Candace Cameron Bure's "Traditional Marriage" Comment Has Generated Backlash From Hollywood And Beyond

Candace Cameron Bure Willy Sanjuan / AP

Fuller House actor Candace Cameron Bure is blaming the media for twisting her words after she was quoted in a Wall Street Journal story saying that only “traditional marriages” would be in the movies she produces. The comment sparked backlash from people like JoJo Siwa, with whom she has had a social media run-in before.

The Wall Street Journal profile, titled "Candace Cameron Bure Wants to Put Christianity Back in Christmas Movies," caught attention because Bure said same-sex couples would not be featured in the movies she produces for the network Great American Family.

“I think that Great American Family will keep traditional marriage at the core,” she said.

After the profile came out, Siwa, who is queer, called out Bure on Instagram.

"I can’t believe after everything that went down just a few months ago, that she would not only create a movie with intention of excluding LGBTQIA+, but then also talk about it in the press. This is rude and hurtful to a whole community of people," Siwa said on Instagram.

Siwa and Bure publicly feuded a few months ago after Siwa participated in a viral TikTok trend exposing other celebrities. In the TikTok, Siwa said that Bure was the meanest celebrity she had ever met. Bure responded to the TikTok on Instagram and the two seemingly worked it out — until now.

Now Bure is blaming the media for trying to drive a false narrative.

"All of you who know me, know beyond question that I have great love and affection for all people," Bure said in a statement posted on Instagram. "It absolutely breaks my heart that anyone would ever think I intentionally would want to offend and hurt anyone."

“I have long wanted to find a home for more faith-based programming. I am grateful to be an integral part of a young and growing network,” Bure, who serves as chief creative officer of the Great American Family channel, added in her statement. “I had also expressed in my interview, which was not included, that people of all ethnicities and identities have and will continue to contribute to the network in great ways both in front of and behind the camera, which I encourage and fully support. I’ve never been interested in proselytizing through my storytelling, but in celebrating God’s greatness in our lives through the stories I tell.”

Bure left the Hallmark Channel — which has been investing in more inclusive content — earlier this year, citing the network's change in leadership. In December, Hallmark will air The Holiday Sitter , the network’s first original holiday movie focused on an LGBTQ love story.

Siwa wasn't the only celebrity to weigh in on the controversy. Actor Hilarie Burton Morgan called Bure a " bigot " on Twitter.

Bigot. I don’t remember Jesus liking hypocrites like Candy. But sure. Make your money, honey. You ride that prejudice wave all the way to the bank. https://t.co/X70aO4WIcB @HilarieBurton 12:08 AM - 15 Nov 2022

Meanwhile, Bure's Full House costar Jodie Sweetin commented on Siwa's post with "You know I love you" with heart emojis. Actor Alyssa Milano also commented, "Thank you for being such a positive role model for my children. Love you so much."