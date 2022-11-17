ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eleven Warriors

With Ohio State's Win Over Maryland, It's Officially "That Team Up North" Week

Ohio State has done away with its first 11 opponents of the 2022 season. Now it can focus on the one that really matters: Michigan. It's been almost 1,100 days since the Buckeyes last defeated the Wolverines – a 56-27 beatdown in 2019 courtesy of Justin Fields and J.K. Dobbins' combined eight touchdowns in Ann Arbor. In 2020, a COVID-19 outbreak within the Michigan program caused The Game's cancellation, and last year, the Buckeyes were run off the field by the Wolverines, losing 42-27 and suffering their first defeat to their bitter rivals in a decade.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Ohio State Opens As a 7.5-Point Favorite Against Michigan in The Game

A battle between two undefeated teams will occur in Columbus next weekend when Ohio State faces Michigan. The Buckeyes will be favored to win by more than a touchdown. According to Nick Simon of DraftKings, Ohio State will likely open as a 7.5-point favorite in its matchup with Michigan when the initial spread of The Game is released.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

"We Went Blow for Blow With The Team I Consider to Be One of the Best in the Country"

Mike Locksley was proud of his players for their performance on Saturday. After all, they took the No. 2 team in the country down to the wire in College Park. The Maryland head coach addressed the media following his team's 43-30 loss to Ohio State at home. He was encouraged by his team's efforts in a four-quarter game but thought the Buckeyes' talent ultimately prevailed when the 60 minutes ran out.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
Eleven Warriors

Miyan Williams and Jaxon Smith-Njigba Out, TreVeyon Henderson To Be Available Against Maryland

Ohio State’s running back room got healthier over the past week, but the Buckeyes won’t have their full stable available against Maryland. Regular starter TreVeyon Henderson is back from a two-game injury absence, as he is not listed among the nine unavailable Buckeyes for Saturday’s matchup. Chip Trayanum, who was ruled out of last week’s Indiana game, also appears to be healthy enough to play against Maryland.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Ryan Day Reviews Maryland Win, Praises Dallan Hayden, Updates TreVeyon Henderson's Health And Looks Ahead to Michigan

A win in College Park came tougher than expected, but Ohio State improved to 11-0 nonetheless on Saturday. After trailing at halftime, the Buckeyes battled back to beat the Terps 43-30 on the road behind a 33-point second half. Afterward, head coach Ryan Day met with media members to review the biggest moments from the victory, update the health status of several key players and look ahead to next week's all-important rivalry matchup with Michigan.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Matt Jones Exits Maryland Game With Apparent Lower-Body Injury

Matthew Jones was walked off the field by the Ohio State training staff after suffering an apparent leg injury in the fourth quarter of the Maryland game. With a little over three minutes remaining in the Buckeyes' matchup with the Terrapins, Jones fell to the turf while blocking for Dallan Hayden. He stayed on the ground while holding his right leg until the team's medical personnel raised him to his feet and assisted him to the sideline.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Photos from Ohio State's 43-30 Win over Maryland

It certainly was nerve-wrecking at times. But all is well that ends well for Ohio State as the Buckeyes moved past Maryland 43-30 in a road game on Saturday to move to 11-0 before the daunted matchup with 11-0 Michigan next week. Dallan Hayden was the star of the night,...
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Marvin Harrison Jr. Becomes Eighth Player in Ohio State History to Surpass 1,000 Receiving Yards in A Single Season

Marvin Harrison Jr. is the eighth player in Ohio State history to top 1,000 receiving yards in a single season. Harrison surpassed the 1,000-yard mark with his first two catches in Ohio State’s 11th game of the 2022 season against Maryland, joining Jaxon Smith-Njigba, David Boston, Terry Glenn, Cris Carter, Michael Jenkins, Parris Campbell and Garrett Wilson as Buckeye receivers who have had 1,000-yard seasons.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Four-star WR I'Marion Stewart Enjoys Visit to Ohio State, Three-star Running Back Trey Cornist Reportedly Considering Visiting for Michigan Game

A four-star Illinois 2024 wide receiver was among several notable recruits in attendance for the Buckeyes' 56-14 win over Indiana on Saturday. Chicago athlete I’Marion Stewart made his first gameday visit of the fall to Ohio State last weekend and relished the experience in Columbus. With 18 Division I offers, including Michigan, Wisconsin, Tennessee, Oregon and Penn State, among others, he hopes to add an Ohio State offer to his sheet later down the line.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

