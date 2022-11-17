(CBS DETROIT) - Drivers may have to find an alternate route this weekend if they plan to take interstate 94 in Detroit. Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) crews will be adjusting hangars on the new Second Avenue bridge and setting steel bridge beams on the Grand River Avenue overpass above I-94 this weekend. The work will require crews to shut down westbound I-94 from I-75 to M-10 and eastbound I-94 from I-96 to I-75 starting at 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18. Both directions of I-94 are expected to reopen by 5 a.m. Monday, Nov. 21. Traffic will be detoured as followed: Westbound I-94 traffic will be detoured via southbound I-75 and westbound I-96 back to westbound I-94. All entrance ramps to westbound I-94 from Mt. Elliott to John R. streets will close.Eastbound I-94 traffic will be detoured via eastbound I-96 and northbound I-75 back to eastbound I-94. All entrance ramps to eastbound I-94 from 30th Street to M-10 (Lodge Freeway) will close.Traffic on northbound and southbound M-10 will have access to westbound I-94 over the weekend.You can find more on the I-94 modernization project here.

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO