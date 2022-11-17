Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Facts About Atlanta The Average Atlantan Doesn't KnowJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Kroger is Unexpectedly Closing in Atlanta in DecemberBryan DijkhuizenAtlanta, GA
Billionaires, Millionaires And Rich AtlantansJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
The richest person in Atlanta, GeorgiaLuay RahilAtlanta, GA
Related
atlantanewsfirst.com
Clayton County Schools superintendent steps down
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Another metro Atlanta school leader is stepping down as of Thursday. The Clayton County School District Superintendent, Morcease Beasley, told Atlanta News First he’s leaving the district at the end of the 2022 school year. “I know that there may be some more...
atlantanewsfirst.com
School police investigation allegation against Chattahoochee assistant principal
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A top Fulton County educator has been suspended following alarming allegations. The assistant principal at Chattahoochee High School in Johns Creek is now being investigated for allegedly having inappropriate involvement with a student. The school acknowledged the situation in a letter sent home to...
Fulton administrator suspended over allegation of relationship with student
An assistant principal at a Fulton County high school was suspended due to an active investigation, the school wrote in a letter Wednesday.
Gwinnett schools may get new crisis alert, weapon detection systems
Gwinnett County Public Schools is considering new technology for enhancing school safety.
FoCo HS senior gets life-changing news with surprise scholarship
(Forsyth County, GA) November 17 started as a normal school day for Denmark High School senior Jose Martinez. But at a midmorning pep rally in the school gym, Martinez got the surprise of his life when College Board representative Kevin Maloney announced to the crowd of juniors and seniors that he had won a $40,000 scholarship.
mhstrail.org
Fayette County students bombarded with mass emails
Around 6:20 P.M. on Monday, Nov. 14, a mass email was sent out to students of Fayette county, which eventually led to a mass email chain that went on until 6:40 P.M., when the last email was sent out. The email chain was started by a student sending out an email to [email protected], which meant every student with @fcboe.org in their address received the email that evening. The Fayette County District is comprised of six high schools, six middle schools, and fourteen elementary schools. No elementary students received the email chain due to restrictions on Chromebooks, but all middle and high school students received the email Monday night.
AJC INTERVIEW: Gwinnett superintendent defends discipline approach
Student behavior and school safety have been under a spotlight in Gwinnett County.
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia high-school football star Elijah DeWitt's murder suspects to appear in court for preliminary hearing
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - The teen murder suspects accused of gunning down Georgia teen football star Elijah DeWitt in the mall parking lot of a Dave & Buster’s are expected in court again on Friday for a preliminary hearing. Fox News Digital confirmed the hearing is scheduled for 1:30...
fox5atlanta.com
Paulding County man inappropriately touched underage female employee, deputies say
PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. - Detectives have arrested a Paulding County man accused of inappropriately touching an underage female employee multiple times. Officials say 56-year-old Kenneth DeWayne Wiggins is charged with three counts of misdemeanor sexual battery and one count of felony false imprisonment after his arrest last week. According to...
accesswdun.com
Forsyth County's manager to head Georgia's Department of Behavioral Health
Governor Brian Kemp announced Wednesday that Forsyth County's manager will soon head a state agency. Kevin Tanner has been named the head of the Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities, following Commissioner Judy Fitzgerald’s retirement. Tanner’s start date is December 16th, but Monica Johnson will serve as Interim...
Barrow Co man struck by vehicle, killed in Forsyth Co
A man from Barrow County is killed in a vehicle vs pedestrian accident in Forsyth County. The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office says 76 year-old Salvador Ramirez of Auburn was struck by a truck. The truck driver is not expected to face charges in the accident. From WSB. A man...
Lost memory card in Cobb County flips Kennesaw Post 1 seat
KENNESAW, Ga. — An overlooked memory card in Cobb County has switched the outcome of a local election, officials said. Madelyn Orochena announced her win on social media for the Kennesaw City Council Special Post 1 seat after she said the results were in. However, after a memory card was discovered Wednesday, ahead of the statewide audit, the results have changed with the projected winner to be Lynette Burnette.
DeKalb County school district to spend up to $877K on COVID federal aid audit
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County's school board is hiring an auditor to evaluate how the district spent its federal aid for the coronavirus pandemic. Its board of education approved the measure on Monday during a regularly scheduled meeting. The school district will pay the Missouri-based accounting firm FORVIS,...
wbhfradio.org
Charges Filed In Officer Involved Shooting
Charges have been filed against a man accused of shooting at Cartersville Police Thursday morning. Forty-five-year-old Jose Louis Rivera of Cartersville was booked into the Bartow County Jail Thursday, November 17, 2022, at 3:38 pm. Rivera is charged with burglary, aggravated assault with a gun, and attempted aggravated assault. He has a prior criminal history. Tune to WBHF news for more details.
Officer fires to stop shootout in the middle of DeKalb street, GBI says
Two men wearing ski masks were shooting at each other Monday afternoon in the middle of a south DeKalb County street whe...
Canton police investigate whether remains found this week related to other cases
Human remains found Thursday in Cherokee County are now being examined by the GBI, the Canton Police Department said....
MaxPreps
MaxPreps Top 25 high school football scores: Walton beats No. 6 Buford 42-35 in Georgia 7A playoffs
The biggest upset of the week came in the Georgia's AAAAAAA playoffs as Walton (Marietta) took down No. 6 Buford 42-35 to advance to the quarterfinals. It was the first playoff loss for the Wolves since 2018 when they lost 23-20 against Bainbridge in the AAAAA quarterfinals. The Raiders will face standout freshman quarterback Julian Lewis and Carrollton with a spot in the semifinals on the line.
57-Year-Old Gina Ayres Died In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Forsyth County (Forsyth County, GA)
State Police responded to a multi-vehicle crash on State Route 20 In Forsyth County on Thursday just before 7 a.m. According to the GSP, a central EMS Ambulance was heading to an emergency call with its sirens activated when it entered the center turn lane to bypass traffic.
Recent college grad, Eagle Scout stabbed to death by childhood friend, family says
ROME, Ga. — Police have arrested a man in connection with the stabbing death of a recent college graduate. Investigators found the body of 21-year-old Aaron Davis on Saturday off Tumlin Drive. Brandon Christopher Risner faces charges of murder, aggravated assault and concealing the death of another. [DOWNLOAD: Free...
Forsyth County man nominated for 3 Native American Music Awards
HELEN, Ga. — A Georgia man could win big at the Native American Music Awards Saturday. Ryan LittleEagle of Forsyth County has been nominated for three categories in what's known as the Grammy Awards for indigenous people in North America. LittleEagle put his musical stylings on display at Alpine...
11Alive
Atlanta, GA
59K+
Followers
12K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT
Atlanta local newshttps://www.11alive.com/
Comments / 0