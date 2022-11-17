Read full article on original website
Samantha Moreno-Rodriguez: sentenced to life in prison for murdering 7-year-old autistic sonLavinia ThompsonLas Vegas, NV
The US Government's Secret Airline That Flies To Area 51Matt LillywhiteLas Vegas, NV
Blueface Arrested for Attempted MurderTruflix Network
Las Vegas witness captures green lights over casinoRoger MarshLas Vegas, NV
THINGS TO DO: Holiday events and sights around Las Vegas
Looking for a holiday experience in Las Vegas? Check out these cool events happening around town. Fans of the Christmas spectacular 'Enchant' will be able to enjoy the attraction at two separate locations once again this holiday season. Enchant Christmas will host its winter wonderland at the Las Vegas Ballpark and Resorts World this year, with tickets on sale now.
Christmas tree lighting ceremony happening at Resorts World Las Vegas
The 100-foot-tall Enchant holiday tree will be lit at a private ceremony with local CEOs and leaders before the public at Resorts World Las Vegas.
Take transit to shop ‘til you drop this holiday season
The holidays are here! Retailers around the Las Vegas valley are gearing up for a rush of shoppers over the next few weeks. If you’re looking to snag some deals and avoid crowded parking lots, ditch the driving and ride transit to all of your holiday shopping stops. To...
FREMONT STREET EXPERIENCE 2022 HOLIDAY ENTERTAINMENT & CELEBRATIONS
FREMONT STREET EXPERIENCE 2022 HOLIDAY ENTERTAINMENT & CELEBRATIONS. Tuesday, Dec. 6 – Christmas Tree Lighting Celebration. This holiday season, Fremont Street Experience is closing out 2022 with an epic lineup of live music and events. Fremont Street Experience has continued to raise the bar with more live entertainment this year than ever before. The historic street continues to be the most electric destination in Las Vegas, with live concerts, holiday events and a legendary New Year’s Eve celebration.
RTC prepares for busy holiday traffic ahead of Thanksgiving weekend
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada (RTC) is urging commuters to plan their trips ahead of time as Thanksgiving approaches next week. RTC buses around the valley will be operating on Sunday schedule on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 24, and Saturday schedule for transit...
16 Free Things to Do in Henderson, NV
You won’t have to worry much about your budget when visiting Henderson in Clark County, Nevada, with the number of extraordinary destinations you can enjoy at no cost. It’s just minutes away from the bustling city of Las Vegas, but Henderson welcomes its visitors with a fantastic experience at a different pace.
First Mexican-born woman in space meets with Las Vegas valley high schoolers
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The first Mexican-born woman to go to space spent a little time closer to the ground in Las Vegas this week. Katya Echazarreta met with students at Eldorado High School on Wednesday, arranged with McDonald's. MORE ON NEWS 3 | RTC prepares for busy holiday...
Showing love to the streets in Las Vegas this holiday season
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Community leaders and families are coming together to be a blessing to others this holiday season. Minister Stretch Sanders, president of the Stretch for Change Foundation, joined us to talk about some community events coming up.
New food hall at Fremont Hotel in downtown Las Vegas to open in December
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Fremont Hotel and Casino in downtown Las Vegas will open its new food hall next month. A spokesperson for Boyd Gaming says the food hall is scheduled to debut in mid-December and a formal grand opening is scheduled for Jan. 12. The 13,000-square-foot space...
Surge of stray dogs roaming Las Vegas streets, rescue group says
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - There has been a surge of stray dogs roaming the streets or dogs run over by cars across the Las Vegas Valley, according to rescue group Doggie Task Force. Volunteers said the surge started after the Animal Foundation, Clark County’s contract shelter, halted intakes for...
Caesars introduces new security gun dogs
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Chase is on the case!. Caesars Entertainment welcomed Chase and eight other K9s onto its Firearm Detection Program on Thursday. Caesars Security Academy gathered at The LINQ Hotel to celebrate the gun dogs' training program graduation with a special cake and walk. MORE ON NEWS...
LVing: Lone Mountain home offers privacy and luxury in Las Vegas
The community of Lone Mountain is unlike any other in Southern Nevada, located immediately north of Summerlin and bordered on the west by the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area. Some call it the Sedona of Summerlin, and it’s not hard to see why: With its large number of horse ranches and natural terrain and parks, the area is an ideal retreat for those who love the energy of the Las Vegas Strip, but want to keep a sense of privacy and security.
Indulge in the 'Ultimate Board' at Double Helix Wine & Whiskey Lounge
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Feast your eyes on this. It's the 'Ultimate Board' being served now at Double Helix Wine and Whiskey Lounge. Joining me now with more is executive chef Doug Vega.
Most Popular Tourist Traps In Las Vegas
Tourist traps in Las Vegas are unlike any other. Las Vegas is a unique city because despite all of the lucrative and explicit activities that are available; the city still needs to offer events and things to do that are appealing to the whole, entire family. And thus, the infamous...
Las Vegas apartment complex asks for public’s help amid heating issues, cold weather
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Property managers at the Hebron apartment complex off of Las Vegas Boulevard are asking for the public’s help amid the complex’s heating and hot water issues. Hebron, a low-income housing complex for veterans, people experiencing homelessness, and seniors has struggled to stay afloat ever...
Family desperately looking for dog lost by online pet boarding service
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — With the holiday season approaching, many of us will travel to be with loved ones. Sometimes that means leaving our furry family members behind. Increasingly popular apps offer pet sitting and boarding services, promising loving care from trusted and approved sitters who say they'll treat your pets like family.
Project 150 gears up for Thanksgiving giveaway
Nevada man who claimed dead wife’s mail-in ballot …. A Las Vegas man is accused of forging his dead wife’s signature on her ballot, mailing it in and then claiming it had been stolen. Mom who killed 7-year-old autistic son on hike outside …. https://www.8newsnow.com/news/local-news/mom-who-killed-7-year-old-autistic-son-on-hike-outside-las-vegas-to-be-sentenced/. Light the World...
Christmas in Las Vegas 2022: Dinner, Turkey To Go, Brunch, Restaurants
Looking for ways to celebrate Christmas in Las Vegas this year? This post covers Christmas Las Vegas 2022 including where to go for Christmas dinner in Las Vegas, where to get turkey to go as well as features for brunch, lunch and takeout by local restaurants and businesses. Christmas Eve...
Blockbuster Vegas Strip Land Sale, Oscar’s New Statue, South Point Review & Another Casino Robbed!
On this week’s MtM Vegas we have so much to talk about including a look inside the South Point and a big land sale on the Strip. Before we dive in don’t forget to subscribe to the Miles to Memories YouTube channel to see every episode plus our Vegas reviews, guides and tours!
Forever Home Friday: Meet Sasha
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Today is a Forever Home Friday!. Kelsey Pizzi from The Animal Foundation joins us now with Sasha!
