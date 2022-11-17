Central Washington University to overhaul approach to violence prevention following Title IX protests on campus

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WA sees higher voter turnout but a drop east of the Cascades
A lot of factors go into election victories – from a candidate’s story to the money spent to promote a vision. But in the end, election results come down to the math of turnout: who voted and who didn’t. Case in point: Washington’s 2022 midterm elections, which...
Franklin, Adams Counties Get Big Development Funds
Thanks to some grants and low-interest loans, two Eastern Washington counties will be receiving economic and infrastructure development money. The Washington State Department of Commerce has awarded a total of $8.75 million to six counties, which includes Franklin and Adams. The money is from the Community Economic Revitalization Board (CERB) and will be used to help drive development.
Yakima Herald Republic
Yakama Nation's 'deadliest intersection' to be monitored with new technology
A new sensor at the intersection of Larue Road and U.S. Highway 97 will provide more information to improve traffic safety in what can be a dangerous part of the Yakima Valley. Yakama Nation’s Department of Natural Resources collaborated with the University of Washington’s Smart Transportation Applications and Research Lab...
kpq.com
Douglas County Murder Case Going To State Supreme Court
The murder case of a 72-year-old Rock Island man is being moved to the state Supreme Court before going to trial in Douglas County. The high court has agreed to hear Ului Teulilo's claim that officers should have gotten a search warrant before entering his home, where they found his 68-year-old wife dead from gunshot wounds.
Yakima Police Following Leads But Still No Sign of Missing Boy
He's been missing since September 10 and still no sign whatsoever about what happened to a 5 year old boy from Yakima. Yakima Police say Lucian Mungia was last seen by his father in the play area at Sarge Hubbard Park. Police say as the search continues there's still no sign of any foul play and they have no answer as to what happened to the boy.
kpq.com
Large Fentanyl Busts Made By Drug Task Force In Wenatchee Valley
The Columbia River Drug Task is targeting Fentanyl drug dealers in the Wenatchee Valley, and is reporting significant drug busts involving the powerful opioid this month. Drug Task Force Commander Chris Foreman says his team has the resources to develop specialized skills. "The primary duty of the Drug Task Force...
One of Washington State’s Smallest Towns Named Snowiest in the Nation
What Town In Washington State Gets The Most Inches Of Snow During Winter. I know what you're thinking. The obvious answer to the town that gets the most snow in Washington State has you thinking it's Leavenworth Washington but surprisingly it's a town closer to Tri-Cities. Spokane Is 4th On...
cwuobserver.com
Ellensburg downtown association awards six local businesses with grant
The Ellensburg Downtown Association (EDA) announced the winners of this year’s second bi-annual business awards program. The EDA awarded six downtown businesses a grant of $1,000 to help make improvements to their businesses. These businesses include Ellensburg Pet Center, Pearl Street Books, Claim Clothing, Yarn Folk, Law Offices of...
kpq.com
Signal Project on Valley Mall Pkwy Requires Extra Funds
A recent paving and improvement project at the intersection of Valley Mall Parkway and 9th Street Northeast in East Wenatchee will cost more than originally expected. A change order for an additional $125,000 was introduced and approved at the East Wenatchee's City Council meeting this week. The City’s Public Works...
nbcrightnow.com
Alleged burglars actually victims of scam in Ellensburg
ELLENSBURG, Wash.- On the night of November, 17, Ellensburg Police responded to reports of a burglary in progress on Pfenning Road. The homeowner was out of town, but saw two people enter his house on his home security camera. A neighbor confirmed by telephone that two people were inside the home.
Yakima Police Arrest Murder Suspect Hunting for Another
Yakima Police have arrested a man in connection to the October 22 murder of 34-year-old Adalberto Cervantes Sanchez. His body was found in the 600 block of East Chestnut Avenue. Bail has been set at $1 million dollars for the 36-year-old suspect who they say fatally shot Sanchez. Police arrested the suspect on Tuesday near the Yakima Transit Center carrying drugs and a handgun.
KIMA TV
Firefighters are in a heated competition this month for best and worst mustache
YAKIMA -- Local fire fighters are taking 'No shave November' seriously as they put away their razors to see who can grow the best, and worst mustache. Sunnyside and Yakima Fire District #5 started this competition last year. This year, firefighters across the valley, and even down in the tri-cities...
KIMA TV
Yakima County sheriffs investigating homicide in Toppenish
TOPPENISH—Deputies say they're investigating a recent homicide in Toppenish. Yesterday afternoon, sheriff officials say they responded to an area near Highway 97 and Progressive Rd. There is still crime scene tape entangled in trees around a property that seems to be abandoned. Although deputies confirmed there was a homicide,...
kpq.com
Fake Country Singer Scammer Convinces Two People to Rob Ellensburg Home
A scammer claiming to be a famous country singer nearly convinced two people in unknowingly robbing an Ellensburg home. On Thursday night, Ellensburg Police Officers responded to a burglary on Pfenning Road after a homeowner reported seeing two suspects entering their home through a surveillance camera. Officers later learned that...
kpq.com
City of Leavenworth Offering $5,000 Sign-On Bonuses Due to Lack of Applicants
Leavenworth city council recently signed off on $5,000 sign-on bonuses for applicants who apply for a city position. Leavenworth Communications Analyst Christie Voos said they have been having trouble attracting talent alongside other government agencies, and received no bites on multiple job postings. “Despite our best efforts of posting on...
6 Christmas Lighted Parades in the Yakima Valley to Enjoy
When Are the Christmas Lighted Parades in the Yakima Valley?. If you love participating in the Lighted Christmas Parades across the Yakima Valley, below is the list of each spot thru ought our area. Mark your calendar and pay attention if you're planning on entering your vehicle into any of the parades because it's time to start filling out your paper work before the deadlines arrive. Whether it's watching from the sidelines or participating in each parade tis the season!
KIMA TV
Man arrested after armed robbery of a Yakima business, police say
YAKIMA-- A man has been arrested for an armed robbery at a Yakima business on Thursday afternoon, police say. Yakima Police say they were called to a business in the 100 Block of W. Mead Ave. for an armed robbery. They say a man entered the business and pointed a...
Yakima Herald Republic
Yakima man charged in West Valley shooting of man dating his ex-girlfriend
Yakima County prosecutors charged a Yakima man with first-degree assault in connection with the shooting of a man who was dating his ex-girlfriend. Ryan Cole Slavens is also charged with two counts of reckless endangerment, a gross misdemeanor, in connection with the Nov. 4 incident. Prosecutors are also seeking a...
Dumpster Fire Leads To Yakima Business Fire
It's that time of year when Yakima Firefighters see an increase in fires, many caused by space heaters or other electrical problems. Yakima Fire Department Firefighters were called to a fire early Friday in the 500 block of West Yakima Avenue that caused an estimated $80,000 in damages. No injuries were reported from the fire.
Chronicle
Loggers Ousted by Bulldogs in State Quarters
The No. 10 Onalaska football team couldn’t keep its run going in a 2B state quarterfinal matchup against No. 2 Okanogan Saturday afternoon at the Apple Bowl in Wenatchee, falling to the unbeaten Bulldogs, 55-0, to end the Loggers’ season. “That’s a good team, really well coached,” Loggers...
Comments / 0