest concept opened quietly, but it won’t be quiet for long. El Carlos Elegante is the brother of Sister and The Charles, restaurants lauded and loved for exceptional quality and inspiring design. The Mexican-ish menu developed by Duro’s culinary director, J Chastain, looks divine and, according to restaurant industry insider Christina LaBarba, it’s outstanding.
DALLAS, TX
