18-year-old dead after shooting at metro Atlanta Kroger, police say
atlantanewsfirst.com
Man shot after ‘verbal altercation with spouse’ in southwest Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police officials say a “verbal altercation” escalated to a man being shot on Saturday afternoon. According to officials, around 3:55 p.m. on Saturday, officers responded to a report of a person shot at the 4000 block of Cornell Blvd. SW. Upon arrival, officers say they located a male victim who had “a gunshot wound to his hand.”
fox5atlanta.com
Man, homes hit by gunfire in SW Atlanta
Man shot while sleeping inside Atlanta home, police say
WXIA 11 Alive
Atlanta man hit by gunfire from outside his home while sleeping
fox5atlanta.com
18-year-old identified as victim in Ellenwood Kroger shooting
Cops: Photos released of car involved in fatal SW Atlanta drive-by shooting
Authorities are looking to identify the driver of a car believed to be involved in a fatal drive-by shooting in southwes...
Argument between friends escalates to shooting, leaving 1 dead, police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A man is now behind bars after police say he shot and killed another man following an argument on Saturday afternoon in Clayton County. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The Clayton County Police Department said the argument between the two...
WXIA 11 Alive
Two teens arrested, charged with murder in Gwinnett shopping plaza shooting
Police did not identify either suspect. They both face charges of felony murder. malice murder and aggravated assault.
fox5atlanta.com
Man charged in death of 28-year-old Douglasville woman
DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. - A man was arrested in connection to the death of a 28-year-old Douglas County woman. Jamie Morel, 33, was charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, and simple battery. Douglasville police say Morel was charged in connection to the death of 28-year-old Timisha Ladawn Turner. Turner was found...
fox5atlanta.com
Arrest made in shooting death of Waffle House cook
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities say they have made an arrest after a cook was shot to death outside a DeKalb County Waffle House last week. Donald Kidd was booked into the DeKalb County Jail on charges of malice murder. The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. on Nov. 9 at...
20-year-old arrested in connection to murder of Alabama man in Smyrna apartment shooting, police say
MARIETTA, Ga. — It's been four months since a 21-year-old Alabama man was murdered. Police have not been able to find a suspect in connection to the case until now. The Cobb County Police Department arrested 20-year-old Tavis Crankfield in Marietta Wednesday afternoon. He's accused and faces charges in connection to the murder of Jason Escoffrey on July 17. Police said Crankfield was taken into custody after a brief chase near Powers Ferry Road and Delk Road.
fox5atlanta.com
2 shot in the legs while walking down busy southwest Atlanta road, police say
ATLANTA - Two people told police they were shot in their leg while walking down a southwest Atlanta street on Thursday afternoon. Officers were called out just before 3:20 p.m. to the intersection of Campbellton Road SW and Honeysuckle Lane SW for a report of a shooting. Atlanta police say officer found the two males with injuries to their legs from an apparent shooting.
Pair caught on camera stealing from sporting goods store in Snellville, police say
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Snellville Police are searching for a duo who they said stole items from Academy Sports on Nov. 16. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. In a video posted by the police department the pair are seen quickly throwing the stolen items...
1 teen dead, another injured in shooting at Gwinnett shopping center
Video released of suspects sought in shooting at SW Atlanta apartments
Authorities are looking for several suspects they say were involved in a shooting at a southwest Atlanta apartment compl...
8 arrested after human trafficking, gang investigation in metro Atlanta
Eight people, most from metro Atlanta, are in custody after an investigation into human trafficking and gang activity, s...
Man shot by officers after firing gun into Circle K and at police in Cartersville, GBI says
BARTOW COUNTY, Ga — Cartersville police and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are investigating a shootout between an officer and a man with a gun. The shooting happened at the Circle K gas station on Joe Frank Harris Parkway. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Man arrested in East Point beauty supply shop shooting that killed owner
A man suspected of shooting and killing the owner of an East Point beauty supply shop during an apparent robbery Tuesday...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Eight arrested in Gwinnett County after human trafficking investigation
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Eight people were arrested and indicted in Gwinnett County following an investigation into “human trafficking, racketeering and criminal gang activity.”. The Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office arrested Sean Curry, Bobby Downing, Brianna Adames-Joe, Tyreek Lee, Hilton Dobbins, Eric Johnson, Jayda Veronica Wilson and Sean...
