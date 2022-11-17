Read full article on original website
Natrona County Sheriff’s Office Phone Service Affected Tonight
The phone system of the Natrona County Sheriff's Office and other county offices will experience intermittent outages spanning 15 minutes each beginning at 5 p.m. today, Monday, according to a news release. The county-wide servicing of the phone system includes the Sheriff's Office administrative phone lines, the Natrona County Detention...
Casper Police Searching for Missing 52-Year-Old Casper Man
The Casper Police Department announced that they are searching for a missing 52-year-old man named Jay R. Burris. That's according to a post from the CPD, who wrote that they were "actively investigating the disappearance of 52-year-old Jay R. Burris of Casper, Wyoming." The Department wrote that Burris has been...
Alleged Accomplice Involved In Armed Standoff To Stand Trial
A Natrona County Circuit Court judge on Tuesday bound over for trial a Casper man who allegedly covered for another man who was the object of an armed standoff last week. But not until after Billy Martin's public defender poked a couple of holes in the testimony of the prosecution's witness during the preliminary hearing.
Thirteen Year Old Delivered Breech Baby Sister in Natrona County
"We'd like to share a heartwarming story with our community ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday" read a Natrona County Sheriff's Office Facebook post. In late September, Casper Public Safety Communications Center dispatchers relayed that a woman in Natrona County was in labor and at home with only her 13-year-old son.
Natrona County Arrest Log (11/21/22 – 11/22/22)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court. Everyone listed here is presumed innocent...
Casper Woman Charged With Involuntary Manslaughter of 5-Year-Old
A Casper woman has been charged with involuntary manslaughter of a 5-year-old. That's according to an affidavit from Natrona County Circuit Court, which stated that on June 9, 2022 Sierra White, 24, was driving a Honda Pilot and ran a stop sign at the intersection of Pathfinder Road and Wyoming Highway 220, which resulted in the death of the child.
Suspect From Wednesday on the Loose, Considered ‘Armed and Dangerous’
The Casper Police Department have offered more information as to the situation that occurred Wednesday afternoon and through the evening, involving a suspect who had reportedly barricaded themselves inside of a home. When police eventually entered the residence, the suspect was not actually there. Now, the CPD has offered more...
Casper Police: Victim Had “Long-Term Communication” With Suspect in Amber Alert Case
The Casper Police Department recently released a statement regarding the Amber Alert that was called for a missing 14-year-old Casper girl, who had been reported missing on November 16, 2022. According to the statement, Casper Police took a runaway report involving the girl, Gracelyn Pratt. "Gracelyn’s legal guardian reported Gracelyn...
Amber Alert Update: Suspect Quit Job, Victim Skipped School, Photos Included
An Amber Alert was issued earlier on Thursday regarding a 14-year-old girl named Gracelyn Pratt, who is believed to have been kidnapped by 36-year-old James Martin. Gracelyn's legal guardian, Josselyn Jeanne, posted an update last night regarding her missing daughter. "Everyone, my daughter Gracelyn is missing," Jeanne wrote in a...
Casper Fire Department swears in three new graduates
CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Three new firefighters were sworn in last week. We learned what inspires these young men to put their lives on the line, and also got a little taste of training. After 12 weeks of training split between Casper and Cheyenne, the Casper Fire Department...
AMBER ALERT – Black 2014 Ford 4 Door Pickup WY Plates: 1-36929
There's currently an active amber alert on a 2014 black Ford 4-door pickup with County 1 Plates - 36929. The truck has a lift kit and star wars stick figures on the back window, according to Wyoming Highway Patrol. The suspect is James Martin, 36. He is 5'9", 260-300 lbs....
Laramie County Divorce Filings (11/7/22–11/16/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Nov. 7 through Nov. 16. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
Natrona County School District Auctioning Buses, Gym Equipment, and More
Still looking for a unique Christmas gift for the hard-to-shop for friends in your life?. If you're in the market for an old bingo machine, you're in luck!. The Natrona County School District is auctioning off a ton of stuff, including: a tractor, ping pong tables, wrestling mats, bookshelves, microscopes...and so much more!
(PHOTOS) Cars circle block twice during Casper Salvation Army Thanksgiving food box distribution
CASPER, Wyo. — A line started well before 6:30 this morning as cars arrived for the annual Thanksgiving meal box distribution on Tuesday at the Salvation Army Hope Center in central Casper. “We gave out about 430 boxes last year, and we’re hoping to do even more this year,”...
New visitor restrictions at Banner Wyoming Medical Center due to flu, respiratory virus activity
CASPER, Wyo. — On Tuesday, Banner Health announced new visitor restrictions for all hospitals it operates, including the Banner Wyoming Medical Center in Casper. The new restrictions are in response to increasing flu and respiratory virus activity, Banner said via its social media. The new restrictions at all Banner hospitals are as follows:
Up to 6 inches of snow possible on Casper Mountain on Thanksgiving Eve
CASPER, Wyo. — Snow is expected in Natrona County later today along with blustery winds, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. The NWS says up to 3 inches could accumulate in Casper, with up to 6 inches on Casper Mountain possible by tonight. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph this afternoon. Snow is expected to arrive by noon. Winter travel conditions will be likely, they said.
PHOTOS: Tranquil Start to Thanksgiving Week in Natrona County
The National Weather Service deems today a "tranquil start to Thanksgiving week." Today, tomorrow and Wednesday are sunny with highs near 43 degrees. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. There's a 30 percent chance of snow before midnight on Wednesday night, with a low around 20 degrees.
Children’s Advocacy Project Reports to Wyoming
In light of recent publications involving sex offenders and child abuse in Natrona County, K2Radio News felt compelled to sit down with the Children's Advocacy Project (CAP) to discuss how they work to help children tell their stories in the hopes of sex abusers being convicted. For last week's Report...
High Plains Adornment Offering Free Thanksgiving Meals to Casper Families
Casper is...special. There's no other way to put it. When it comes to helping out fellow community members, there may not be a better city on earth than Casper, Wyoming. For proof of this, look no further than the Thanksgiving Holiday. This year, countless individuals and businesses have taken it upon themselves to ensure that nobody in Casper goes hungry this Thanksgiving.
