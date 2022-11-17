ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skate Shack installed at Broadway Square ice rink

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The transformation is underway to make Broadway Square into a winter wonderland. The ice rink is being installed this week and the Skate Shack was lowered into place on Thursday, November 17. Open skate and Skate Shack hours at Broadway Square start Tuesday, November...
JL Beers in Moorhead closing due to staffing shortages

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The JL Beers location in Moorhead blames staffing shortages for its permanent closure. In a Facebook post, they write:. To all our friends that we’ve made over the past 11 years in Moorhead – We greatly appreciate you and the support you’ve shown...
Flooding woes plague historic Detroit area

Good morning, today is Thursday and we need to talk about an ongoing flooding problem ... The Jefferson-Chalmers area is a historic neighborhood in the city of Detroit. But, it's also historically known for flooding when there are major storms. Residents are left with backed-up basements, ruined furnaces, damaged appliances and more — and they've had enough. ...
Driving Thru an Abandoned Trailer Park in Flint, Michigan

Here's another look at yet another abandoned trailer park. When I see pictures like this, I always wonder: 'why was so much left behind'?. 'Why were the trailers left there to get vandalized?. 'Why hasn't there been an effort to clear out all that debris?'. 'Why was everyone kicked out...
Northville couple killed in rollover crash

NORTHVILLE TOWNSHIP — A Northville couple was killed early Sunday when their vehicle veered off the road, rolled over and crashed into a tree, police said. In a Sunday news release, police identified the victims as 46-year-old Northville resident Omar Salamen and his 40-year-old wife, Manal Kadry. The fatal...
4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan

If you live in Michigan and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
WF Fire encouraging you to ‘Adopt a Hydrant’

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Is there a fire hydrant near your house?. Well, you could win a few bucks if you take care of it this season. The West Fargo Fire Department is encouraging you to take part in the ‘Adopt a Hydrant’ program. You’ll...
Sections of I-94 in Detroit to close this weekend for bridge work

(CBS DETROIT) - Drivers may have to find an alternate route this weekend if they plan to take interstate 94 in Detroit. Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) crews will be adjusting hangars on the new Second Avenue bridge and setting steel bridge beams on the Grand River Avenue overpass above I-94 this weekend. The work will require crews to shut down westbound I-94 from I-75 to M-10 and eastbound I-94 from I-96 to I-75 starting at 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18. Both directions of I-94 are expected to reopen by 5 a.m. Monday, Nov. 21. Traffic will be detoured as followed: Westbound I-94 traffic will be detoured via southbound I-75 and westbound I-96 back to westbound I-94. All entrance ramps to westbound I-94 from Mt. Elliott to John R. streets will close.Eastbound I-94 traffic will be detoured via eastbound I-96 and northbound I-75 back to eastbound I-94. All entrance ramps to eastbound I-94 from 30th Street to M-10 (Lodge Freeway) will close.Traffic on northbound and southbound M-10 will have access to westbound I-94 over the weekend.You can find more on the I-94 modernization project here. 
Abandoned Lee Plaza Hotel

Lee Plaza Hotel is an abandoned 16-story apartment building located at 2240 West Grand Boulevard, Detroit, Michigan. Lee Plaza was built by Ralph T. Lee, a real estate developer who had built and sold over $10 million dollars of apartments and homes. Lee Plaza closed permanently in 1997, and the building was abandoned.
VIDEO: Wayne County LightFest’s Naughty Bear

It’s that time again! Tis the season for Christmas lights in Metro Detroit…specifically the Wayne County LightFest. Every year Big Jim’s mind is in the gutter because once he noticed the polar bear, he will never look at it the same again…. While taking a drive through...
Two EV-Charging Roads Are Coming to Detroit

You may find yourself driving on an EV charging road in the near future. In Detroit, inductive charging technology is being added to two short roads, a project that will be the first wireless electric road system (ERS) in the U.S. The roads will be capable of charging electric vehicles that install a special receiver while they drive. The roadway will be fully functional by 2023.
Cheapest gas in Michigan can be found in Metro Detroit

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Gas prices under $3 a gallon? In this economy?. It may not seem possible after a brutal year of sky-high costs at the pump. The price for a gallon of gas is about $3.98 on average in Michigan. But at one gas station in Dearborn Heights, you'll find the gas prices about a dollar cheaper.
Benefit for Ulen teen recovering from ATV accident

ULEN, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Community members are coming together to support a 14-year-old from Ulen, Minnesota, who was badly injured in an ATV accident this fall. Carson Fuglie’s ATV rolled on September 24, just days after playing his first varsity football game. His left leg was pinned under the ATV for more than 30 minutes. He broke his tibia, fibula and femur bones, requiring multiple surgeries. He was airlifted to the U of M Children’s hospital for surgery and treatment.
