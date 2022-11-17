ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

HackerNoon

Of Art, of Literature, of Mr. Henry James

Boon, The Mind of the Race, The Wild Asses of the Devil, and The Last Trump by H. G. Wells, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. Of Art, of Literature, of Mr. Henry James. Of Art, of Literature, of...
HackerNoon

HOW MR. HOOPDRIVER WAS HAUNTED

The Wheels of Chance by H. G. Wells, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. HOW MR. HOOPDRIVER WAS HAUNTED. As Mr. Hoopdriver rode swaggering along the Ripley road, it came to him, with an unwarrantable sense of comfort, that he had seen the last of the Young Lady in Grey. But the ill-concealed bladery of the machine, the present machinery of Fate, the deus ex machina, so to speak, was against him. The bicycle, torn from this attractive young woman, grew heavier and heavier, and continually more unsteady. It seemed a choice between stopping at Ripley or dying in the flower of his days. He went into the Unicorn, after propping his machine outside the door, and, as he cooled down and smoked his Red Herring cigarette while the cold meat was getting ready, he saw from the window the Young Lady in Grey and the other man in brown, entering Ripley.
HackerNoon

THE BEGINNINGS OF THE MIND AND LANGUAGE

Mankind in the Making by H. G. Wells, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. THE BEGINNINGS OF THE MIND AND LANGUAGE. The newborn child is at first no more than an animal. Indeed, it is among the lowest and most helpless of all animals, a mere vegetative lump; assimilation incarnate—wailing. It is for the first day in its life deaf, it squints blindly at the world, its limbs are beyond its control, its hands clutch drowningly at anything whatever that drifts upon this vast sea of being into which it has plunged so amazingly. And imperceptibly, subtly, so subtly that never at any time can we mark with certainty the increment of its coming, there creeps into this soft and claimant little creature a mind, a will, a personality, the beginning of all that is real and spiritual in man. In a little while there are eyes full of interest and clutching hands full of purpose, smiles and frowns, the babbling beginning of expression and affections and aversions. Before the first year is out there is obedience and rebellion, choice and self-control, speech has commenced, and the struggle of the newcomer to stand on his feet in this world of men. The process is unanalyzable; given a certain measure of care and protection, these things come spontaneously; with the merest rough encouragement of things and voices about the child, they are evoked.
The Guardian

The big picture: Thomas Rousset’s surreal image of French rural life

The photographer’s curious tableau fuses the nostalgic and comic in a portrait of his home village near Grenoble. The village of Prabért is a small community east of Grenoble in the French Alps. It is also a place that comes alive in the imagination of Thomas Rousset, who grew up there and became a photographer. Rousset studied his art at college in Lausanne, Switzerland, and came back to Prabért every weekend to do his “homework”. That practice developed over a decade to become a surreal evocation of rural French life in which everyday details and the inhabitants of Prabért become elements in almost hallucinatory scenes. This one, included in Rousset’s new book Prabérians, is typical. The villagers at the table in their kitchen studying the hen are both old family friends of Rousset’s and actors in his tableau of Prabért life.
The Guardian

Young country diary: My walk in an English paradise

As we drove to Cheddar Gorge, I was expecting cheese, cheese and nothing but cheese! What I didn’t know was that there would be magnificent mountains and gorgeous grasslands with goats and butterflies included in the package. As I walked, I could smell the freshness of it all flying...
The Guardian

Triangle of Sadness review – glossy satire on the ultra wealthy

Swedish director Ruben Östlund takes no prisoners in his satirical approach. Having savaged fragile male egos in Force Majeure (still his leanest, most effective work) and eviscerated art world pretensions in The Square, he now turns his sights to the ultra wealthy with his most recent picture (and his second film to win the Cannes Palme d’Or), Triangle of Sadness. They are his easiest target to date. But even so, Östlund’s characters, the passengers on a luxury cruise, are grotesque caricatures. They run the gamut from vapid and cruel (model Yaya, played by the late Charlbi Dean) to vapid and oversensitive (her boyfriend Carl, played by Harris Dickinson), through a full range of monstrous self-absorption (the elderly arms dealers, the waste management mogul, the Russian billionaire who treats the ship’s crew as her personal playthings).
POPSUGAR

Paris Hilton Will Tell Her "Most Personal Stories Yet" in New Memoir

Paris Hilton is taking control of her narrative. The star has been in the tabloids for decades, often portrayed as a wild child, wealthy heiress, and prototypical social media influencer. But over the years, Hilton has built an entertainment empire that extends from brand partnerships to TV and film to the metaverse. She's also been an outspoken advocate for sexual-abuse survivors and women and girls.
Salon

"EO" is the gorgeously hypnotic drama about a donkey whose journey will break your heart

Gorgeously filmed, experimental in style, and incredibly humanistic, "EO," recounts the experiences of the titular donkey — frequently from the animal's point of view. The film is Polish director Jerzy Skolimowski's ("Four Nights With Anna") homage to Robert Bresson's "Au Hasard Balthazar," and it arrives with bona fides, having won the Jury Prize at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year and is Poland's selection as their official Oscar entry for Best International Film.
The Guardian

One Off review – former inmate crafts a harrowingly authentic prison drama

That Ric Renton’s gripping new play has the tang of authenticity should not come as a surprise. The playwright spent his early adulthood behind bars, so he is on firm ground with a drama set in HMP Durham. He has witnessed first hand the fear, desperation and violence of a Category A wing and, having discovered the English dictionary during a spell in solitary, he now writes with authority about three inmates doing time under the eye of a benign warder.
The Independent

We’ve never needed working-class stories like Shuggie Bain more

The cost of living crisis is going to get much worse, but what’s the biggest thing on TV? The Crown, Netflix’s bejewelled royal soap opera. Oh, the tyranny of inherited wealth and privilege. A report earlier this year suggested a further 1.3 million people will fall into poverty this winter, but a disgraced ex-cabinet minister is currently getting paid £400k to eat bugs on ITV. Bills are getting higher, and the guests at The White Lotus are ordering more caviar. Television has never felt so out of step with our times. Reality is biting hard, but, right now, you’ll rarely...
HackerNoon

