Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get German Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Wrestling: No. 4 Buckeyes handle Columbia 33-6The LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: No. 6 Ohio State suffers a season-ending 5-2 defeat against No. 3 Arkansas in second round of NCAA TournamentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 2 Buckeyes shut out Bemidji State 5-0The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: Strong third period pushes No. 12 Ohio State past No. 20 Notre DameThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Eleven Warriors
With Ohio State's Win Over Maryland, It's Officially "That Team Up North" Week
Ohio State has done away with its first 11 opponents of the 2022 season. Now it can focus on the one that really matters: Michigan. It's been almost 1,100 days since the Buckeyes last defeated the Wolverines – a 56-27 beatdown in 2019 courtesy of Justin Fields and J.K. Dobbins' combined eight touchdowns in Ann Arbor. In 2020, a COVID-19 outbreak within the Michigan program caused The Game's cancellation, and last year, the Buckeyes were run off the field by the Wolverines, losing 42-27 and suffering their first defeat to their bitter rivals in a decade.
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Survives Four-Quarter Battle with Maryland, 43-30, in Final Road Game of the 2022 Regular Season
With the rivalry game against Michigan looming next week, Ohio State surely would have liked to take care of business quickly against Maryland. Instead, the Buckeyes were forced to battle their way to their 11th win of the season. Ohio State scored only one touchdown in the first half and...
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Opens As a 7.5-Point Favorite Against Michigan in The Game
A battle between two undefeated teams will occur in Columbus next weekend when Ohio State faces Michigan. The Buckeyes will be favored to win by more than a touchdown. According to Nick Simon of DraftKings, Ohio State will likely open as a 7.5-point favorite in its matchup with Michigan when the initial spread of The Game is released.
Eleven Warriors
"We Went Blow for Blow With The Team I Consider to Be One of the Best in the Country"
Mike Locksley was proud of his players for their performance on Saturday. After all, they took the No. 2 team in the country down to the wire in College Park. The Maryland head coach addressed the media following his team's 43-30 loss to Ohio State at home. He was encouraged by his team's efforts in a four-quarter game but thought the Buckeyes' talent ultimately prevailed when the 60 minutes ran out.
Eleven Warriors
Staff Score Predictions, Picks Against the Spread and Eleven Warriors Prop Bets
3:30 P.M. – SATURDAY, NOV. 19. Ohio State will play in its penultimate regular-season game and final road contest of the 2022 season when they face the Terrapins in SECU Stadium in College Park, Maryland, on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. The Buckeyes' mission this week will be to not...
Eleven Warriors
Miyan Williams and Jaxon Smith-Njigba Out, TreVeyon Henderson To Be Available Against Maryland
Ohio State’s running back room got healthier over the past week, but the Buckeyes won’t have their full stable available against Maryland. Regular starter TreVeyon Henderson is back from a two-game injury absence, as he is not listed among the nine unavailable Buckeyes for Saturday’s matchup. Chip Trayanum, who was ruled out of last week’s Indiana game, also appears to be healthy enough to play against Maryland.
Eleven Warriors
Ryan Day Reviews Maryland Win, Praises Dallan Hayden, Updates TreVeyon Henderson's Health And Looks Ahead to Michigan
A win in College Park came tougher than expected, but Ohio State improved to 11-0 nonetheless on Saturday. After trailing at halftime, the Buckeyes battled back to beat the Terps 43-30 on the road behind a 33-point second half. Afterward, head coach Ryan Day met with media members to review the biggest moments from the victory, update the health status of several key players and look ahead to next week's all-important rivalry matchup with Michigan.
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Can't Look Past Maryland, Tommy Eichenberg Should Be An All-American and the Buckeyes Need to Replicate a Play From the 2014 B1G Title Game
Well, folks. Twitter may be dead in the water. If it does eventually die, I'll take my Ohio State coverage, including live coverage of games, over to Facebook. After all, I used to do that when I was 12 years old. Whatever happens to the Ol' Blue Bird, I'll still...
Eleven Warriors
Matt Jones Exits Maryland Game With Apparent Lower-Body Injury
Matthew Jones was walked off the field by the Ohio State training staff after suffering an apparent leg injury in the fourth quarter of the Maryland game. With a little over three minutes remaining in the Buckeyes' matchup with the Terrapins, Jones fell to the turf while blocking for Dallan Hayden. He stayed on the ground while holding his right leg until the team's medical personnel raised him to his feet and assisted him to the sideline.
Eleven Warriors
Photos from Ohio State's 43-30 Win over Maryland
It certainly was nerve-wrecking at times. But all is well that ends well for Ohio State as the Buckeyes moved past Maryland 43-30 in a road game on Saturday to move to 11-0 before the daunted matchup with 11-0 Michigan next week. Dallan Hayden was the star of the night,...
Eleven Warriors
Marvin Harrison Jr. Becomes Eighth Player in Ohio State History to Surpass 1,000 Receiving Yards in A Single Season
Marvin Harrison Jr. is the eighth player in Ohio State history to top 1,000 receiving yards in a single season. Harrison surpassed the 1,000-yard mark with his first two catches in Ohio State’s 11th game of the 2022 season against Maryland, joining Jaxon Smith-Njigba, David Boston, Terry Glenn, Cris Carter, Michael Jenkins, Parris Campbell and Garrett Wilson as Buckeye receivers who have had 1,000-yard seasons.
Eleven Warriors
Four-star WR I'Marion Stewart Enjoys Visit to Ohio State, Three-star Running Back Trey Cornist Reportedly Considering Visiting for Michigan Game
A four-star Illinois 2024 wide receiver was among several notable recruits in attendance for the Buckeyes' 56-14 win over Indiana on Saturday. Chicago athlete I’Marion Stewart made his first gameday visit of the fall to Ohio State last weekend and relished the experience in Columbus. With 18 Division I offers, including Michigan, Wisconsin, Tennessee, Oregon and Penn State, among others, he hopes to add an Ohio State offer to his sheet later down the line.
Eleven Warriors
Friday Night Fights:
Welcome back to Friday Night Fights. This is your chance to prove to yourself, or to others, that you are an expert in predicting Ohio State's football success. FNF keeps the receipts and shows everyone how good your takes were – if you are feeling particularly bold, get in the comments and defend your take.
Eleven Warriors
Hawaiian Homecoming Awaits Justice Sueing At Maui Invitational:
Ohio State will be swimming with sharks during next week’s Maui Invitational, which features five ranked competitors on an eight-team tournament bracket. If Justice Sueing had his way, the program would approach that concept in a more literal sense. The Buckeyes have a built-in tour guide on their roster...
Eleven Warriors
Maryland Game Trailer Tells Us Ohio State is Ready to Block Out the Noise and Play Its Best Football in November
The greatest teams play their best football in November. That's exactly what Ohio State is out to do, and that starts with beating Maryland on Saturday. However, the Buckeyes can't do it without blocking out the noise. What matters now is how they handle their business, no matter what people's opinions are on the outside.
Comments / 0