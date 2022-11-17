ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

atlantanewsfirst.com

Man shot after ‘verbal altercation with spouse’ in southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police officials say a “verbal altercation” escalated to a man being shot on Saturday afternoon. According to officials, around 3:55 p.m. on Saturday, officers responded to a report of a person shot at the 4000 block of Cornell Blvd. SW. Upon arrival, officers say they located a male victim who had “a gunshot wound to his hand.”
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man, homes hit by gunfire in SW Atlanta

ATLANTA - Gunfire in southwest Atlanta sent a 58-year-old man to the hospital, according to Atlanta police. Investigators said a 58-year-old man was sleeping inside his home when he was struck by gunfire from outside his home on Sandcove Court. Several other homes in the area were hit by gunfire.
ATLANTA, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Atlanta man hit by gunfire from outside his home while sleeping

ATLANTA — An Atlanta man was shot in his sleep, hit by gunfire from outside his home early Saturday morning, according to police. Atlanta Police said it happened just after midnight at a location on Sandcove Ct. SW, which is off Campbellton Road about a 10-minute drive past Greenbriar Mall.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

18-year-old identified as victim in Ellenwood Kroger shooting

ELLENWOOD, Ga. - Henry County police have identified 18-year-old Nikeem Omar Hargrove as the victim who was killed in a shooting at a Kroger in Ellenwood Friday night. Officers said they got the call about the shooting around 8 p.m. that night. According to investigators, a fight inside the store...
ELLENWOOD, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man charged in death of 28-year-old Douglasville woman

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. - A man was arrested in connection to the death of a 28-year-old Douglas County woman. Jamie Morel, 33, was charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, and simple battery. Douglasville police say Morel was charged in connection to the death of 28-year-old Timisha Ladawn Turner. Turner was found...
DOUGLASVILLE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Arrest made in shooting death of Waffle House cook

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities say they have made an arrest after a cook was shot to death outside a DeKalb County Waffle House last week. Donald Kidd was booked into the DeKalb County Jail on charges of malice murder. The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. on Nov. 9 at...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
11Alive

20-year-old arrested in connection to murder of Alabama man in Smyrna apartment shooting, police say

MARIETTA, Ga. — It's been four months since a 21-year-old Alabama man was murdered. Police have not been able to find a suspect in connection to the case until now. The Cobb County Police Department arrested 20-year-old Tavis Crankfield in Marietta Wednesday afternoon. He's accused and faces charges in connection to the murder of Jason Escoffrey on July 17. Police said Crankfield was taken into custody after a brief chase near Powers Ferry Road and Delk Road.
MARIETTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

2 shot in the legs while walking down busy southwest Atlanta road, police say

ATLANTA - Two people told police they were shot in their leg while walking down a southwest Atlanta street on Thursday afternoon. Officers were called out just before 3:20 p.m. to the intersection of Campbellton Road SW and Honeysuckle Lane SW for a report of a shooting. Atlanta police say officer found the two males with injuries to their legs from an apparent shooting.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Eight arrested in Gwinnett County after human trafficking investigation

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Eight people were arrested and indicted in Gwinnett County following an investigation into “human trafficking, racketeering and criminal gang activity.”. The Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office arrested Sean Curry, Bobby Downing, Brianna Adames-Joe, Tyreek Lee, Hilton Dobbins, Eric Johnson, Jayda Veronica Wilson and Sean...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA

