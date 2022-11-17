Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Seafood Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasClinton, SC
How 3 Charleston Plantations Teach History and Enrapture VisitorsRene CizioCharleston, SC
Charleston Man, Durham LeaderThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes stifle Charleston Southern 82-56 behind Key’s double-doubleThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: Ohio State ‘stacking days,’ prepares for tilt against Charleston SouthernThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
counton2.com
Lowcountry under Freeze Warning overnight Thursday
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The National Weather Service (NWS) has upgraded a Freeze Watch to a Freeze Warning for several Lowcountry areas. A Freeze Warning is issued when sub-freezing temperatures are expected. According to the NWS, some areas could reach as low as 26 degrees overnight Thursday into Friday morning.
live5news.com
FIRST ALERT: Freeze warning, frost advisory issued for Lowcountry counties
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A day after issuing a freeze watch for Lowcountry counites, the National Weather Service has now upgraded the advisory to a freeze warning. A freeze warning means temperatures 32 degrees Fahrenheit or below are expected. The National Weather Service issued the warning to several counties, including...
Goose Creek neighbors rescue kitten stuck in storm drain
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Goose Creek neighbors and officers teamed up to save a kitten from a storm drain on November 13. According to Goose Creek Police Department (GCPD), officers responded to a call from City Council member Hannah Cox reporting a kitten stuck in a storm drain. Upon arrival, Chief Officer Roscoe found […]
wbtw.com
Freeze Warning in place for tonight.
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — For tonight skies will be mostly clear for the area. We will experience the coldest weather we’ve seen in over a month. Low temperatures will be in the upper 20s west of I-95, near 30 in Florence, and the lower 30s, but above freezing along the Grand Strand.
live5news.com
Freeze Warning / Frost Advisories Issued For Cold Night Ahead!
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - High pressure is taking over as we move towards the end of the week. Clouds will clear out late tonight, leading to a clear, calm and cold night ahead. FREEZE WARNINGS have been issued for Inland Georgetown, Williamsburg, Berkeley, Dorchester and Inland Colleton counties for Friday morning. Temperatures are expected to drop to, or below, 32° for several hours between 2-8 AM Friday. Make sure you protect your sensitive plants by covering them or bringing them inside tonight! A FROST ADVISORY is in effect for Coastal Georgetown, Coastal Colleton and Charleston counties early Friday morning. Scattered areas of frost are likely with temperatures between 32-38° west of Highway 17. Along the immediate coastline, temperatures will fall between 38-42° with most beaches remaining frost-free overnight.
live5news.com
Turkey giveaways across the Lowcountry
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - One week from today families across the country will be gathering for celebrations and setting the table for Thanksgiving meals. All across the Lowcountry, groups are lending a hand to those who may need a little help putting food on the table. When and where you...
live5news.com
Car starts on fire on I-526WB near Glenn McConnell Pkwy
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - No one was hurt in a car fire on I-526W Friday night, officials say. It happened just before 8:30 p.m. in the westbound lanes of I-526 near the Glenn McConnell Parkway exit, Inspector Michael Gillooly confirmed. The exit was closed for a bit while crews responded....
DDSN Honors Beaufort County with Golden Palmetto Award
Bluffton, South Carolina – The South Carolina (SC) Department of Disabilities and Special Needs (DDSN) awarded Beaufort County the 2021 Golden Palmetto Award. The Golden Palmetto Award is DDSN’s way of honoring SC county governments for providing outstanding support to individuals with disabilities.
blufftontoday.com
Groups to serve Thanksgiving dinners in Beaufort, Jasper County
Various organizations throughout Beaufort and Jasper County will offer free Thanksgiving Day meals on Thursday, Nov. 24 to residents in the area that are looking to celebrate the holiday. The Frazier family is hosting their 4th Annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner at Oscar Frazier Park in Bluffton from 11 am to...
Lowcountry Christmas tree vendors increasing prices
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Rising costs for fuel, irrigation and fertilizer are putting a strain on Christmas tree farms. Cardinal Farms has four locations to buy trees in the Lowcountry and says that they have had to charge more this year. “Anything that’s in the growing process has gotten more expensive. We have gone up […]
WJCL
Explosive device found on Hilton Head Island Nature Preserve
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — After a rainy weekend on Hilton head island, staff at the Sea Pines resort found an object with a shape similar to a piece of military hardware. The resort staff contacted their property security, who called the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office. After review, the sheriff's office brought out Marine Corps Air Station team from Beaufort.
live5news.com
Police searching for missing N. Charleston woman
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman. Shavona Green, 41, was last since in October in the Chicora Cherokee neighborhood. Police describe Green as 4′11″, weighing 112 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She...
live5news.com
Charleston’s holiday market returns to the North Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston’s annual holiday market is back and bigger than it’s been in years. Event coordinators said the show is packed wall-to-wall with over 200 holiday exhibitors. It runs Friday 10 a.m. - 8 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. and Sunday 11...
live5news.com
FIRST ALERT: Crash blocks lanes on I-26E at exit 194
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation is reporting a crash that is impacting traffic in Dorchester County. A Live 5 News reporter is on the scene of the crash and says the left lane has opened as of 8:42 p.m. The South Carolina Highway Patrol...
Woman killed in South Carolina high-speed crash
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — Fire-rescue crews responded to a deadly crash with entrapment Thursday afternoon in Colleton County. According to Colleton County Fire-Rescue, the crash happened just before 1 p.m. in the 7000 block of Bells Highway along SC-64. Witnesses of the crash said a Hyundai Tuscon headed westbound veered left of the roadway […]
live5news.com
Lowcountry high school football scores - Week 13
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - 5-A 3rd round. Ft. Dorchester 39, Carolina Forest 21 - The Patriots improve to 10-3 and will host Summerville for the 5-A lower state title next Friday. Summerville 7, Sumter 0 - The Green Wave move to 11-2 and advance to the Lower State finals and...
abcnews4.com
Fatal crash on Clubhouse Road near US-17A: SCHP
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — SCHP responded to a fatal collision on Clubhouse Road near US 17, making this the third deadly crash in this area in the month of November. SCHP reported the incident happened around 3 a.m. on Saturday. A truck traveling west on Clubhouse Road veered off the road and struck a tree.
Driver killed after hitting tree in Dorchester County
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A driver was killed early Saturday morning after colliding with a tree in Dorchester County. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP), the incident happened around 3 a.m. on clubhouse road near US 17 Alternate. Troopers say a 2019 Dodge pickup truck was traveling west on Clubhouse Road when […]
live5news.com
Charleston to consider agreement with Dominion Energy to convert nearly 7K streetlights to LED
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston City Council will consider an agreement with Dominion Energy that will convert nearly 7,000 street lights to LED. City of Charleston Parks Director Jason Kronsberg said the conversion will come at no cost to the city, and the lights that will be replaced are the cobra headlights. Those are the ones attached to the side of telephone poles and lean into the streets off the peninsula.
3 Berkeley County fire departments merge to cut costs, improve fire service
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Three fire departments in Berkeley County are merging to cut costs and improve fire service in the community. Berkeley County leaders said the Pine Ridge Fire Department in Summerville, Sandridge Volunteer Fire Department in Ridgeville, and Long Ridge Rural Fire Department in Moncks Corner consolidated services this month to better […]
Comments / 1