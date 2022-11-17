ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BuzzFeed News

Candace Cameron Bure's "Traditional Marriage" Comment Has Generated Backlash From Hollywood And Beyond

By Paige Skinner
BuzzFeed News
BuzzFeed News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3derry_0jDfpwbX00

Candace Cameron Bure

Willy Sanjuan / AP

Fuller House actor Candace Cameron Bure is blaming the media for twisting her words after she was quoted in a Wall Street Journal story saying that only “traditional marriages” would be in the movies she produces. The comment sparked backlash from people like JoJo Siwa, with whom she has had a social media run-in before.

The Wall Street Journal profile, titled "Candace Cameron Bure Wants to Put Christianity Back in Christmas Movies," caught attention because Bure said same-sex couples would not be featured in the movies she produces for the network Great American Family.

“I think that Great American Family will keep traditional marriage at the core,” she said.

After the profile came out, Siwa, who is queer, called out Bure on Instagram.

Instagram: @itsjojosiwa

"I can’t believe after everything that went down just a few months ago, that she would not only create a movie with intention of excluding LGBTQIA+, but then also talk about it in the press. This is rude and hurtful to a whole community of people," Siwa said on Instagram.

Siwa and Bure publicly feuded a few months ago after Siwa participated in a viral TikTok trend exposing other celebrities. In the TikTok, Siwa said that Bure was the meanest celebrity she had ever met. Bure responded to the TikTok on Instagram and the two seemingly worked it out — until now.

Now Bure is blaming the media for trying to drive a false narrative.

"All of you who know me, know beyond question that I have great love and affection for all people," Bure said in a statement posted on Instagram. "It absolutely breaks my heart that anyone would ever think I intentionally would want to offend and hurt anyone."

Instagram: @candacecbure

“I have long wanted to find a home for more faith-based programming. I am grateful to be an integral part of a young and growing network,” Bure, who serves as chief creative officer of the Great American Family channel, added in her statement. “I had also expressed in my interview, which was not included, that people of all ethnicities and identities have and will continue to contribute to the network in great ways both in front of and behind the camera, which I encourage and fully support. I’ve never been interested in proselytizing through my storytelling, but in celebrating God’s greatness in our lives through the stories I tell.”

Bure left the Hallmark Channel — which has been investing in more inclusive content — earlier this year, citing the network's change in leadership. In December, Hallmark will air The Holiday Sitter , the network’s first original holiday movie focused on an LGBTQ love story.

Siwa wasn't the only celebrity to weigh in on the controversy. Actor Hilarie Burton Morgan called Bure a " bigot " on Twitter.

Bigot. I don’t remember Jesus liking hypocrites like Candy. But sure. Make your money, honey. You ride that prejudice wave all the way to the bank. https://t.co/X70aO4WIcB

@HilarieBurton 12:08 AM - 15 Nov 2022

Meanwhile, Bure's Full House costar Jodie Sweetin commented on Siwa's post with "You know I love you" with heart emojis. Actor Alyssa Milano also commented, "Thank you for being such a positive role model for my children. Love you so much."

Comments / 1

Related
Page Six

Jodie Sweetin seemingly shades Candace Cameron Bure after marriage remarks

Jodie Sweetin appeared to throw shade at her former “Full House” co-star Candace Cameron Bure for choosing to join a network that only focuses on showcasing “traditional marriage.” After JoJo Siwa shared a screenshot of an article titled “Candace Cameron Bure’s Plan For New Cable Channel: No Gays,” on Instagram, Sweeten responded in the comments section, “You know I love you ❤️❤️.” In her post, Siwa slammed Cameron Bure for being “rude and hurtful” to the LGBTQIA+ community. “honestly, I can’t believe after everything that went down just a few months ago, that she would not only create a movie with intention...
Decider.com

Hallmark Movies Haven’t Changed — Candace Cameron Bure Just Doesn’t Want to See Gay People on TV

Candace Cameron Bure might just have a point. Don’t you miss the good old days of Hallmark Christmas movies, back before they got all “woke”? Back when a big city real estate developer would fall in love with a small town rancher, or when a small town designer would fall in love with a big city movie star, or when another big city real estate developer would fall in love with a small town innkeeper, or when a big city married couple would fall back in love at a small town inn — those were Christmas movies! Fortunately, those are...
Black Enterprise

‘You Kind of Ripe’: Actor Michael Ealy Reveals Actress Taraji P. Henson Said He Smelled on Set of ‘Think Like a Man Too’

Imagine shooting a scene with Taraji P. Henson, only for the Oscar-nominated actress to tell you that you stink—literally!. That’s what happened when actor Michael Ealy cozied up with Henson to capture a romantic scene for the 2014 film Think Like A Man Too. Ealy recently appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show, where the star opened up about the embarrassing moment.
Distractify

Who Is Alison Sweeney’s Husband? Their Relationship Is Something out of a Hallmark Movie

Actress Alison Sweeney often finds love on TV. In real life, the story of how she met her husband Dave Sanov is a bit like a Hallmark Channel movie. Alison, best known from the soap Days of Our Lives, her role as a host on The Biggest Loser, and as a Hallmark Channel staple — her new movie A Magical Christmas Village is available on November 4, 2022 — definitely has a relationship worth aspiring to. So let’s get to know more about Alison and Dave and the family they’ve built!
buzzfeednews.com

Neil Patrick Harris Is Facing Backlash After His “Disgusting” And “Inappropriate” Comments About Teenage Nick Jonas Resurfaced Online

Neil Patrick Harris is facing backlash after the problematic comments that he made about teenage Nick Jonas resurfaced online. During a 2015 appearance on The Wendy Williams Show, Neil told the host that he had a crush on Nick before it was “allowed” — which he went on to describe as being “a bit of a problem.”
Decider.com

‘The View’ Derailed by $95,000 Taylor Swift Tickets: “I’m Surprised We’re On Air Today”

The View hosts are the latest to weigh in on the bad blood brewing between Swifties and Ticketmaster over the last couple of days. While the site was supposed to give access codes to an exclusive presale for Taylor Swift tickets on Tuesday (Nov. 15), many of the codes didn’t work and the site crashed, leaving angry fans without a passes to her highly anticipated Eras Tour.
Prevention

Candace Cameron Bure Reacts to ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Judge Carrie Ann Inaba’s Callout

Carrie Ann Inaba loves sharing unique moments from her career and one such moment unexpectedly revealed that she previously crossed paths with Candace Cameron Bure. Ahead of a recent episode of Dancing With the Stars on Monday night, the longtime judge shared a clip on Instagram from a movie she did back in 1995. Titled Monster Mash, she opened up about what it was like to play a "Draculette" and perform a "quirky and fun" dance routine choreographed. What's more, she shared the screen with a famous Hallmark actress/GAC Family star.
The Independent

William Shatner says Star Trek co-star George Takei has ‘never stopped blackening my name’

William Shatner has reflected on tensions he’s had with his co-stars on the Star Trek franchise, including George Takei.In his new essay collection, Boldly Go, Captain Kirk actor Shatner writes about the breakdown of his friendship with Leonard Nimoy, who played Spock, and the fact that Uhura actor Nichelle Nichols told him his co-stars found him “cold and arrogant”, writing: “I was horrified to learn this, ashamed that I hadn’t realised it.”Sulu star Takei previously alleged that Shatner was “not a team player” on set, saying: “The rest of the cast all understand what makes a scene work. It’s...
rolling out

Kelly Rowland shuts down Hot 97 radio host’s comment about Beyoncé

Kelly Rowland is tired of the Beyoncé comparisons. During her latest press run for the upcoming film Fantasy Football alongside Marsai Martin, she stopped by Hot 97 to talk to Peter Rosenberg, Ebro and Laura Stylez. Rosenberg brought up Rowland’s appearance on Angie Martinez’s podcast, and how Martinez gave...
Prevention

‘Full House’ Star Candace Cameron Bure Breaks Down in Tears on Instagram Over Bob Saget

Candace Cameron Bure is getting personal with her followers about how she's coping without Bob Saget this holiday season. On October 23, the Full House actress took to her Instagram Stories to open up about how she's truly feeling since the death of her late TV dad earlier this year. Sitting at home on her couch teary-eyed and without a trace of makeup, she bared her soul about missing him during what is supposed to be a time spent with loved ones.
BuzzFeed News

BuzzFeed News

19K+
Followers
2K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

We cover what you care about, break big stories that hold major institutions accountable for their actions, and expose injustices that change people's lives.

 https://www.buzzfeednews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy