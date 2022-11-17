ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder City, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
news3lv.com

THINGS TO DO: Holiday events and sights around Las Vegas

Looking for a holiday experience in Las Vegas? Check out these cool events happening around town. Fans of the Christmas spectacular 'Enchant' will be able to enjoy the attraction at two separate locations once again this holiday season. Enchant Christmas will host its winter wonderland at the Las Vegas Ballpark and Resorts World this year, with tickets on sale now.
LAS VEGAS, NV
rtcsnv.com

Take transit to shop ‘til you drop this holiday season

The holidays are here! Retailers around the Las Vegas valley are gearing up for a rush of shoppers over the next few weeks. If you’re looking to snag some deals and avoid crowded parking lots, ditch the driving and ride transit to all of your holiday shopping stops. To...
LAS VEGAS, NV
vegas24seven.com

FREMONT STREET EXPERIENCE 2022 HOLIDAY ENTERTAINMENT & CELEBRATIONS

FREMONT STREET EXPERIENCE 2022 HOLIDAY ENTERTAINMENT & CELEBRATIONS. Tuesday, Dec. 6 – Christmas Tree Lighting Celebration. This holiday season, Fremont Street Experience is closing out 2022 with an epic lineup of live music and events. Fremont Street Experience has continued to raise the bar with more live entertainment this year than ever before. The historic street continues to be the most electric destination in Las Vegas, with live concerts, holiday events and a legendary New Year’s Eve celebration.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

RTC prepares for busy holiday traffic ahead of Thanksgiving weekend

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada (RTC) is urging commuters to plan their trips ahead of time as Thanksgiving approaches next week. RTC buses around the valley will be operating on Sunday schedule on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 24, and Saturday schedule for transit...
LAS VEGAS, NV
travellens.co

16 Free Things to Do in Henderson, NV

You won’t have to worry much about your budget when visiting Henderson in Clark County, Nevada, with the number of extraordinary destinations you can enjoy at no cost. It’s just minutes away from the bustling city of Las Vegas, but Henderson welcomes its visitors with a fantastic experience at a different pace.
HENDERSON, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Surge of stray dogs roaming Las Vegas streets, rescue group says

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - There has been a surge of stray dogs roaming the streets or dogs run over by cars across the Las Vegas Valley, according to rescue group Doggie Task Force. Volunteers said the surge started after the Animal Foundation, Clark County’s contract shelter, halted intakes for...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Caesars introduces new security gun dogs

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Chase is on the case!. Caesars Entertainment welcomed Chase and eight other K9s onto its Firearm Detection Program on Thursday. Caesars Security Academy gathered at The LINQ Hotel to celebrate the gun dogs' training program graduation with a special cake and walk. MORE ON NEWS...
LAS VEGAS, NV
lasvegasmagazine.com

LVing: Lone Mountain home offers privacy and luxury in Las Vegas

The community of Lone Mountain is unlike any other in Southern Nevada, located immediately north of Summerlin and bordered on the west by the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area. Some call it the Sedona of Summerlin, and it’s not hard to see why: With its large number of horse ranches and natural terrain and parks, the area is an ideal retreat for those who love the energy of the Las Vegas Strip, but want to keep a sense of privacy and security.
LAS VEGAS, NV
jammin1057.com

Most Popular Tourist Traps In Las Vegas

Tourist traps in Las Vegas are unlike any other. Las Vegas is a unique city because despite all of the lucrative and explicit activities that are available; the city still needs to offer events and things to do that are appealing to the whole, entire family. And thus, the infamous...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Project 150 gears up for Thanksgiving giveaway

Nevada man who claimed dead wife’s mail-in ballot …. A Las Vegas man is accused of forging his dead wife’s signature on her ballot, mailing it in and then claiming it had been stolen. Mom who killed 7-year-old autistic son on hike outside …. https://www.8newsnow.com/news/local-news/mom-who-killed-7-year-old-autistic-son-on-hike-outside-las-vegas-to-be-sentenced/. Light the World...
LAS VEGAS, NV
foodgressing.com

Christmas in Las Vegas 2022: Dinner, Turkey To Go, Brunch, Restaurants

Looking for ways to celebrate Christmas in Las Vegas this year? This post covers Christmas Las Vegas 2022 including where to go for Christmas dinner in Las Vegas, where to get turkey to go as well as features for brunch, lunch and takeout by local restaurants and businesses. Christmas Eve...
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy