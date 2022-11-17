5 things to watch for in UNC football vs Georgia Tech matchup

The 9-1 North Carolina Tar Heels will host 4-6 Georgia Tech on Saturday, November 19th at 5:30 P.M. Eastern.

UNC heads into this meeting already ACC Coastal divisional winners after their clinching nail-biting 36-34 win over Wake Forest . Despite this game not having a true impact on the divisional standings, UNC still has much to play for as they knock on the college football playoffs door.

As it stands, UNC is 13th in the college football playoff race , and with just three games remaining, including the ACC championship game against Clemson, they will need to deliver some statement wins if they want to open that playoff door.

Georgia Tech isn’t the most significant threat UNC has played this season. However. However, this could end up being a trap game for the Tar Heels, and with them needing statement wins, there are a few things they should watch for.

Who will Georgia Tech roll with at quarterback

Nov 12, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets quarterback Zach Pyron (14) throws a pass against the Miami Hurricanes in the second quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The Yellow Jackets have battled with injuries, and one position that has been hit the most is their quarterback room. Their initial starter Jeff Sims was listed out for the remainder of the season after sustaining a sprained foot against Virginia on October 20th. His replacement was freshman quarterback Zach Pyron who is listed to miss the last few games after suffering a broken clavicle this past weekend in their 35-14 loss to the Miami Hurricanes. Georgia Tech's last remaining quarterbacks are junior QB Zach Gibson and Clemson transfer Taisun Phommachanh. Despite Tech not naming which quarterback will lead on Saturday, all signs point to Gibson having his number called with the experience he already possesses in the system and the four games he appeared in this year. Gibson has completed 25 of 51 passes for 224 passing yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions.

What will Drake Maye do

Nov 12, 2022; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Drake Maye (10) dives for a score on a keeper against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons during the second half at Truist Field. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Drake Maye has been extraordinary this year, not just by North Carolina standards. Maye has earned national recognition as one of the best quarterbacks in all college football and has created some buzz as a Heisman hopeful. Despite subpar defensive performances throughout the season, a key reason UNC has won is Maye leading the hot offense. UNC averages 40.1 points per game, which ranks 10th out of 131 among colleges. North Carolina's strength is one of the Techs' weaknesses, as they allow an average of 28.7 points per game. The Tar Heels need a statement game to continue their push for a chance at the college football playoffs, and this is the perfect game for another big Maye performance to deliver a such outcome.

Is it the Elijah Green show now?

Nov 12, 2022; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels running back Elijah Green (21) makes a cut for yardage during the second half against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Truist Field. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Much like Georgia Tech, UNC has had its fair share of injuries. The running back room has been the most depleted position for the Tar Heels, losing starting running British Brooks before the season could start. To make matters worse, once it seemed Caleb Hood would be the key running back to carry the workload, his season would end with an injury. North Carolina has figured out whom they will go with to finish the season. At first, it appeared UNC would split the workload between sophomore Elijah Green and freshman Omarion Hampton. However, the game against Wake painted a different picture, as Green was the only running back to get a carry. Green is the ideal back for UNC and has shown the ability to get it done. In the 36-34 win over Wake, Green finished with 66-yards on 18 rushing attempts and scored a rushing touchdown. He also helped in the passing game, snagging three targets for 30-yards. It will be intriguing to see if UNC uses the same running back formula against Georgia Tech.

Can the defense get back on track

Nov 12, 2022; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons running back Justice Ellison (6) is tackled by North Carolina Tar Heels linebacker Cedric Gray (33) during the second half at Truist Field. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

The one sour spot of UNC season is the inconsistency of its defense. North Carolina would have more respect in the college football playoff race if it were not for their questionable defense. The team has failed to gain any promise in that department, as they allow an average of 31.1 points per game. They have nightmare performances in the game against Appalachian State, Georgia State, and Notre Dame. They have also had some solid outings with dominating performances against Virginia Tech and Pittsburgh. Georgia Tech is not a team that possesses any offensive threat as they scramble to figure out their starting quarterback for Saturday. This game is ideal for the defense looking to gain momentum and will present a chance to try new schemes and packages. There is no reason UNC could not replicate the defensive performance they put on against Virginia Tech.

Can UNC escape the unknown?

Nov 12, 2022; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Josh Downs (11) leaps for a catch covered by Wake Forest Demon Deacons defensive back Evan Slocum (14) during the first half at Truist Field. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

In the years past, games that felt like easy wins would often end differently. However, despite the close calls against some below-average teams, North Carolina has closed tight games and even delivered a few blowouts along the way. This game has a trap written all over it, as the two teams have different trajectories. UNC is enjoying a six-game win streak. Meanwhile, Georgia Tech is coming off a disastrous 35-14 home loss to Miami. Despite the momentum differences, Georgia Tech will look different this weekend as they prepare to roll out a different quarterback that could cause havoc in UNC plans. North Carolina needs to start aggressively and keep the pressure on. One glimpse of hope could bring sweat to Kenan Stadium, and for a team looking to get a sniff of college football playoffs, that cannot happen.

