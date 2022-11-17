Read full article on original website
Of Art, of Literature, of Mr. Henry James
Boon, The Mind of the Race, The Wild Asses of the Devil, and The Last Trump by H. G. Wells, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. Of Art, of Literature, of Mr. Henry James. Of Art, of Literature, of...
HOW MR. HOOPDRIVER WAS HAUNTED
The Wheels of Chance by H. G. Wells, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. HOW MR. HOOPDRIVER WAS HAUNTED. As Mr. Hoopdriver rode swaggering along the Ripley road, it came to him, with an unwarrantable sense of comfort, that he had seen the last of the Young Lady in Grey. But the ill-concealed bladery of the machine, the present machinery of Fate, the deus ex machina, so to speak, was against him. The bicycle, torn from this attractive young woman, grew heavier and heavier, and continually more unsteady. It seemed a choice between stopping at Ripley or dying in the flower of his days. He went into the Unicorn, after propping his machine outside the door, and, as he cooled down and smoked his Red Herring cigarette while the cold meat was getting ready, he saw from the window the Young Lady in Grey and the other man in brown, entering Ripley.
Hollywood star's 5x-great-grandfather owned 292 enslaved people on his plantation in Barbados
Hollywood actor Benedict Cumberbatch (born in 1976) is British. He is most famous for playing the Marvel comic character, Doctor Strange and the character Sherlock although he has a few other well-known movies under his belt too.
‘Survivor: Amazon’ Alum Roger Sexton Dead at 76 After ‘Courageous Battle’ With Dementia
Roger Sexton, who battled the elements in 2003’s Survivor: The Amazon, is dead at the age of 76 following a “valiant and courageous battle” with dementia. He died on October 26, 2022, at the home of his daughter and son-in-law in Walla Walla, Washington, surrounded by family members, according to his obituary.
Paul Newman: The Extraordinary Life of an Ordinary Man review – a screen idol full of self-loathing
A painfully revealing memoir, taken from transcripts of reminiscences Newman recorded in the 1980s, lays bare a candid, complicated star
New Book Explains ’30s Star Marion Davies Tragic Final Years
Writer Lara Gabrielle wants the world to know more about 1930s star Marion Davies. The actress was popular during the silent film era and the start of the “talkies.” As iconic as her performances were, she is most likely remembered as the mistress of William Randolph Hearts. Lara wants the world to know that she was so much more.
THE BEGINNINGS OF THE MIND AND LANGUAGE
Mankind in the Making by H. G. Wells, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. THE BEGINNINGS OF THE MIND AND LANGUAGE. The newborn child is at first no more than an animal. Indeed, it is among the lowest and most helpless of all animals, a mere vegetative lump; assimilation incarnate—wailing. It is for the first day in its life deaf, it squints blindly at the world, its limbs are beyond its control, its hands clutch drowningly at anything whatever that drifts upon this vast sea of being into which it has plunged so amazingly. And imperceptibly, subtly, so subtly that never at any time can we mark with certainty the increment of its coming, there creeps into this soft and claimant little creature a mind, a will, a personality, the beginning of all that is real and spiritual in man. In a little while there are eyes full of interest and clutching hands full of purpose, smiles and frowns, the babbling beginning of expression and affections and aversions. Before the first year is out there is obedience and rebellion, choice and self-control, speech has commenced, and the struggle of the newcomer to stand on his feet in this world of men. The process is unanalyzable; given a certain measure of care and protection, these things come spontaneously; with the merest rough encouragement of things and voices about the child, they are evoked.
The big picture: Thomas Rousset’s surreal image of French rural life
The photographer’s curious tableau fuses the nostalgic and comic in a portrait of his home village near Grenoble. The village of Prabért is a small community east of Grenoble in the French Alps. It is also a place that comes alive in the imagination of Thomas Rousset, who grew up there and became a photographer. Rousset studied his art at college in Lausanne, Switzerland, and came back to Prabért every weekend to do his “homework”. That practice developed over a decade to become a surreal evocation of rural French life in which everyday details and the inhabitants of Prabért become elements in almost hallucinatory scenes. This one, included in Rousset’s new book Prabérians, is typical. The villagers at the table in their kitchen studying the hen are both old family friends of Rousset’s and actors in his tableau of Prabért life.
Michael Morpurgo: ‘The war poets were the reason I left the army and became a writer’
The Elephant’s Child by Rudyard Kipling, mostly read to me by my mother. But I knew it so well after a while that it became the first book I could read for myself, or I thought I could. My favourite book growing up. Treasure Island by Robert Louis Stevenson....
Young country diary: My walk in an English paradise
As we drove to Cheddar Gorge, I was expecting cheese, cheese and nothing but cheese! What I didn’t know was that there would be magnificent mountains and gorgeous grasslands with goats and butterflies included in the package. As I walked, I could smell the freshness of it all flying...
Triangle of Sadness review – glossy satire on the ultra wealthy
Swedish director Ruben Östlund takes no prisoners in his satirical approach. Having savaged fragile male egos in Force Majeure (still his leanest, most effective work) and eviscerated art world pretensions in The Square, he now turns his sights to the ultra wealthy with his most recent picture (and his second film to win the Cannes Palme d’Or), Triangle of Sadness. They are his easiest target to date. But even so, Östlund’s characters, the passengers on a luxury cruise, are grotesque caricatures. They run the gamut from vapid and cruel (model Yaya, played by the late Charlbi Dean) to vapid and oversensitive (her boyfriend Carl, played by Harris Dickinson), through a full range of monstrous self-absorption (the elderly arms dealers, the waste management mogul, the Russian billionaire who treats the ship’s crew as her personal playthings).
Paris Hilton Will Tell Her "Most Personal Stories Yet" in New Memoir
Paris Hilton is taking control of her narrative. The star has been in the tabloids for decades, often portrayed as a wild child, wealthy heiress, and prototypical social media influencer. But over the years, Hilton has built an entertainment empire that extends from brand partnerships to TV and film to the metaverse. She's also been an outspoken advocate for sexual-abuse survivors and women and girls.
‘Rogue Heroes’ offers thrilling war adventure in the desert
NEW YORK (AP) — Think of a military unit and you’ll likely get an image of fresh-pressed uniforms, crisp saluting and a strong sense of hierarchy. But a new TV series offers a much messier alternative — one that can be even more effective. “Rogue Heroes,” premiering...
"EO" is the gorgeously hypnotic drama about a donkey whose journey will break your heart
Gorgeously filmed, experimental in style, and incredibly humanistic, "EO," recounts the experiences of the titular donkey — frequently from the animal's point of view. The film is Polish director Jerzy Skolimowski's ("Four Nights With Anna") homage to Robert Bresson's "Au Hasard Balthazar," and it arrives with bona fides, having won the Jury Prize at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year and is Poland's selection as their official Oscar entry for Best International Film.
One Off review – former inmate crafts a harrowingly authentic prison drama
That Ric Renton’s gripping new play has the tang of authenticity should not come as a surprise. The playwright spent his early adulthood behind bars, so he is on firm ground with a drama set in HMP Durham. He has witnessed first hand the fear, desperation and violence of a Category A wing and, having discovered the English dictionary during a spell in solitary, he now writes with authority about three inmates doing time under the eye of a benign warder.
We’ve never needed working-class stories like Shuggie Bain more
The cost of living crisis is going to get much worse, but what’s the biggest thing on TV? The Crown, Netflix’s bejewelled royal soap opera. Oh, the tyranny of inherited wealth and privilege. A report earlier this year suggested a further 1.3 million people will fall into poverty this winter, but a disgraced ex-cabinet minister is currently getting paid £400k to eat bugs on ITV. Bills are getting higher, and the guests at The White Lotus are ordering more caviar. Television has never felt so out of step with our times. Reality is biting hard, but, right now, you’ll rarely...
