Thanksgiving gas prices forecast at highest ever. What Alexandria area drivers are paying.

By Keith Magill, Alexandria Town Talk
The Town Talk
 3 days ago
Motorists hitting the road for Thanksgiving will meet the highest gas prices on record for the holiday, analysts say.

GasBuddy predicts the national average for Thanksgiving Day will hit $3.68 a gallon, nearly 30 cents higher than last year and 20 cents above the previous record of $3.44 set in 2012.

“Americans, however, are proving that while we’ll openly complain about high gas prices, most of usaren’t deterred from taking to the highways to observe Thanksgiving with those that matter most to us,especially as precautions from the pandemic have eased,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

About 20% more Americans plan to hit the road compared to last Thanksgiving, a GasBuddy survey found.

About 54.6 million people will travel 50 miles or more from home this Thanksgiving, the American Automobile Association found in its annual holiday survey. That’s a 1.5% increase over 2021 and 98% of pre-pandemic volumes. This year is projected to be the third busiest for Thanksgiving travel since AAA started tracking in 2000.

“Families and friends are eager to spend time together this Thanksgiving, one of the busiest for travel in the past two decades,” Paula Twidale, AAA’s senior vice president of travel, said in a news release. “Plan ahead and pack your patience, whether you’re driving or flying.”

Most travelers, about 49 million, will drive, much like last year, according to the AAA. Thanksgiving road trips are up 0.4% from 2021, car travel remains 2.5% below 2019 levels.

Air travel is up nearly 8% over 2021, with 4.5 million Americans flying to their Thanksgiving destinations this year. That’s an increase of more than 330,000 travelers and nearly 99% of the 2019 pre-pandemic volume.

Gas prices have risen and fallen throughout the year and are down significantly since mid-summer, De Haan said.

Here's a look at Wednesday's gas prices, according to the AAA:

  • The U.S. average was $3.74 a gallon, down 7 cents for the week and 15 cents for the month but up 33 cents compared to the same time last year.
  • A gallon of regular cost an average $3.21 a gallon in the Alexandria area. That was down 7 cents for the week and 22 cents for the month but up 4 cents compared to the same time last year.
  • Louisiana’s average, $3.26 a gallon, was down 3 cents for the week and 14 cents for the month but up 7 cents for the year. Louisiana and surrounding states rank among the 10 least-expensive for gas in the U.S.

