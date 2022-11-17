ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Progressive Star Rep. Katie Porter Wins Reelection In California

Two-term Rep. Katie Porter, a progressive Democrat from California known for grilling corporate bigwigs before Congress, is projected to win reelection after a tough challenge from Republican Scott Baugh. Porter rose to national prominence on the House Financial Services Committee, where she executed viral takedowns of major Wall Street executives...
Hakeem Jeffries Announces Bid To Become First Black Party Leader In Congress

Jeffries, a Brooklyn native has served five terms in the 8th Congressional District of New York. U.S. Rep. Hakeem Jeffries formally launched his bid for House Democratic leader on Friday. His announcement came just one day after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that she will step down from her role, ending a two-decade run as the top House Democrat. If elected by his Democratic peers, Jeffries would make history as the first Black person to lead a party in Congress.
Republicans 'cheering' for Adam Schiff to succeed Pelosi if she retires

House Republicans are hoping House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) will run for a leadership position amid speculation he is vying to replace Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) as the chamber's top Democrat if she opts to retire following the midterm elections, with GOP lawmakers arguing that the high-profile Democrat would be easier to villainize in attack ads than other possible contenders.
What happens to Nancy Pelosi if Democrats lose the House?

Nancy Pelosi is staring at an uncertain political future. Nearly a week after her party pulled off a strong showing in the midterm elections that shocked DC pundits and conservatives especially, the Democrats are now poised to expand their majority in the US Senate after securing its future with wins in Nevada and Arizona.But control of the US House of Representatives remains unclear, with a handful of races in California and other western states remaining uncalled as of the Sunday following the election. Eleven contests in total remain uncalled; Democrats need eight more victories to keep a majority. It’s...
Katie Porter Projected to Win Tight Southern California Congressional Race

Democratic Rep. Katie Porter is projected to secure reelection to Congress after a tough campaign against Republican challenger Scott Baugh. With nearly all the votes counted, Porter was projected by NBC News to defeat Baugh, a former legislator. The battleground District 47 is about evenly divided between Democrats and Republicans, but has a conservative streak that benefits her GOP challenger.
Pelosi takes subtle dig at Donald Trump in leadership farewell speech

Outgoing House speaker Nancy Pelosi included a dig at former President Donald Trump during her leadership farewell address on the floor of the House on Thursday morning. “It’s been my privilege to play a part in forging extraordinary progress for the American people,” Ms Pelosi said. “I have enjoyed working with three presidents.” Ms Pelosi then highlighted her work on investing in clean energy with President George Bush, passing the Affordable Care Act alongside President Barack Obama, and taking action on infrastructure, health care, and climate action with President Joe Biden. Ms Pelosi did not mention Mr Trump, who...
Analysis: Trump, Pence underscore GOP’s differing paths on abortion

Former Vice President Mike Pence believes the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade is arguably Donald Trump’s most consequential legacy as president. “I truly believe the opportunity to restore the sanctity of life to the center of American law may be among the most consequential legacies of the Trump-Pence administration, if not the most consequential,” he said on “Meet the Press.”
