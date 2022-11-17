Around 6:20 P.M. on Monday, Nov. 14, a mass email was sent out to students of Fayette county, which eventually led to a mass email chain that went on until 6:40 P.M., when the last email was sent out. The email chain was started by a student sending out an email to [email protected], which meant every student with @fcboe.org in their address received the email that evening. The Fayette County District is comprised of six high schools, six middle schools, and fourteen elementary schools. No elementary students received the email chain due to restrictions on Chromebooks, but all middle and high school students received the email Monday night.

2 DAYS AGO