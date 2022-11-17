ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paulina Porizkova Didn’t Know How To Go On After Ric Ocasek’s Death

Paulina Porizkova is opening up about the death of her ex-husband Ric Ocasek and the dark thoughts she had following his passing. While they were not married when he died, she was taking care of him while he battled health issues. He ultimately died in 2019 from heart disease.

She revealed, “It’s not even so much that I thought about how to kill myself or when to kill myself; it was just that feeling of, ‘I just don’t know how to go on. I can’t do this anymore. … I just want to go away. I can’t bear waking up tomorrow morning, being the same person with the same feelings. I can’t carry it anymore.'”

Paulina Porizkova went through dark times after Ric Ocasek’s death

AMERICA’S NEXT TOP MODEL, Paulina Porizkova, ‘House of Pain’ (Season 10, aired March 26, 2008), 2003-. photo: John Paul Filo / © The CW / Courtesy Everett Collection

Paulina and Ric were separated in 2018 and Paulina said that part of the reason for their separation was that he was very controlling. She explained, “He didn’t want me to do anything. He didn’t want me to go anywhere. He wanted me to be within his circles at all times. I was his sole emotional provider for everything, and I confused that with love.”

15 September 2019 – Ric Ocasek, lead singer of the new wave rock band The Cars, died Sunday in New York City at the age of 75. The Cars became hugely popular in the late 1970s and early 80s with hits including “My Best Friend’s Girl” and “Drive.” File Photo: 6 February 2015 – Los Angeles, California – Ric Ocasek. 2015 MusiCares Person Of The Year Gala Honoring Bob Dylan held at the Los Angeles Convention Center. Photo Credit: AdMedia/Image Collect

They shared two sons together and Paulina admitted that she was “devastated” to learn that he had cut her out of his will when he died. She said, “It’s a betrayal. It’s a betrayal of my trust and my love and everything I put into him for years and years and years. And I have no way of knowing what possessed him to do this.”

DESPERATE HOUSEWIVES, Paulina Porizkova, ‘Chromolume No. 7’ (Season 6, episode 17, aired March 14, 2010), 2004-, photo: Ron Tom / ©ABC / courtesy Everett Collection

These days, Paulina has been sharing her struggles with others online in hopes of inspiring others to share. She often shares no-filter selfies to promote healthy thoughts on the aging process.

Jennifer Aniston Opens Up About Infertility And IVF

Jennifer Aniston is talking about something personal for the very first time. The 53-year-old revealed that she has struggled with infertility and even went through in vitro fertilization (IVF) to try to get pregnant. Unfortunately, she was never able to have children even though she wanted to. People have speculated...
Covering "the good old days" for fans of the ‘50s, ‘60s, '70s, and ‘80s. Enjoy stories and updates about the people, culture, and pastimes of your generation! Keep your memories alive with DoYouRemember? - Nostalgia Lives Here!

