Progressive Star Rep. Katie Porter Wins Reelection In California
Two-term Rep. Katie Porter, a progressive Democrat from California known for grilling corporate bigwigs before Congress, is projected to win reelection after a tough challenge from Republican Scott Baugh. Porter rose to national prominence on the House Financial Services Committee, where she executed viral takedowns of major Wall Street executives...
Essence
Hakeem Jeffries Announces Bid To Become First Black Party Leader In Congress
Jeffries, a Brooklyn native has served five terms in the 8th Congressional District of New York. U.S. Rep. Hakeem Jeffries formally launched his bid for House Democratic leader on Friday. His announcement came just one day after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that she will step down from her role, ending a two-decade run as the top House Democrat. If elected by his Democratic peers, Jeffries would make history as the first Black person to lead a party in Congress.
GOP Rep. Mike Garcia wins northern L.A. County race, giving Republicans control of the House
Republican Rep. Mike Garcia and Democrat Christy Smith faced off for the third time to represent a northern Los Angeles County district in Congress.
Washington Examiner
Pelosi's daughter in running for quiet race to replace House speaker: Report
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) has represented San Francisco in the House of Representatives since 1987, but with dim prospects for a Democratic majority, her tenure may be up after the midterm elections. While Pelosi has had no serious challengers for her congressional seat, a behind-the-scenes battle is playing out...
Washington Examiner
Republicans 'cheering' for Adam Schiff to succeed Pelosi if she retires
House Republicans are hoping House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) will run for a leadership position amid speculation he is vying to replace Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) as the chamber's top Democrat if she opts to retire following the midterm elections, with GOP lawmakers arguing that the high-profile Democrat would be easier to villainize in attack ads than other possible contenders.
What happens to Nancy Pelosi if Democrats lose the House?
Nancy Pelosi is staring at an uncertain political future. Nearly a week after her party pulled off a strong showing in the midterm elections that shocked DC pundits and conservatives especially, the Democrats are now poised to expand their majority in the US Senate after securing its future with wins in Nevada and Arizona.But control of the US House of Representatives remains unclear, with a handful of races in California and other western states remaining uncalled as of the Sunday following the election. Eleven contests in total remain uncalled; Democrats need eight more victories to keep a majority. It’s...
Why are Schiff, Swalwell, and Omar on McCarthy's hit list to lose committee assignments?
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) is threatening to remove a handful of Democrats from their committee assignments once the GOP takes control of the House in January should the California Republican be elected House speaker.
Republican firebrand Boebert wins House re-election after Democrat concedes
Nov 18 (Reuters) - U.S. Representative Lauren Boebert, a polarizing Republican who gained a national reputation during her first term with her combative brand of politics, will return to the U.S. House after her Democratic opponent conceded on Friday.
NBC Los Angeles
Katie Porter Projected to Win Tight Southern California Congressional Race
Democratic Rep. Katie Porter is projected to secure reelection to Congress after a tough campaign against Republican challenger Scott Baugh. With nearly all the votes counted, Porter was projected by NBC News to defeat Baugh, a former legislator. The battleground District 47 is about evenly divided between Democrats and Republicans, but has a conservative streak that benefits her GOP challenger.
Pelosi takes subtle dig at Donald Trump in leadership farewell speech
Outgoing House speaker Nancy Pelosi included a dig at former President Donald Trump during her leadership farewell address on the floor of the House on Thursday morning. “It’s been my privilege to play a part in forging extraordinary progress for the American people,” Ms Pelosi said. “I have enjoyed working with three presidents.” Ms Pelosi then highlighted her work on investing in clean energy with President George Bush, passing the Affordable Care Act alongside President Barack Obama, and taking action on infrastructure, health care, and climate action with President Joe Biden. Ms Pelosi did not mention Mr Trump, who...
Nancy Pelosi Is Stepping Down As Leader Of House Democrats But Staying In Congress
“Never would I have thought that someday I would go from homemaker to House speaker,” Pelosi said Thursday after more than 19 years leading Democrats.
Republicans likely to control House after wins in California
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Two threatened U.S. House Republicans in California triumphed over Democratic challengers Monday, helping move the GOP within a seat of seizing control of the chamber while a string of congressional races in the state remained in play. In a bitter fight southeast of Los Angeles,...
Whoever replaces Nancy Pelosi has less to fear than Kevin McCarthy does
"Despite their reputation for fracturing, the Democrats have proven to be the model of stability in Congress."
Kevin McCarthy calls for DHS Secretary Mayorkas to resign
House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy is calling for Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to resign. McCarthy is visiting El Paso, Texas, along the U.S.-Mexico border where he said the country is witnessing the worst border crisis in U.S. history. Nov. 22, 2022.
Analysis: Trump, Pence underscore GOP’s differing paths on abortion
Former Vice President Mike Pence believes the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade is arguably Donald Trump’s most consequential legacy as president. “I truly believe the opportunity to restore the sanctity of life to the center of American law may be among the most consequential legacies of the Trump-Pence administration, if not the most consequential,” he said on “Meet the Press.”
