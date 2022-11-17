ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johns Creek, GA

Clayton County Schools superintendent steps down

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Another metro Atlanta school leader is stepping down as of Thursday. The Clayton County School District Superintendent, Morcease Beasley, told Atlanta News First he’s leaving the district at the end of the 2022 school year. “I know that there may be some more...
Fayette County students bombarded with mass emails

Around 6:20 P.M. on Monday, Nov. 14, a mass email was sent out to students of Fayette county, which eventually led to a mass email chain that went on until 6:40 P.M., when the last email was sent out. The email chain was started by a student sending out an email to [email protected], which meant every student with @fcboe.org in their address received the email that evening. The Fayette County District is comprised of six high schools, six middle schools, and fourteen elementary schools. No elementary students received the email chain due to restrictions on Chromebooks, but all middle and high school students received the email Monday night.
Forsyth County's manager to head Georgia's Department of Behavioral Health

Governor Brian Kemp announced Wednesday that Forsyth County's manager will soon head a state agency. Kevin Tanner has been named the head of the Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities, following Commissioner Judy Fitzgerald’s retirement. Tanner’s start date is December 16th, but Monica Johnson will serve as Interim...
Lost memory card in Cobb County flips Kennesaw Post 1 seat

KENNESAW, Ga. — An overlooked memory card in Cobb County has switched the outcome of a local election, officials said. Madelyn Orochena announced her win on social media for the Kennesaw City Council Special Post 1 seat after she said the results were in. However, after a memory card was discovered Wednesday, ahead of the statewide audit, the results have changed with the projected winner to be Lynette Burnette.
DeKalb County school district to spend up to $877K on COVID federal aid audit

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County's school board is hiring an auditor to evaluate how the district spent its federal aid for the coronavirus pandemic. Its board of education approved the measure on Monday during a regularly scheduled meeting. The school district will pay the Missouri-based accounting firm FORVIS,...
Charges Filed In Officer Involved Shooting

Charges have been filed against a man accused of shooting at Cartersville Police Thursday morning. Forty-five-year-old Jose Louis Rivera of Cartersville was booked into the Bartow County Jail Thursday, November 17, 2022, at 3:38 pm. Rivera is charged with burglary, aggravated assault with a gun, and attempted aggravated assault. He has a prior criminal history. Tune to WBHF news for more details.
MaxPreps Top 25 high school football scores: Walton beats No. 6 Buford 42-35 in Georgia 7A playoffs

The biggest upset of the week came in the Georgia's AAAAAAA playoffs as Walton (Marietta) took down No. 6 Buford 42-35 to advance to the quarterfinals. It was the first playoff loss for the Wolves since 2018 when they lost 23-20 against Bainbridge in the AAAAA quarterfinals. The Raiders will face standout freshman quarterback Julian Lewis and Carrollton with a spot in the semifinals on the line.
