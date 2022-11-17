Bubba was out live this morning at the Joplin Empire Market for the Watered Gardens 10th Annual Empty Bowls event! A Fundraiser that benefits local charities in helping feed those in need. While attendees will no only be receiving an artisan bowl for a $25 minimum donation, they’ll receive a serving of soup to go and the knowledge that they’ve helped others in need. We invite you to attend this wonderful event and help those in need.

JOPLIN, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO