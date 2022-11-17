ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellensburg, WA

Central Washington University to overhaul approach to violence prevention following Title IX protests on campus

By Shawn Goggins
ifiberone.com
 3 days ago
NEWStalk 870

Franklin, Adams Counties Get Big Development Funds

Thanks to some grants and low-interest loans, two Eastern Washington counties will be receiving economic and infrastructure development money. The Washington State Department of Commerce has awarded a total of $8.75 million to six counties, which includes Franklin and Adams. The money is from the Community Economic Revitalization Board (CERB) and will be used to help drive development.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Yakama Nation's 'deadliest intersection' to be monitored with new technology

A new sensor at the intersection of Larue Road and U.S. Highway 97 will provide more information to improve traffic safety in what can be a dangerous part of the Yakima Valley. Yakama Nation’s Department of Natural Resources collaborated with the University of Washington’s Smart Transportation Applications and Research Lab...
YAKIMA, WA
kpq.com

Douglas County Murder Case Going To State Supreme Court

The murder case of a 72-year-old Rock Island man is being moved to the state Supreme Court before going to trial in Douglas County. The high court has agreed to hear Ului Teulilo's claim that officers should have gotten a search warrant before entering his home, where they found his 68-year-old wife dead from gunshot wounds.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, WA
News Talk KIT

Yakima Police Following Leads But Still No Sign of Missing Boy

He's been missing since September 10 and still no sign whatsoever about what happened to a 5 year old boy from Yakima. Yakima Police say Lucian Mungia was last seen by his father in the play area at Sarge Hubbard Park. Police say as the search continues there's still no sign of any foul play and they have no answer as to what happened to the boy.
YAKIMA, WA
kpq.com

Large Fentanyl Busts Made By Drug Task Force In Wenatchee Valley

The Columbia River Drug Task is targeting Fentanyl drug dealers in the Wenatchee Valley, and is reporting significant drug busts involving the powerful opioid this month. Drug Task Force Commander Chris Foreman says his team has the resources to develop specialized skills. "The primary duty of the Drug Task Force...
WENATCHEE, WA
cwuobserver.com

Ellensburg downtown association awards six local businesses with grant

The Ellensburg Downtown Association (EDA) announced the winners of this year’s second bi-annual business awards program. The EDA awarded six downtown businesses a grant of $1,000 to help make improvements to their businesses. These businesses include Ellensburg Pet Center, Pearl Street Books, Claim Clothing, Yarn Folk, Law Offices of...
ELLENSBURG, WA
kpq.com

Signal Project on Valley Mall Pkwy Requires Extra Funds

A recent paving and improvement project at the intersection of Valley Mall Parkway and 9th Street Northeast in East Wenatchee will cost more than originally expected. A change order for an additional $125,000 was introduced and approved at the East Wenatchee's City Council meeting this week. The City’s Public Works...
EAST WENATCHEE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Alleged burglars actually victims of scam in Ellensburg

ELLENSBURG, Wash.- On the night of November, 17, Ellensburg Police responded to reports of a burglary in progress on Pfenning Road. The homeowner was out of town, but saw two people enter his house on his home security camera. A neighbor confirmed by telephone that two people were inside the home.
ELLENSBURG, WA
107.3 KFFM

Yakima Police Arrest Murder Suspect Hunting for Another

Yakima Police have arrested a man in connection to the October 22 murder of 34-year-old Adalberto Cervantes Sanchez. His body was found in the 600 block of East Chestnut Avenue. Bail has been set at $1 million dollars for the 36-year-old suspect who they say fatally shot Sanchez. Police arrested the suspect on Tuesday near the Yakima Transit Center carrying drugs and a handgun.
YAKIMA, WA
KIMA TV

Yakima County sheriffs investigating homicide in Toppenish

TOPPENISH—Deputies say they're investigating a recent homicide in Toppenish. Yesterday afternoon, sheriff officials say they responded to an area near Highway 97 and Progressive Rd. There is still crime scene tape entangled in trees around a property that seems to be abandoned. Although deputies confirmed there was a homicide,...
TOPPENISH, WA
kpq.com

Fake Country Singer Scammer Convinces Two People to Rob Ellensburg Home

A scammer claiming to be a famous country singer nearly convinced two people in unknowingly robbing an Ellensburg home. On Thursday night, Ellensburg Police Officers responded to a burglary on Pfenning Road after a homeowner reported seeing two suspects entering their home through a surveillance camera. Officers later learned that...
ELLENSBURG, WA
kpq.com

City of Leavenworth Offering $5,000 Sign-On Bonuses Due to Lack of Applicants

Leavenworth city council recently signed off on $5,000 sign-on bonuses for applicants who apply for a city position. Leavenworth Communications Analyst Christie Voos said they have been having trouble attracting talent alongside other government agencies, and received no bites on multiple job postings. “Despite our best efforts of posting on...
LEAVENWORTH, WA
News Talk KIT

6 Christmas Lighted Parades in the Yakima Valley to Enjoy

When Are the Christmas Lighted Parades in the Yakima Valley?. If you love participating in the Lighted Christmas Parades across the Yakima Valley, below is the list of each spot thru ought our area. Mark your calendar and pay attention if you're planning on entering your vehicle into any of the parades because it's time to start filling out your paper work before the deadlines arrive. Whether it's watching from the sidelines or participating in each parade tis the season!
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Yakima man charged in West Valley shooting of man dating his ex-girlfriend

Yakima County prosecutors charged a Yakima man with first-degree assault in connection with the shooting of a man who was dating his ex-girlfriend. Ryan Cole Slavens is also charged with two counts of reckless endangerment, a gross misdemeanor, in connection with the Nov. 4 incident. Prosecutors are also seeking a...
YAKIMA, WA
News Talk KIT

Dumpster Fire Leads To Yakima Business Fire

It's that time of year when Yakima Firefighters see an increase in fires, many caused by space heaters or other electrical problems. Yakima Fire Department Firefighters were called to a fire early Friday in the 500 block of West Yakima Avenue that caused an estimated $80,000 in damages. No injuries were reported from the fire.
YAKIMA, WA
Chronicle

Loggers Ousted by Bulldogs in State Quarters

The No. 10 Onalaska football team couldn’t keep its run going in a 2B state quarterfinal matchup against No. 2 Okanogan Saturday afternoon at the Apple Bowl in Wenatchee, falling to the unbeaten Bulldogs, 55-0, to end the Loggers’ season. “That’s a good team, really well coached,” Loggers...
ONALASKA, WA

