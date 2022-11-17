ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SFGate

McNeese St. 24, Lamar 20

LAM_Bowden 98 kickoff return (Esqueda kick), 02:57. RUSHING_Lamar, Ma. Bowden 11-92, Kh. Griffin 12-83, RJ. Carver 7-33, Hu. Batten 3-7, Ja. Dummett 1-4, Ni. Yockey 6-0. McNeese St., De. McMahon 20-239, Ma. McElroy 12-34, Jo. Parker 1-2, Ry. Roberts 2-(minus 7). PASSING_Lamar, Ni. Yockey 19-27-0-150. McNeese St., Ry. Roberts 6-14-1-46.
LAMAR, AR
SFGate

Jacksonville St. 40, Cent. Arkansas 17

CARK_Oliver 21 pass from McElvain (Ray kick), 11:51. JVST_Lewis 25 pass from Webb (Karajic kick), 08:46. JVST_Pettway 0 fumble return (Karajic kick), 11:22. RUSHING_Jacksonville St., Zi. Webb 20-132, Ro. Wiggins 16-77, An. Lewis 10-64, Ma. LaRoche 3-7, Pa. Jackson 3-5, Team 3-(minus 5). Cent. Arkansas, Ky. James 13-67, Ch. Richmond 1-22, Da. Hale 3-9, Is. Broadway 1-0, Team 1-0, Cl. McDowell 2-(minus 1), Tr. Smith 1-(minus 8), Wi. McElvain 4-(minus 11).
JACKSONVILLE, AR
SFGate

Fresno State 41, Nevada 14

FRES_Haener 1 run (Lynch kick), 9:29. FRES_Dalena 22 pass from Haener (Lynch kick), 2:31. FRES_Pauwels 3 pass from Haener (Lynch kick), 6:34. NEV_Campbell 73 pass from Cox (Talton kick), :40. Fourth Quarter. FRES_Mims 22 run (Lynch kick), 10:03. FRES_Haener 1 run (Lynch kick), 5:21. NEV_Casteel 28 pass from Cox (Talton...
FRESNO, CA
SFGate

Pellington, Martinez lead No. 18 Arizona in rout of LMU

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Shaina Pellington scored 19 points, Esmery Martinez had a double-double and No. 18 Arizona breezed past Loyola Marymount 87-51 on Friday night. Martinez, averaging 17.5 points and 10 rebounds through the first two games, had 14 points and 10 rebounds for the Wildcats (3-0). Cate Reese added 15 points and Maya Nnaji had seven points and 10 rebounds off the bench. Pellington made 7 of 9 shots from the field.
TUCSON, AZ
SFGate

Hawaii 31, UNLV 25

UNLV_FG Gutierrez 27, 10:43. HAW_Mokiao-Atimalala 15 pass from Schager (Shipley kick), 7:42. UNLV_FG Gutierrez 48, :59. UNLV_Weimer 1 pass from Brumfield (Gutierrez kick), 3:17. Third Quarter. HAW_C.Phillips 11 pass from Schager (Shipley kick), 10:40. UNLV_FG Gutierrez 42, 1:35. HAW_Bowens 55 pass from Schager (Shipley kick), 1:01. Fourth Quarter. HAW_FG Shipley...
HAWAII STATE
SFGate

Cal Poly 49, Portland St. 42

PRST_Craig 13 run (Smith kick), 03:34. PRST_Kelly 65 pass from Chachere (Smith kick), 00:45. CP_Coleman 30 pass from Brasch (Ohlsen kick), 14:22. CP_Dukes 33 interception return (Ohlsen kick), 03:26. CP_Centers 5 pass from Brasch (Ohlsen kick), 00:19. Third Quarter. CP_Centers 64 pass from Brasch (Ohlsen kick), 03:25. Fourth Quarter. PRST_West...
PORTLAND, OR
SFGate

Southern beats Cal 74-66; SWAC keeps rolling against Pac-12

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Brion Whitley scored 18 points to lead Southern past winless California 74-66 on Friday night for its first win of the season. Southern (1-3) is the fourth team from the Southwestern Athletic Conference to collect a win against a Pac-12 Conference member this season. Dre’Shawn...
BERKELEY, CA
SFGate

Beasley scores 15, UC Davis defeats Arkansas State 75-60

DAVIS, Calif. (AP) — Robby Beasley III had 15 points and UC Davis defeated Arkansas State 75-60 on Friday night. Beasley was 6 of 10 shooting (3 for 5 from distance) for the Aggies (3-1). Elijah Pepper added 12 points while going 4 of 11 (4 for 8 from distance), and he also had 11 rebounds. Ty Johnson recorded 11 points and went 4 of 6 from the field.
DAVIS, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy