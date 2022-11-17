ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aggravated assault leads to standoff in east Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department is on the scene of a standoff in the 2400 block of East 42nd Street. Officers were initially called to the area on a disturbance. On arrival, police determined an aggravated domestic violence assault had taken place. Authorities say the...
Kansas City Police Board claims the city is manipulating budget to spend less on KCPD

Kansas City's Board of Police Commissioners claims the city is undercounting its revenue so the city can spend less on police. Because the Kansas City Police Department is under state control, the Missouri Legislature sets the minimum share of its general fund that Kansas City must allocate to its police department. That share is now 25%, after voters across the state passed a constitutional amendment earlier this month to raise it from 20%.
Suspect fires shots at MSHP Trooper during pursuit

JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. — Shots were fired at a Missouri Highway Patrol trooper during a pursuit in eastern Jackson County. Around 6 p.m. the trooper initiated a traffic stop on Interstate 70 near Grain Valley for a registration violation. The suspect fled into Blue Springs and fired shots at...
Wrong-way crash in KCMO leaves 2 in critical condition

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A wrong-way crash in Kansas City, Missouri, early Saturday morning has left two people in critical condition according to the Kansas City Missouri Police Department. KCPD said an investigation revealed that a blue Chevrolet Impala was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of 12th Street...
‘Triple-Demic’ Overwhelming Kansas City Hospitals

(TNS) - Children’s Mercy Hospital officials announced Thursday that respiratory illnesses — particularly the flu and a virus called RSV — are severely impacting children in the Kansas City area. Local experts also warn that the viruses are causing illness among seniors. “We are at capacity,” said...
Silver Alert issued for Harrisonville woman

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Authorities are extremely concerned for a Harrisonville, Missouri, woman missing in Kansas City. Harrisonville Police and the Missouri State Highway Patrol have issued a Silver Alert for 74-year-old Margorie Nell Tompkins. Police said Tompkins was transported from Meadow View Health and Rehab in Harrisonville to...
Police chase clocking 130 mph ends with crash in Overland Park

Two vehicles were heavily damaged after a high-speed police chase ended with a crash in Overland Park late Thursday. The driver did not stop, and the officer followed but said he was not in pursuit of the car. Officers followed the car south on I-35 to westbound and then northbound...
The extraordinary Walter E. Bixby, Sr. House built in 1935 on State Line Road was designed by Edward W. Tanner

Walter E. Bixby House, Kansas City, Missouri.Estately website. The Walter E. Bixby home located at 6505 State Line Road, Kansas City, Missouri, is a two-story home with a basement. It's chiefly constructed of reinforced concrete and stucco. The architectural design is International style. Construction began in 1935 and was completed in 1937. The house faces west. According to Estately, this property sold in April 2021 for $1,499,000. Click here to see some of the images inside the home.
