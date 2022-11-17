COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- Ohio State football once again dialed up a punt block for Lathan Ransom, and for the second straight week, the safety got home. The Buckeyes were in need of a momentum-shifting play following a sloppy first half against Maryland, resulting in a 13-10 deficit. They relied on the defense to get a stop to open the second half, and Jim Knowles’ unit delivered. Then Ransom ran in untouched, getting a hand on the ball that was then recovered by Xavier Johnson.

