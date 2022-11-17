Read full article on original website
actionnewsnow.com
Storm Tracker Forecast: Chilly night ahead with a mild Thanksgiving week in store
The breezes have diminished and a few clouds are spilling in for northern California. These clouds won’t bring much with them other than making a moody sunset. If you are heading out tonight or early tomorrow morning, bring the coat as lows will be in the low to mid-30s across the valley. Even in the evening hours after the sun has set, it will still be cool.
actionnewsnow.com
Storm Tracker Forecast: STRONG winds bring potential for big impacts Friday
Throw on a windbreaker before you head out the door, and hold onto your hat and secure loose items outside of your home once you do Friday morning. Even stronger winds are on the way for your Friday, and those winds will bring the potential for major impacts to northern California Friday. We'll become more mild this weekend, but chilly low temperatures are ahead in your extended forecast.
Offshore winds coming to California: Where fire risk will be critical
Dry, blustery weather across California on Friday and Saturday is expected to raise the risk for wildfires in some parts of the state.
KCRA.com
Here are 10 Northern California burn scars that will be monitored for debris flows this winter
The threat of major wildfires in Northern California is relatively low this time of year, but the impacts of previous wildfire seasons can still be felt when heavy rain moves in. That heavy rain can trigger flash flooding and debris flows over recent burn scars. Each year, the National Weather...
actionnewsnow.com
Smoke will be visible in the north end of Mount Shasta due to controlled burn Saturday
MOUNT SHASTA, Calif. - The Mount Shasta Fire Department says that a lot of smoke will be visible at the north end of Mount Shasta on Saturday due to a large controlled burn. The burn is taking place at the Black Butte Transfer Station, and green waste piles are the target of the controlled burn.
actionnewsnow.com
CAL FIRE chiefs and captains course planning for next fire season
Top fire chiefs and captains across California met in Redding at the SHIELD Training Center to get situational training as they prepare for the next fire season. Action News Now Reporter Courtney Kreider got a behind the scenes look, and even helped in incident scenarios for CAL FIRE.
"Saves a lot of time": Drones help California farmers cut down on costs
COLUSA COUNTY — Farmers fighting inflation are getting creative while looking for cheaper ways to get their food on your table. Drones are changing the game by helping farmers cut down on expensive things like fuel and water.California farmers are used to looking to the sky for rain — but not for drones.These drones aren't taking pictures. They're fertilizing crops."They're like a bunch of Roombas. They fly on their own flight pattern, drop what they need and come back," said Kurt George.George is an agro-drone expert and Colusa County rice farmer who said the new technology is helping farmers fight...
California witness spots low-flying rectangular-shaped object with bright lights
Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A California witness at Los Angeles reported watching and photographing a silent, low-flying, rectangle-shaped object at about 4:39 a.m. on February 10, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: AirDrop threat at Yuba City school, Newsom promises wildfire resources, first look at new Sacramento Zoo
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
‘Failure is not an option’: California reveals ambitious plan to slash greenhouse gases
THE CALIFORNIA AIR Resources Board has unveiled a new version of its highly-anticipated strategy for battling climate change, setting more ambitious targets for cutting greenhouse gases and scaling up controversial projects that capture carbon. If adopted by the air board at its Dec. 15 meeting, the plan would radically reshape...
actionnewsnow.com
Why the State Capitol Christmas Tree isn't from Shasta County this year
REDDING, Calif. - California's State Capitol Christmas Tree normally comes from Shasta County, but this year the tree is from El Dorado County. The Department of General Services told Action News Now, inclement weather prevented them from getting the tree from Shasta County's Latour Demonstration Forest this year. Shasta County...
The oldest wineries in California that are still in operation
The tradition of winemaking practically dates back to California's founding.
These are the driest reservoirs in California
Despite recent rain storms across the state, California’s historic drought shows no signs of slowing down any time soon. With the lack of meaningful regular precipitation, capacity at California’s reservoirs continue to decline, putting stress on the state’s water supply. Across the board, nearly all of California’s major water supply reservoirs managed by the California […]
California's oldest walnut tree is a massive Modesto landmark | Bartell's Backroads
MODESTO, Calif. — Farmers are notorious for giving directions involving local landmarks. For example: “It’s at the end of the road near the bent fence post,” or “head yonder towards the old Johnson homestead.”. Farmer Paul Wenger gives the same kind of landmark-based directions... except...
boisestatepublicradio.org
The world’s largest dam removal will touch many lives in the Klamath River Basin
The four-dam teardown brings hope and uncertainty to residents in an area of Southern Oregon and Northern California where drought has made water a source of controversy. Looking down at a pool filled with Klamath River salmon swimming back to their spawning grounds, Karuk Tribal Councilor Aaron “Troy” Hockaday says he can’t wait to see what the future holds for them.
People are leaving California, but is the state’s population actually shrinking?
Californians are known for grumbling about traffic, housing costs, and overall quality of life. But in recent years, celebrities, businesses, and regular people have gone from complaining about the state to leaving it entirely. So is California’s population shrinking? It’s complicated. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the Golden State has a population of 39.5 […]
Pete Buttigieg delivers $150 million for new California port of entry
"We're investing in land ports of entry, ensuring safety and securing a stronger supply chain and that's especially true in this region, one of the nation's busiest and most economically and significant land ports."
Proposed changes to California’s solar rules would limit popular perk for new customers
THE CALIFORNIA PUBLIC Utilities Commission has released a long-awaited overhaul of its proposal to regulate rooftop solar installations, removing an unpopular new fee but reducing how much utilities would pay homeowners for supplying power to the grid. The revised proposal comes after the CPUC earlier this year abandoned a controversial...
spectrumnews1.com
Renovated hotels provide safe haven for people dealing with homelessness
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Dealing with the issues of housing affordability and homelessness has been the focus of Gov. Gavin Newsom since he took office. While the population of homeless individuals has grown over the last few years, California has rolled out successful programs to get people off the street.
Folsom woman wins thousands from losing Scratchers ticket
FOLSOM, Calif. (KTXL) — A woman from Folsom won thousands from a non-winning Scratchers ticket, the California Lottery said on Friday. She and a man from Camarillo in Ventura County both won $25,000 from the 2nd Chance drawing. According to the California Lottery, other recent winners include people from West Sacramento, Stockton, Elk Grove and […]
