ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland.com

What South Carolina blowing out Tennessee means for Ohio State football, Michigan and The Game

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Trim one more team from the potential roadblocks standing between either Ohio State football or Michigan getting into the playoff if it loses The Game. Tennessee looked to be in a fairly comfortable place coming into the weekend. With only a road loss to Georgia, the team ranked No. 1 in the first playoff rankings reveal could win out and wait for other teams to lose while sliding back into the top four.
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

C.J. Stroud says Ohio State’s “excited” to play Michigan after a year of “licking their wounds”

COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- C.J. Stroud didn’t have his most amazing statistical day in Ohio State football’s 43-30 win over Maryland, but it doesn’t really matter. Stroud completed 18 of 30 passes for 241 yards and one touchdown, which is only the third time in his career that he’s been held to one or fewer touchdowns. But as has been the case in other games this season, he made plays when the Buckeyes needed to.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

If I had to predict right now… Ohio State - Michigan game edition

The Ohio State staff currently has the country’s No. 6 ranked 2023 recruiting class in the 247Sports Composite team recruiting rankings. And they are working hard at finishing that class off strong. And the staff is also working on their 2024 recruiting class and has a great start with...
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

Watch Lathan Ransom block a punt for the second straight week in Ohio State’s game against Maryland

COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- Ohio State football once again dialed up a punt block for Lathan Ransom, and for the second straight week, the safety got home. The Buckeyes were in need of a momentum-shifting play following a sloppy first half against Maryland, resulting in a 13-10 deficit. They relied on the defense to get a stop to open the second half, and Jim Knowles’ unit delivered. Then Ransom ran in untouched, getting a hand on the ball that was then recovered by Xavier Johnson.
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

Ohio State struggling, trails Maryland at the half 13-10: Doug Lesmerises halftime thoughts

COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- Thoughts from Ohio State-Maryland, as the Buckeyes trail 13-10. * Ohio State’s run game is, guess what, still an issue. Miyan Williams is out injured, and the Buckeyes didn’t get anything going with TreVeyon Henderson, who ran it 11 times for 19 yards. Missing holes, missing blocks, not fooling the defense with the calls -- you’re heard it all season, and it’s still happening in Week 11.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Comeback

Ryan Day discusses massive Ohio State change

Saturday afternoon’s game against the Maryland Terrapins did not go exactly according to plan for Ryan Day and the Ohio State Buckeyes as the team struggled to pull away from Maryland. The team was ineffective running the ball in the first half of the game until it made a huge change, inserting true freshman running Read more... The post Ryan Day discusses massive Ohio State change appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

Ohio State football ‘hoping’ but not ‘expecting’ Jaxon Smith-Njigba can play again this season

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football must contemplate a postseason without receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba. The preseason All-American, who has played in only three games due to a hamstring injury suffered in the season opener, has not played since Oct. 22 against Iowa. He appeared to suffer some aggravation of the injury on the last of the 22 snaps he played that day.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Ohio State 5-Star Commitment Responds To The Worrying

Five-star wide receiver recruit Brandon Innis has reaffirmed his commitment to the Ohio State Buckeyes. There was some worry that Innis might decommit after four-star running back recruit Mark Fletcher rescinded his collegiate decision on Wednesday night. Fletcher and Innis are both highly-touted recruits and teammates at American Heritage High School in Fort Lauderdale.
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
93K+
Followers
87K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy