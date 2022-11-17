Read full article on original website
Related
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County Releases Final Recommendations from Audit of the Montgomery County Police Department
Per Montgomery County: Today, County Executive Marc Elrich was joined by Montgomery County Police Department Chief Marcus Jones and Reimagining Public Safety Task Force Member Co-Chair Bernice Mireku-North for a presentation of the final recommendations by Effective Law Enforcement for All (ELEFA) s that offer improvements in officer education, supervision, practices, accountability and public transparency. To read the final review and recommendations, please click here. To view the press conference of this presentation, please click here. The full report can be found here.
mocoshow.com
Virtual Public Hearing on the Rehabilitation of the Brighton Dam Road Bridge in Brookeville to be Held on Wednesday, Nov. 30
On Wednesday, Nov. 30 at 7 p.m., the public is invited to a virtual public hearing held by the Montgomery County Department of Transportation (MCDOT) to discuss the proposed construction to rehabilitate the Brighton Dam Road, Bridge No. M-0229, over Brighton Dam. At the virtual hearing, MCDOT will present the project details, costs and schedules and obtain public testimony.
mocoshow.com
Statement of Support from Gaithersburg Mayor Jud Ashman on the Explosion and Fire at the Potomac Oaks Condominium Complex
Per the City of Gaithersburg: City of Gaithersburg Mayor Jud Ashman, on behalf of the City Council, issued a statement in regards to the explosion and fire that occurred on November 16, 2022, at the Potomac Oaks condominium complex located in the 800 block of Quince Orchard Boulevard. The Gaithersburg City Council and I, along with the entire Gaithersburg community, are deeply saddened by the tragic incident that occurred on November 16 at the Potomac Oaks condominium complex that resulted in multiple injuries and displaced residents. Our thoughts are with our residents and their families who have been affected by this devastating event.
mocoshow.com
Beyond MoCo: MDOT SHA Completes I-270/MD 85 Interchange Reconstruction in Frederick County
$93 Million Project Expands Traffic Capacity, Reduces Congestion and Enhances Safety for Commuters, Residents and Businesses. The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) earlier this week announced completion of a $93 million project to reconstruct and expand the I-270/MD 85 (Buckeystown Pike) interchange in Frederick County. This project enhances safety, reduces congestion and expands traffic capacity in this heavily traveled residential and commercial area.
mocoshow.com
MCDOT Wins Michael F. Dwyer Excellence in Preservation Award
MCDOT recently won the Montgomery Preservation Incorporated (MPI) 2021 Michael F. Dwyer Award for rehabilitating and preserving the historic Montevideo Road Bridge in Poolesville. MPI is Montgomery County’s nonprofit historic preservation organization dedicated to preserving, protecting, and promoting the county’s architectural heritage and historic landscapes. MPI’s Board of Directors announced the winners at an awards event held on Friday, Oct. 28 at the Kensington Armory.
mocoshow.com
“Urban Wood Sale” by Montgomery Parks Returns in December
Per Montgomery Parks: Our Urban Wood Sale is back! Shop for resources for your next woodworking, homebuilding, furniture repair, or craft project. This year, the sale features kiln dried, planed, and air dried wood. Slabs are different sizes and thicknesses (sizes ranging from 3/4” to 3” thick), and prices range from $5- $400. Walnut, cedar, pine, poplar, oak, beech, cherry, cypress, and ash will be available. Credit card only. No advanced sales.
mocoshow.com
MCPS: A Letter from the School System Medical Officer with Important Information for Thanksgiving Break
MCPD released the following community message on Friday, November 18:. Let me start by wishing all of you an enjoyable Thanksgiving! As we prepare to gather and celebrate the upcoming holidays, let’s think about how we can enjoy the time together, while keeping health in mind. Please review the holiday health reminders at the bottom of this message. The CDC also offers these holiday health strategies which include general wellness tips, and this guide to everyday actions to prevent the spread of flu-like illness, including flu and RSV.
mocoshow.com
MCDOT Installs Additional EV Chargers in Parking Garages for Public Use
MCDOT Parking currently has 44 charging spaces open to the public throughout the three Parking Lot Districts in Bethesda, Silver Spring and Wheaton. Pepco is in the process of installing another 8 dual-port stations in Bethesda and Silver Spring, for an additional 16 charging spaces. They will be operational on a rolling basis, with an estimated completion date of early 2023.
mocoshow.com
Message From Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich: Helping the Victims—and Searching for the Cause—Following the Potomac Oaks Fire in Gaithersburg
Below is this week’s message from County Executive Marc Elrich:. Sadly, dozens of Gaithersburg families are dealing with the aftermath of a fire and building collapse this week at a condo complex on Quince Orchard Boulevard. Please keep all those impacted by this disaster in your thoughts. Our first responders arrived quickly, and I am very appreciative of their response and for all those who continue working to support these families and investigate what happened there.
mocoshow.com
Montgomery Parks Announces Thanksgiving Holiday Weekend Operating Hours
Montgomery Parks has announced programming and operating hours for the Thanksgiving holiday. The holiday weekend, November 25 through November 27, is a time when families and friends gather to celebrate, and Montgomery Parks has many offerings that are perfect opportunities to spend time together. Open Parkways Schedule: The Open Parkways...
mocoshow.com
Clarksburg Students Donate Computer Lab to American Minority Veterans Research Project
The Network Operations program of the Montgomery County Students Information Technology Foundation, Inc. (ITF) will present a computer lab to American Minority Veterans Research Project (AMVRP) on Nov. 17. ITF students at Clarksburg High School reconditioned six computers with operating systems and prepared monitors, keyboards, mice and a printer. This project provides an opportunity for the ITF students to put into practice their computer maintenance skills, earn student service learning hours, and develop a deeper appreciation for charity and community involvement.
mocoshow.com
Montgomery Parks Celebrates Future New Classroom at Black Hill Regional Park
Friends of Black Hill Nature Programs will host a virtual talk and silent auction on Friday, November 18, 2022, at 6 p.m. to support the development of the new, self-sustaining classroom. Montgomery Parks and The Friends of Black Hill Nature Programs will host a virtual talk and silent auction on November...
mocoshow.com
Collision Injures Six (4 Adults, 2 Children); Shuts Down Brink Rd in Germantown on Friday Night
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) were called to the scene of a collision on Brink Rd and Leaman Ln. in North Germantown a little before 9pm on Friday night, according to MCFRS public information officer Pete Piringer. According to Piringer, one person was trapped inside the car upon...
mocoshow.com
Saturday Afternoon Collision Injures Two
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) were called to the scene of a collision on Route 29 and Fairland Road at approximately 2pm on Saturday afternoon, according to MCFRS public information officer Pete Piringer. Two patients were transported to local hospitals with non-life threatening injuries. Northbound Route 29 was...
mocoshow.com
MCPS: Crossing Guards Needed to Keep Our Community Safe
The Montgomery County Police Department has openings for crossing guards. The position involves helping schoolchildren and other pedestrians cross the street, and providing traffic control at designated crossings. The Montgomery County Police Crossing Guard position involves the safe crossing of school children, other pedestrians, and control of traffic at designated crossings.
mocoshow.com
Both MoCo Mission BBQ Locations to Add Beer and Wine to the Menu
Mission BBQ, an American BBQ restaurant, arrived in MoCo when its Rockville restaurant opened back on 2017, taking over the Benjarong space in Rockville’s Wintergreen Plaza. Since then, Mission BBQ has opened a second MoCo location in Germantown, opening in early 2020 in the space that was formerly home to Ruby Tuesday. Both MoCo locations are now looking to add beer and wine to their menu.
mocoshow.com
Three MCPS Teachers Recognized as Top Health Ed, P.E. Teachers in State
Three MCPS teachers have won Teacher of the Year honors from the Society of Health and Physical EducatorsMaryland (SHAPE MD). The trio—Cecilia Chivers, resource teacher at Paint Branch High School; Amanda Quay, teacher at Damascus High School and Jeffrey Watkins, adapted physical education teacher at Longview School—were recognized during the state convention on Nov. 11–12 in Ocean City. More details on each are below:
mocoshow.com
Systemwide Closure Days Added to 2022–2023 MCPS School Calendar
On Oct. 25, the Board of Education adopted a resolution to make modifications to the 2022–2023 school year calendars that include additional systemwide closure days during the winter and spring breaks. The following modifications have been made to the Traditional and Innovative School Year Calendars:. Winter break: Thursday, Dec....
mocoshow.com
Activities in Montgomery Parks November 18-20
Winter Lights: Saunter through dazzling displays of more than one million lights at Brookside Gardens’ Garden of Lights(opens in a new tab). The winter light exhibition opens this Friday, November 18, to Sunday, November 20, 5:30 pm to 9:30 pm. All visitors five and older must have advanced tickets.
mocoshow.com
MCPS: Eight Things to Know For Thursday, November 17
Here are eight things to know for Thursday, Nov. 17. Get information about vital steps taken to support our school buses, another chance to learn about the budget process, the 2022-2023 winter athletics safety plan, how to make sure your voice is heard on the upcoming school calendar, upcoming ESL classes for parents, a call for more crossing guards, exciting wins for our students in sports and music, and reminders about the upcoming school closure.
Comments / 0