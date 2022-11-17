Breakfast Republic Will Soon Come to Long Beach’s Balmy Belmont Shore

Breakfast Republic will open its third Los Angeles location at 5313 2nd Street, Suite A, Long Beach, CA 90803 , home of the former Boubouffe Mediterranean Grille . The eatery will share a lot with Long Beach Auto Detail.

Massive signage draped from the building’s awning advertises the eatery as “coming soon,” and a WNLA interview with Founder Johan Engman regarding the exciting operation is forthcoming.

It appears construction to the building’s interior has officially commenced, though the exterior remains primarily untouched save some minor electrical dismantling.

However, if Engman’s 14* other bright & unblemished Breakfast Republic locations are an indicator of what’s to come, the corner of Long Beach’s famed 2nd Street and Pomona Avenue will undoubtedly see a makeover of mass proportions — especially as Boubouffe’s facade long remained aggressively monochromatic. With its signature yellow stools, enormous egg chairs, and cutely sarcastic napkins, Breakfast Republic is slated to bring some color to the drab corner.

Moreover, the above-mentioned “coming soon” sign boasts an enticing full-liquor bar — a facet that will aid the eatery in fitting in amongst its booze-heavy restaurant brethren. The company’s website lists the hours as 7 a.m. – 3 p.m., though it’s unclear if this particular location will have altered or extended hours; Belmont Shore’s 2nd Street is, after all, a hot spot for all-day activity.

Breakfast Republic was born in 2015 in San Diego’s North Park. It operates under the umbrella entity Rise and Shine Hospitality Group which is also responsible for Feast and Fareway , Eggies , Gaslamp Breakfast Company , and California Taco Club …with more to come according to the group’s website .

The restaurant serves “tasty takes on American classics such as Oreo Pancakes, Shrimp & Grits, and S’mores’ French Toast,” BreakfastRepublic.com explains.

“BR is an innovative breakfast destination that locals and visitors will flock to when they’re in search of a fun and unpretentious place to begin the day.”

*Currently, Breakfast Republic has locations in San Diego , Irvine , Costa Mesa , and Los Angeles . In addition to its incoming Long Beach location, a Culver City store is currently in the works ( 9901 W. Washington Blvd Suite 102 ). Once finished, Breakfast Republic’s location count will rise to 16 fully-built restaurants.

Photos: Official | Breakfast Republic

Keep up with What Now Los Angeles’s restaurant, retail, and real estate scoop by subscribing to our newsletter , liking us on Facebook , and following us on Twitter . Opening a restaurant? Browse our Preferred Partners .