COLUSA COUNTY — Farmers fighting inflation are getting creative while looking for cheaper ways to get their food on your table. Drones are changing the game by helping farmers cut down on expensive things like fuel and water.California farmers are used to looking to the sky for rain — but not for drones.These drones aren't taking pictures. They're fertilizing crops."They're like a bunch of Roombas. They fly on their own flight pattern, drop what they need and come back," said Kurt George.George is an agro-drone expert and Colusa County rice farmer who said the new technology is helping farmers fight...

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO