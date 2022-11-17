Read full article on original website
3 Great Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
The historic 1918 'Greenlease Cadillac Building' in Kansas City and the 1953 Greenlease family tragedyCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The extraordinary Walter E. Bixby, Sr. House built in 1935 on State Line Road was designed by Edward W. TannerCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Historic 1905 Mason Building named after businesswoman Anna Mason will hopefully be repurposedCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Kansas City's historic Fire Department Headquarters, Fire Station #2, was brilliantly and efficiently designed in 1906CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Suspect in custody after firing shots toward officers
A police standoff in the 3500 block of East 51st Street ended with a suspect being taken into custody after officers responded to a disturbance Saturday morning
Suspect in custody after KCPD says shots fired at officers during standoff
A suspect is in custody after Kansas City, Missouri, police say he shot at officers, spurring a four-hour standoff. Officers say the man shot at them two different times, but thankfully no one was hit. It all started when KCPD was called to east 51st Street near Indiana Avenue for...
Aggravated assault leads to standoff in east Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department is on the scene of a standoff in the 2400 block of East 42nd Street. Officers were initially called to the area on a disturbance. On arrival, police determined an aggravated domestic violence assault had taken place. Authorities say the...
Kansas City Police Board claims the city is manipulating budget to spend less on KCPD
Kansas City's Board of Police Commissioners claims the city is undercounting its revenue so the city can spend less on police. Because the Kansas City Police Department is under state control, the Missouri Legislature sets the minimum share of its general fund that Kansas City must allocate to its police department. That share is now 25%, after voters across the state passed a constitutional amendment earlier this month to raise it from 20%.
Former interim police chief sues city of Independence
A man who served as interim police chief in Independence, Missouri, is suing the city, alleging age discrimination and a hostile work environment.
Suspect fires shots at MSHP Trooper during pursuit
JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. — Shots were fired at a Missouri Highway Patrol trooper during a pursuit in eastern Jackson County. Around 6 p.m. the trooper initiated a traffic stop on Interstate 70 near Grain Valley for a registration violation. The suspect fled into Blue Springs and fired shots at...
Wrong-way crash in KCMO leaves 2 in critical condition
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A wrong-way crash in Kansas City, Missouri, early Saturday morning has left two people in critical condition according to the Kansas City Missouri Police Department. KCPD said an investigation revealed that a blue Chevrolet Impala was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of 12th Street...
‘Triple-Demic’ Overwhelming Kansas City Hospitals
(TNS) - Children’s Mercy Hospital officials announced Thursday that respiratory illnesses — particularly the flu and a virus called RSV — are severely impacting children in the Kansas City area. Local experts also warn that the viruses are causing illness among seniors. “We are at capacity,” said...
KC man charged in Wednesday night deadly shooting in Independence
Bobby G. Peoples III, 29, of Kansas City, has been charged in Jackson County, Missouri in connection to the shooting death of Nicolett Marshall.
Organizations react to proposed Golubski case review
The district attorney wants to review every case Roger Golubski worked on.
Silver Alert issued for Harrisonville woman
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Authorities are extremely concerned for a Harrisonville, Missouri, woman missing in Kansas City. Harrisonville Police and the Missouri State Highway Patrol have issued a Silver Alert for 74-year-old Margorie Nell Tompkins. Police said Tompkins was transported from Meadow View Health and Rehab in Harrisonville to...
Report: Kansas City is one of the most dangerous cities in Missouri
In any state, finding a safe and secure neighborhood is crucial when you’re looking for a family home or business location, but that’s especially true in Missouri.
Seventeen-year-old honored for saving an Excelsior Springs police officer's life
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Excelsior Springs Police Department and the Clay County Sheriff’s Office honored 17-year-old Ava Donegan for saving an officer’s life at a ceremony on Thursday. In early October, Donegan put a tourniquet on an ESPD officer after he had been shot in the...
Kansas City police find dozens of shell casings after illegal sideshow
Kansas City's police department said it found 100 shell casings and wrote 33 citations during an illegal sideshow over the weekend.
Child praised for alerting Overland Park family of fire
Overland Park fire officials are praising smoke detectors for helping a family escape a fire Friday morning without serious injury.
Hickman Mills begins tearing down two blighted elementary schools
Leaders said Symington and Johnson elementary schools have been vacant for quite some time, becoming a source of vandalism and fires.
Smashed doors, break-ins hit two KCK businesses on Parallel Parkway
Two spots just off Parallel Parkway have been the target of the criminal activity and these situations have impact beyond their bottom-lines.
Police chase clocking 130 mph ends with crash in Overland Park
Two vehicles were heavily damaged after a high-speed police chase ended with a crash in Overland Park late Thursday. The driver did not stop, and the officer followed but said he was not in pursuit of the car. Officers followed the car south on I-35 to westbound and then northbound...
Walter E. Bixby House, Kansas City, Missouri.Estately website. The Walter E. Bixby home located at 6505 State Line Road, Kansas City, Missouri, is a two-story home with a basement. It's chiefly constructed of reinforced concrete and stucco. The architectural design is International style. Construction began in 1935 and was completed in 1937. The house faces west. According to Estately, this property sold in April 2021 for $1,499,000. Click here to see some of the images inside the home.
Stoplight at Overland Park intersection under scrutiny
Overland Park plans to study a stoplight at 91st and Neiman to determine if traffic would flow more smoothly as a four-way stop.
