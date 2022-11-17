Central Washington University to overhaul approach to violence prevention following Title IX protests on campus

When Are the Christmas Lighted Parades in the Yakima Valley?. If you love participating in the Lighted Christmas Parades across the Yakima Valley, below is the list of each spot thru ought our area. Mark your calendar and pay attention if you're planning on entering your vehicle into any of the parades because it's time to start filling out your paper work before the deadlines arrive. Whether it's watching from the sidelines or participating in each parade tis the season!

YAKIMA, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO