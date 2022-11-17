Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Governor Abbott Sends 50 Migrants to the Home of Vice President HarrisTom HandyTexas State
Abbott sends more migrants to the home of VP HarrisAsh JurbergTexas State
The richest person in Potomac, MarylandLuay RahilPotomac, MD
The “record-setting” 2022 NationalsIBWAAWashington, DC
Women’s Volleyball: No. 5 Ohio State drops final road match of season 3-1 to MarylandThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Nottingham MD
Critical injuries reported after person struck following I-95 crash
——— WHITE MARSH, MD—Crews responded to a Saturday morning crash on Interstate 95 that was followed by a pedestrian being struck. The initial crash was reported at around 7 a.m. along southbound I-95 between White Marsh Boulevard and I-695 and involved multiple vehicles. Multiple lanes were closed...
mocoshow.com
Saturday Afternoon Collision Injures Two
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) were called to the scene of a collision on Route 29 and Fairland Road at approximately 2pm on Saturday afternoon, according to MCFRS public information officer Pete Piringer. Two patients were transported to local hospitals with non-life threatening injuries. Northbound Route 29 was...
Bowie woman arrested following fatal crash for allegedly driving while impaired, police say
BALTIMORE -- Maryland State Police officers have arrested a 30-year-old woman following a multi-vehicle crash that killed a person, according to authorities.The crash occurred on Interstate 97 near Route 32 around 12:45 a.m. That's when Asia Lashae Bryant-Pelloni of Bowie, Maryland, was driving north in the southbound lanes of the interstate in her 2009 Honda Accord, police said.Bryant-Pelloni allegedly crashed into a 2012 Ford Fiesta, killing 68-year-old Brian Mahaney, according to authorities.Mahaney had been traveling south in the southbound lane of the interstate, police said.Another driver traveling in the area swerved to avoid the collision and crashed into a Nissan Sentra, according to authorities.A fifth vehicle, which officers have identified as a 2013 Cadillac SRX, struck debris associated with the crash site.Officers arrested Bryant-Pelloni at the crash site, police said.She has been charged with negligent vehicular homicide while under the influence, vehicular homicide while impaired by alcohol, negligent vehicular manslaughter, and other related charges, according to authorities.Bryant-Pelloni was transported to the Anne Arundel County Detention Center where she is awaiting an appearance before a District Court Commissioner, police said.The crash remains under investigation, according to authorities.
Pedestrian Dies In Hospital Weeks After Being Struck Crossing Busy Rockville Road, Police Say
A 35-year-old pedestrian succumbed to injuries she sustained last month when she was struck by a car crossing a busy Maryland roadway, according to police. Rockville resident Sonia Maribel Mejia Cruz was pronounced dead at an area hospital after being struck by a car late last month, a spokesperson for the Montgomery County Department of Police announced on Wednesday, Nov. 16.
Playground Burned Down In Prince George's County
A playground has burned down in Prince George's County, authorities say. The playground, located in the 6200 block of Springhill Drive in Greenbelt, began sometime in the early afternoon of Saturday, Nov. 19, according to the Greenbelt Police Department. No injuries were reported in the incident, and the cause of...
Police ID Man Killed In Gaithersburg Condo Explosion; Death Ruled A Suicide
The death of a person pulled from the rubble in the wake of the condominium explosion in Gaithersburg has reportedly been ruled a suicide, according to police. Juan Pablo Marshall Quizon, 36, has been identified as the victim whose body was found during a search of the destroyed condo complex that injured at least 14 others.
wfmd.com
Body Found In Apartment Building Following Explosion In Gaithersburg Identified
Authorities say he committed suicide. Chief Marcus Jones, Montgomery County Police Department, speaking to reporters on Friday (Photo from Montgomery County Police Department) Gaithersburg, Md (KM) Montgomery County Police have identified the man whose body was found in an apartment building in Gaithersburg which exploded on Wednesday morning. He’s Juan Pablo Marshall Quizon, 38.l.
Man found in Maryland condominium explosion died by suicide, police say
GAITHERSBURG, Md. — An explosion that rocked a Maryland condominium on Wednesday was set off by a man whose aim was to die by suicide, authorities said Friday. Authorities identified the man as Juan Pablo Marshall Quizon, 36, of Gaithersburg, The Washington Post reported. At least 14 people were injured, with 10 of them hospitalized, according to the newspaper. The explosion, which erupted at 8:40 a.m. EST, destroyed nine units in a Potomac Oaks Condominium building.
Maryland State Police Release New Footage Of Road-Rage Shooting That Killed Tow Truck Driver
Police have released footage of a fatal road rage incident that took the life of a tow-truck driver in Prince George's County back in March in an effort to identify the suspect, authorities say. Delonte Hicks, 29, was fatally shot while traveling on eastbound Route 50 at Veterans Parkway the...
mocoshow.com
Collision Blocks Two Lanes on SB I-270 Thursday Morning; All Lanes Now Open
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) we’re called to the scene of a collision on southbound I-270 on Thursday morning at approximately 7am, according to MCFRS public information officer Pete Piringer. The collision blocked two lanes and was the cause of some traffic during the morning rush, but...
fox5dc.com
17-year-old pedestrian struck, killed while crossing street in Fairfax County
FALLS CHURCH, Va. - A 17-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed Wednesday morning in the Falls Church area of Fairfax County, according to police. Fairfax County Police say the girl who has been identified as Lesly Marisol Diaz-Bonilla was hit along Columbia Pike in the area of Barcroft View Terrace and Tyler Street around 8:57 a.m.
Two shot, one killed in Silver Spring shooting
SILVER SPRING, MD – Police in Montgomery County are investigating a double shooting that left one man dead in Silver Spring on Wednesday. Police responded to the area of Piney Branch Road at 5:56 pm after receiving the report of gunshots in the area. “Upon arrival, officers located an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to an area hospital in serious but stable condition,” the Montgomery County Police Department said in a statement. “A second victim, identified as 20-year-old, Edvin Moises Agustin Leon, was found dead in a wooded area by Montgomery County Police K9 The post Two shot, one killed in Silver Spring shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
26-year-old man shot and killed in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON — Detectives are investigating after a 26-year-old man was shot and killed in Southeast D.C. Thursday afternoon. Around 2:53 p.m., officers responded to the 1500 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast for the sounds of gunshots. At the scene, officers found a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. DC...
mymcmedia.org
Ongoing Active Investigation for Homicide in Silver Spring
Detectives in the Major Crimes Division of the Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD) are investigating a homicide that occurred on Wednesday, Nov. 9 in Silver Spring. Officers responded to a report of gunshots in the 9000 block of Piney Branch Road. When they arrived at the scene, an adult male was found suffering from a gunshot wound. He was brought to the hospital in stable condition.
Mother, 4-year-old daughter found dead in Hagerstown suffered gunshot wounds to head, per court docs
HAGERSTOWN, Md. — Newly obtained court documents reveal more details about a shooting that killed a mother and her young daughter in a Hagerstown hotel room. Officers with the Hagerstown Police Department responded to the APM Inn and Suites on Dual Highway late Wednesday afternoon when they found the bodies of 40-year-old Elise Wars and her 4-year-old daughter Khori Ashton.
Body found in rubble left by building collapse in Montgomery County
UPDATE, Nov. 17, 5:47 p.m. — Fire Chief Scott Goldstein said crews recovered a body from Building 826, the building in which the explosion took place on Wednesday. Police Chief Marcus Jones said that the Montgomery County Department of Police’s Major Crimes Division is involved in the investigation because the body was found. He added […]
fox5dc.com
Ashburn daycare employee arrested, charged with abusing an infant
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. - An employee at a daycare center in Ashburn was arrested and charged with child abuse after authorities found an infant nearly dead in her care. On Nov. 7, the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office responded to the Windwood Children's Center in the 43200 block of Hay Road for a report of an infant suffering from life-threatening injuries.
Here's What We Know About The Shooting At Aberdeen Apartment Complex That Injured Three Teens
Two teens were airlifted and a third was transported to Maryland trauma centers following a shooting at a Harford County apartment complex. Officers from the Aberdeen Police Department responded shortly before 8:20 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16 to Cranberry Run Apartments in the 300 block of Stevens Circle, where there was a reported shooting.
rockvillenights.com
Assault in Rockville parking lot
Rockville City police responded to a report of a 2nd-degree assault in a parking lot early yesterday afternoon, November 16, 2022. The assault was reported in a parking lot in the 700 block of Rockville Pike at 12:26 PM.
mocoshow.com
Mi Rancho Burglarized Six Times by Same Suspect; Surveillance Footage Released
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 3rd District Investigative Section are investigating a series of burglaries that occurred at the Mi Rancho restaurant in the 8700 block of Ramsey Ave., in Silver Spring. Detectives have released surveillance video of the suspect and are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying him.
Comments / 0