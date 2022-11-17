Read full article on original website
3 Places To Get German Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Wrestling: No. 4 Buckeyes handle Columbia 33-6The LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: No. 6 Ohio State suffers a season-ending 5-2 defeat against No. 3 Arkansas in second round of NCAA TournamentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 2 Buckeyes shut out Bemidji State 5-0The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: Strong third period pushes No. 12 Ohio State past No. 20 Notre DameThe LanternColumbus, OH
What South Carolina blowing out Tennessee means for Ohio State football, Michigan and The Game
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Trim one more team from the potential roadblocks standing between either Ohio State football or Michigan getting into the playoff if it loses The Game. Tennessee looked to be in a fairly comfortable place coming into the weekend. With only a road loss to Georgia, the team ranked No. 1 in the first playoff rankings reveal could win out and wait for other teams to lose while sliding back into the top four.
Will Ohio State football’s Matt Jones be able to play against Michigan?
COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Ohio State football coach Ryan Day did not know immediately after Saturday’s 43-30 victory at Maryland whether he will have his starting offensive line intact against Michigan next week. Starting right guard Matt Jones suffered an apparent foot or lower leg injury in Saturday’s...
Ohio State football turns to Dallan Hayden with TreVeyon Henderson apparently injured
COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Dallan Hayden was Ohio State football’s running back to start the second half of Saturday’s game at Maryland. Who will be the Buckeyes’ go-to back against Michigan next week. Between injuries and ineffectiveness, that answer is up in the air. TreVeyon Henderson...
Everything Ohio State football’s Ryan Day said about Michigan after beating Maryland
COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Ohio State football coach Ryan Day could only savor — or fret over, depending on one’s perspective — Saturday’s 43-30 victory at Maryland for so long. Everything about that game would be looked at through the lense of what it means...
Ohio State football vs. Maryland: Game-Time Decisions for the Buckeyes against the Terrapins
COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- Ohio State football’s only job this week is making sure a road win over Maryland doesn’t have the same dramatic ending as the last time it came to College Park. The last thing this team needs before heading into a potential No. 2 vs....
C.J. Stroud says Ohio State’s “excited” to play Michigan after a year of “licking their wounds”
COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- C.J. Stroud didn’t have his most amazing statistical day in Ohio State football’s 43-30 win over Maryland, but it doesn’t really matter. Stroud completed 18 of 30 passes for 241 yards and one touchdown, which is only the third time in his career that he’s been held to one or fewer touchdowns. But as has been the case in other games this season, he made plays when the Buckeyes needed to.
247Sports
If I had to predict right now… Ohio State - Michigan game edition
The Ohio State staff currently has the country’s No. 6 ranked 2023 recruiting class in the 247Sports Composite team recruiting rankings. And they are working hard at finishing that class off strong. And the staff is also working on their 2024 recruiting class and has a great start with...
Ohio State football survives Maryland, 43-30, taking uneasy step to face Michigan in The Game
COLLEGE PARK, Md. — This was not the momentum Ohio State football wanted to take into The Game, with backfield questions, fundamental flaws and defensive holes apparent throughout a 43-30 victory at Maryland. And yet, the Buckeyes at long last now have exactly what they have been longing for...
Watch Lathan Ransom block a punt for the second straight week in Ohio State’s game against Maryland
COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- Ohio State football once again dialed up a punt block for Lathan Ransom, and for the second straight week, the safety got home. The Buckeyes were in need of a momentum-shifting play following a sloppy first half against Maryland, resulting in a 13-10 deficit. They relied on the defense to get a stop to open the second half, and Jim Knowles’ unit delivered. Then Ransom ran in untouched, getting a hand on the ball that was then recovered by Xavier Johnson.
Ohio State football vs. Maryland: Odds, preview, TV, live stream
COLUMBUS, Ohio — No. 2 Ohio State completes its road portion of the 2022 regular season on Saturday with a trip to Maryland. Here is everything you need to know before kickoff. Game information. Who: No. 2 Ohio State (10-0, 7-0 Big Ten) at Maryland (6-4, 3-4). When: Saturday,...
Lathan Ransom says he broke his thumb in Ohio State’s win over Maryland
COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- Lathan Ransom recorded seven tackles, a tackle for loss, a pass breakup and a blocked punt — for the second straight week — in Ohio State football’s 43-30 win over Maryland, and he did it all while being compromised from his first snap.
Ohio State and Michigan, pushed by mini versions of themselves, survive to create an 11-0 matchup in The Game: Doug Lesmerises
COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- Ohio State beat Maryland and Michigan beat Illinois on Saturday, and neither of those results was assured. The Buckeyes were favored by 28 and secured their victory in the final minute, and the Wolverines were favored by 17 and trailed until the final 10 seconds. The...
Ohio State struggling, trails Maryland at the half 13-10: Doug Lesmerises halftime thoughts
COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- Thoughts from Ohio State-Maryland, as the Buckeyes trail 13-10. * Ohio State’s run game is, guess what, still an issue. Miyan Williams is out injured, and the Buckeyes didn’t get anything going with TreVeyon Henderson, who ran it 11 times for 19 yards. Missing holes, missing blocks, not fooling the defense with the calls -- you’re heard it all season, and it’s still happening in Week 11.
Ohio State vs. Maryland: How to watch college football free live streams (11/19/22)
COLUMBUS, Ohio — No. 2 Ohio State travels for the last time in the regular season as it takes on Maryland. Kickoff on Saturday is at 3:30 p.m. Eastern. WATCH LIVE FOR FREE: Fubo.tv (FREE trial); DirecTV Stream (FREE trial); Hulu + Live TV (FREE trial) and Sling TV (promotional offers).
Jim Knowles has unlocked Ohio State’s defense as it gears up for a sack party in Maryland
COLUMBUS, Ohio - The Ohio State football team has spent the past 10 weeks watching its defense gradually build on itself in all three facets. Ryan Day fixed the coaching in the offseason, and so far, each new hire has lived up to the billing, even during times when some position groups weren’t always at full strength.
CBS Sports
Blake Corum injury update: Michigan star RB to be evaluated further as Ohio State showdown looms
Michigan running back Blake Corum left the No. 3 Wolverines' 19-17 win against Illinois after suffering an apparent left knee injury near the end of the first half. Corum returned to the field for one carry at the start of the second half but was on the sidelines without his helmet for the rest of the game.
Ryan Day discusses massive Ohio State change
Saturday afternoon’s game against the Maryland Terrapins did not go exactly according to plan for Ryan Day and the Ohio State Buckeyes as the team struggled to pull away from Maryland. The team was ineffective running the ball in the first half of the game until it made a huge change, inserting true freshman running Read more... The post Ryan Day discusses massive Ohio State change appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Josh Fryar; C.J. Stroud picked a challenge; hospital food; injury questions and more: Buckeye Talk Rants
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- On this Buckeye Talk episode, Doug Lesmerises is sorry the rants took so long this week, but they’re finally here. What’s affecting the national view of Ohio State?. Josh Fryar ready to help. Up-tempo offense. A lack of Heisman interest. Hospital food. Football in context.
Ohio State football ‘hoping’ but not ‘expecting’ Jaxon Smith-Njigba can play again this season
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football must contemplate a postseason without receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba. The preseason All-American, who has played in only three games due to a hamstring injury suffered in the season opener, has not played since Oct. 22 against Iowa. He appeared to suffer some aggravation of the injury on the last of the 22 snaps he played that day.
Ohio State 5-Star Commitment Responds To The Worrying
Five-star wide receiver recruit Brandon Innis has reaffirmed his commitment to the Ohio State Buckeyes. There was some worry that Innis might decommit after four-star running back recruit Mark Fletcher rescinded his collegiate decision on Wednesday night. Fletcher and Innis are both highly-touted recruits and teammates at American Heritage High School in Fort Lauderdale.
