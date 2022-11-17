Ohio State has done away with its first 11 opponents of the 2022 season. Now it can focus on the one that really matters: Michigan. It's been almost 1,100 days since the Buckeyes last defeated the Wolverines – a 56-27 beatdown in 2019 courtesy of Justin Fields and J.K. Dobbins' combined eight touchdowns in Ann Arbor. In 2020, a COVID-19 outbreak within the Michigan program caused The Game's cancellation, and last year, the Buckeyes were run off the field by the Wolverines, losing 42-27 and suffering their first defeat to their bitter rivals in a decade.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 9 HOURS AGO