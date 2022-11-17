CASPER, Wyo. — Snow is expected in Natrona County later today along with blustery winds, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. The NWS says up to 3 inches could accumulate in Casper, with up to 6 inches on Casper Mountain possible by tonight. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph this afternoon. Snow is expected to arrive by noon. Winter travel conditions will be likely, they said.

CASPER, WY ・ 7 HOURS AGO