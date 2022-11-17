Agreement Signed That Will Create ‘University of Maryland 3—Institute for Health Computing’ Research Facility and Academic Presence in North Bethesda

Read full article on original website
MCDOT Wins Michael F. Dwyer Excellence in Preservation Award
MCDOT recently won the Montgomery Preservation Incorporated (MPI) 2021 Michael F. Dwyer Award for rehabilitating and preserving the historic Montevideo Road Bridge in Poolesville. MPI is Montgomery County’s nonprofit historic preservation organization dedicated to preserving, protecting, and promoting the county’s architectural heritage and historic landscapes. MPI’s Board of Directors announced the winners at an awards event held on Friday, Oct. 28 at the Kensington Armory.
Message From Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich: Helping the Victims—and Searching for the Cause—Following the Potomac Oaks Fire in Gaithersburg
Below is this week’s message from County Executive Marc Elrich:. Sadly, dozens of Gaithersburg families are dealing with the aftermath of a fire and building collapse this week at a condo complex on Quince Orchard Boulevard. Please keep all those impacted by this disaster in your thoughts. Our first responders arrived quickly, and I am very appreciative of their response and for all those who continue working to support these families and investigate what happened there.
Rising respiratory illnesses have local hospitals warning of a 'bed crisis'
WASHINGTON — Like much of the nation, our area is seeing a surge in respiratory viruses following two years of mask wearing and social distancing. The impact is taking over area hospitals. THE QUESTION:. How many hospital beds remain available and just how at-risk is our area?. THE SOURCES:
Maryland child diagnosed with TBCK Syndrome to serve as ambassador at Festival of Trees, benefitting Kennedy Krieger Institute
BALTIMORE - The holiday season is just around the corner which means the Festival of Trees will kick off next weekend.Hundreds of trees, wreaths and gingerbread houses will be decked out with cheer to raise money for the Kennedy Krieger Institute.But this year, the first person in Maryland to be diagnosed with TBCK Syndrome, will serve as one of the institute's youngest ambassadors for the fundraising event.Six-year-old Violet loves to play with toys.But unlike most children, she is battling a rare neurogenetic disorder called TBCK Syndrome.Violet faces intellectual and developmental delays that affects her speech, muscle movement and respiratory."That special...
Clarksburg Students Donate Computer Lab to American Minority Veterans Research Project
The Network Operations program of the Montgomery County Students Information Technology Foundation, Inc. (ITF) will present a computer lab to American Minority Veterans Research Project (AMVRP) on Nov. 17. ITF students at Clarksburg High School reconditioned six computers with operating systems and prepared monitors, keyboards, mice and a printer. This project provides an opportunity for the ITF students to put into practice their computer maintenance skills, earn student service learning hours, and develop a deeper appreciation for charity and community involvement.
In Montgomery County, Two New Councilmembers Look To Represent More Rural, Redder Areas ‘Upcounty’
Democrats dominating elections in Maryland as they did last week is not surprising; registered Democrats outnumber Republicans in the state two to one. The outcome is even less surprising in Montgomery County, where that margin grows to one Republican voter for every four Democrats. As expected, Democrats secured all four at-large county council seats as well as every district seat.
Dems take two more Senate seats, win Frederick County exec race
Mail-in ballots favored Democrats by an average of about 70% throughout the state. The post Dems take two more Senate seats, win Frederick County exec race appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Statement of Support from Gaithersburg Mayor Jud Ashman on the Explosion and Fire at the Potomac Oaks Condominium Complex
Per the City of Gaithersburg: City of Gaithersburg Mayor Jud Ashman, on behalf of the City Council, issued a statement in regards to the explosion and fire that occurred on November 16, 2022, at the Potomac Oaks condominium complex located in the 800 block of Quince Orchard Boulevard. The Gaithersburg City Council and I, along with the entire Gaithersburg community, are deeply saddened by the tragic incident that occurred on November 16 at the Potomac Oaks condominium complex that resulted in multiple injuries and displaced residents. Our thoughts are with our residents and their families who have been affected by this devastating event.
Six Will Become Newest Members of Montgomery’s Human Rights Hall of Fame in Ceremonies on Sunday, Nov. 20
Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich today applauded the selection six individuals—each with different backgrounds, but all of whom have made significant contributions to the County’s legacy—who will become the newest members of the County’s Human Rights Hall of Fame at induction ceremonies on Sunday, Nov. 20, in Germantown. The12th biennial event will see the inductions of Daryl Davis, Rev. Dr. Philip W. Davis Sr. (posthumously), Dr. Jeremiah Floyd, Janice Freeman, Willie Pearl Mackey King and Charles L. (Chuck) Short.
Montgomery County Releases Final Recommendations from Audit of the Montgomery County Police Department
Per Montgomery County: Today, County Executive Marc Elrich was joined by Montgomery County Police Department Chief Marcus Jones and Reimagining Public Safety Task Force Member Co-Chair Bernice Mireku-North for a presentation of the final recommendations by Effective Law Enforcement for All (ELEFA) s that offer improvements in officer education, supervision, practices, accountability and public transparency. To read the final review and recommendations, please click here. To view the press conference of this presentation, please click here. The full report can be found here.
State Roundup: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi remembers Baltimore hometown as she steps down from leadership
BALTIMORE NATIVE PELOSI, MD. REP. STENY HOYER ARE STEPPING DOWN FROM LEADERSHIP: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will continue in Congress but is stepping back from a leadership role. Through all her time in power, she held Baltimore close as her “beloved hometown.” Jeff Barker/Baltimore Sun. The California Democrat,...
MCPS: A Letter from the School System Medical Officer with Important Information for Thanksgiving Break
MCPD released the following community message on Friday, November 18:. Let me start by wishing all of you an enjoyable Thanksgiving! As we prepare to gather and celebrate the upcoming holidays, let’s think about how we can enjoy the time together, while keeping health in mind. Please review the holiday health reminders at the bottom of this message. The CDC also offers these holiday health strategies which include general wellness tips, and this guide to everyday actions to prevent the spread of flu-like illness, including flu and RSV.
MCPS: Applications Open for Rales–O’Neill Scholarships Recognizing Academic Excellence (200 Scholarships Worth $10K Each)
Per MCPS: Do you know a high-achieving student who has taken rigorous courses and has a weighted GPA of 4.69? They may qualify for a $10,000 scholarship. Applications are open for the Ruth and Norman Rales–Patricia Baier O’Neill Scholarship Recognizing Academic Excellence. These scholarships for graduating high school seniors were announced earlier this year by the Norman R. Rales and Ruth Rales Foundation to honor the lives and contributions of Ruth and Norman Rales and former Montgomery County Board of Education member Patricia O’Neill. The deadline for submissions is Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023.
dcnewsnow.com
Maryland Condo Explosion Update from Montgomery County Fire Chief and Others -- 5 p.m.
Montgomery County Fire Chief Scott Goldstein provides an update on the condo explosion and fire in Gaithersburg, Md. that injured 12 people on Nov. 16, 2022. Maryland Condo Explosion Update from Montgomery County …. Montgomery County Fire Chief Scott Goldstein provides an update on the condo explosion and fire in...
NBC Washington
Condo Owner's Suicide Caused Gaithersburg Building Explosion: Police
An explosion that ripped through two condo buildings in Gaithersburg, Maryland, and left at least 10 people injured was the act of a man who died by suicide, Montgomery County police said Friday. A medical examiner identified a body search crews found in the rubble on Thursday as Juan Pablo...
mymcmedia.org
Silver Spring Dentist Sentenced to 30 Months for Defrauding Medicaid
Edward Buford III, a Silver Spring dentist, was sentenced to 30 years in federal prison Friday in connection with a scheme to fraudulently obtain Medicaid funds by recruiting Medicaid beneficiaries through a payment of kickback and bribes. Buford, 70, also was sentenced to three years of supervision following his release...
mediafeed.org
You can tell the difference between Baltimore & DC from space. Here’s how
The shot from high above Earth was otherworldly. As the International Space Station passed over Baltimore and Washington D.C. on July 15, 2020, the crew snapped a photo that fascinated onlookers. Despite being only 41 miles apart, Baltimore was bathed in a white glow. Our nation’s capital was covered by...
Both MoCo Mission BBQ Locations to Add Beer and Wine to the Menu
Mission BBQ, an American BBQ restaurant, arrived in MoCo when its Rockville restaurant opened back on 2017, taking over the Benjarong space in Rockville’s Wintergreen Plaza. Since then, Mission BBQ has opened a second MoCo location in Germantown, opening in early 2020 in the space that was formerly home to Ruby Tuesday. Both MoCo locations are now looking to add beer and wine to their menu.
Beyond MoCo: MDOT SHA Completes I-270/MD 85 Interchange Reconstruction in Frederick County
$93 Million Project Expands Traffic Capacity, Reduces Congestion and Enhances Safety for Commuters, Residents and Businesses. The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) earlier this week announced completion of a $93 million project to reconstruct and expand the I-270/MD 85 (Buckeystown Pike) interchange in Frederick County. This project enhances safety, reduces congestion and expands traffic capacity in this heavily traveled residential and commercial area.
MoCo Resident Wins $50,000 Playing Powerball
A Silver Spring man is $50,000 richer after purchasing a winning lottery ticket for the November 5 Powerball drawing at the Upper Marlboro Xtra Fuel at 15009 Marlboro Pike in Prince George’s County. Full story below courtesy of the Maryland Lottery:. Charlie Ayoub is a Powerball fan who plays...
