California State

actionnewsnow.com

Storm Tracker Forecast: Chilly night ahead with a mild Thanksgiving week in store

The breezes have diminished and a few clouds are spilling in for northern California. These clouds won’t bring much with them other than making a moody sunset. If you are heading out tonight or early tomorrow morning, bring the coat as lows will be in the low to mid-30s across the valley. Even in the evening hours after the sun has set, it will still be cool.
actionnewsnow.com

Storm Tracker Forecast: STRONG winds bring potential for big impacts Friday

Throw on a windbreaker before you head out the door, and hold onto your hat and secure loose items outside of your home once you do Friday morning. Even stronger winds are on the way for your Friday, and those winds will bring the potential for major impacts to northern California Friday. We'll become more mild this weekend, but chilly low temperatures are ahead in your extended forecast.
actionnewsnow.com

CAL FIRE chiefs and captains course planning for next fire season

Top fire chiefs and captains across California met in Redding at the SHIELD Training Center to get situational training as they prepare for the next fire season. Action News Now Reporter Courtney Kreider got a behind the scenes look, and even helped in incident scenarios for CAL FIRE.
CBS Sacramento

"Saves a lot of time": Drones help California farmers cut down on costs

COLUSA COUNTY — Farmers fighting inflation are getting creative while looking for cheaper ways to get their food on your table. Drones are changing the game by helping farmers cut down on expensive things like fuel and water.California farmers are used to looking to the sky for rain — but not for drones.These drones aren't taking pictures. They're fertilizing crops."They're like a bunch of Roombas. They fly on their own flight pattern, drop what they need and come back," said Kurt George.George is an agro-drone expert and Colusa County rice farmer who said the new technology is helping farmers fight...
actionnewsnow.com

Why the State Capitol Christmas Tree isn't from Shasta County this year

REDDING, Calif. - California's State Capitol Christmas Tree normally comes from Shasta County, but this year the tree is from El Dorado County. The Department of General Services told Action News Now, inclement weather prevented them from getting the tree from Shasta County's Latour Demonstration Forest this year. Shasta County...
KTLA

These are the driest reservoirs in California

Despite recent rain storms across the state, California’s historic drought shows no signs of slowing down any time soon. With the lack of meaningful regular precipitation, capacity at California’s reservoirs continue to decline, putting stress on the state’s water supply. Across the board, nearly all of California’s major water supply reservoirs managed by the California […]
boisestatepublicradio.org

The world’s largest dam removal will touch many lives in the Klamath River Basin

The four-dam teardown brings hope and uncertainty to residents in an area of Southern Oregon and Northern California where drought has made water a source of controversy. Looking down at a pool filled with Klamath River salmon swimming back to their spawning grounds, Karuk Tribal Councilor Aaron “Troy” Hockaday says he can’t wait to see what the future holds for them.
KTLA

People are leaving California, but is the state’s population actually shrinking?

Californians are known for grumbling about traffic, housing costs, and overall quality of life. But in recent years, celebrities, businesses, and regular people have gone from complaining about the state to leaving it entirely. So is California’s population shrinking? It’s complicated. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the Golden State has a population of 39.5 […]
FOX40

Folsom woman wins thousands from losing Scratchers ticket

FOLSOM, Calif. (KTXL) — A woman from Folsom won thousands from a non-winning Scratchers ticket, the California Lottery said on Friday.  She and a man from Camarillo in Ventura County both won $25,000 from the 2nd Chance drawing.  According to the California Lottery, other recent winners include people from West Sacramento, Stockton, Elk Grove and […]
FOLSOM, CA

