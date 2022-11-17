Read full article on original website
Six Reasons to Move to Delaware
Located on the Delmarva Peninsula, Delaware is a unique place with a lot to offer. Situated just south of Philadelphia, Delaware offers calm, coastal living that's ideal for families and retirees. Here are seven reasons to consider moving to Delaware if you're looking for a place to call home.
WMDT.com
Delaware seeing increase in potbellied pigs running at large
DOVER, Del. – Delaware officials say there has been a significant increase in potbellied pigs running at large in residential and rural areas, including on state lands. Officials say these pics pose a nuisance to landowners, increase the threat of establishing feral pig populations, damage natural resources, and risk carrying endemic diseases such as salmonella or even swine flu. These diseases can then spread to both people and animals.
Hog wild: Delaware warns of 'significant increase' of stray pigs
DOVER, Del. (CBS) -- The hogs are running wild, and they could be putting people in danger, Delaware's Department of Agriculture says.Recently, the state has been experiencing a "significant increase" of loose potbellied pigs running through residential and rural areas, according to a statement issued Thursday.The issue? People adopting "teacup pigs," micro pigs, pocket pigs, or mini pigs, without realizing what they'll grow into: a hard-to-handle, tough-to-contain hog that could weigh up to 200 pounds and live for 15 to 20 years.Since 2016, the state has seen a spike in hogs roaming around, in part due to "the unimpeded pipeline...
Cape Gazette
Events this Weekend in Delaware and Maryland
We begin our transition away from the annual Fall Festival Season to the 2022 holiday season this week, highlighted by the annual launch of two of the region's most spectacular holiday light displays. Held in both Milton and Ocean City, these displays are a great way to get into the...
Gun rights advocates target Delaware’s high-capacity magazine buyback in latest court filing
After suing the state over three gun laws, the Delaware State Sportsmen’s Association’s latest legal challenge targets the state’s high-capacity magazine buyback program. The group is challenging a package of laws passed in June that increased the age to purchase most firearms from 18 to 21, banned...
wilmtoday.com
Delaware Chosen for $40 Million Expansion from Global Water Technologies Leader Solenis
Increased demand for Solenis’ sustainability-focused products and services is driving growth in Wilmington. Wilmington is the hometown of Solenis and will now serve as the location of a massive $40 million research and development expansion. Solenis is planning to build a 100,000 square-foot building for research and development operations...
Wanted Maryland Felons Lead Pennsylvania State Police On Wild Chase Following Robbery
A Baltimore group of shoplifters— including wanted felonies— led police on a wild chase in Pennsylvania, authorities say. Pennsylvania state police were first called to the retail theft at the Under Armour store on Gettysburg Village Drive on Nov. 11 around 3:30 p.m., according to the court documents obtained by Daily Voice.
See Where This Chester County Town Ranks in Most Popular Areas in PA to Move To
Image via Borough of Kennett Square. A new migration report from moveBuddha reveals that more people are moving out-of-state than in-state since 2020. Some of the reasons for fleeing the Keystone State include high-taxes, weather, lifestyle, or career changes, writes Joe Robison for moveBudda.com.
WDEL 1150AM
2022 Delaware All-District Football Teams Announced
Wilmington Friends QB Robby Tattersall was named a District Player of the Year in a split decision with Archmere QB Chris Albero, as Delaware's football coaches named their 2022 All-District Teams. Albero received the 2A-1 District First Team quarterback nod over Tattersall, despite the overall honor. The 3A Offensive Players...
WGMD Radio
Updated Recycling Information from DNREC
Have you ever had questions about what and where to recycle? If you live in Delaware, check out DNREC’s updated online resource to help you determine what is acceptable in terms of how you manage trash. The resource includes pictures of more than 375 common items and lets you know how and where you can properly and most efficiently handle those materials. The tool also allows you to search for an item by name. DNREC relaunched the improved resource yesterday.
Philadelphia DA Larry Krasner impeached by Pennsylvania lawmakers in GOP-led effort: 'Crisis of crime'
Pennsylvania lawmakers voted Wednesday to impeach Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner, largely along party lines.
Customers out thousands of dollars after Maryland pool contractor suddenly goes out of business, blames 'world events'
SEVERNA PARK, Md. — Maryland pool contractor, Catalina Pools Builders, LLC, closed its door in October leaving dozens of customers scrambling for options. The company blamed ‘world events’ for the closure, an Oct. 27 email said. The notice added the decision was made over "many months". The...
delawaretoday.com
Where to Dine in or Eat out for Thanksgiving in Delaware
Want to ditch your kitchen this year? From dine-in to pickup, these Delaware eateries have your Thanksgiving dinner covered. Thanksgiving means time well spent with family, friends and loved ones, but it can also mean hours of cooking, serving and cleaning. Consider dining out instead at one of the many nearby eateries that are offering Turkey Day to-go menus and dine-in specials this year.
Delaware's Most Dangerous Cities
Delaware has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those. The official seal of Delaware, USA.By State of Delaware - Public Domain, Wikimedia.
Cape Gazette
ACME, Safeway parent company to merge with Kroger
Supermarket chains Kroger and Albertsons Companies have announced plans for a $24.6 billion merger. According to an Oct. 14 press release issued by Kroger, the merger is expected to be finalized in early 2024. Albertsons Companies, based in Idaho, is the parent company for Safeway and ACME Markets. In Delaware,...
thenjsentinel.com
MURDER – (Washington Twp/GloucesterCounty)
On Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at approximately 10:26 a.m., Washington Township Police Department officers responded to the parking lot of the Birches Apartments, Fries Mill Road, Turnersville for the report of gunshots. Upon arrival, Washington Township officers located 39-year-old Victor Marrero, Jr. in the parking lot, deceased from apparent gunshot wounds. The suspect, Zachary A. Lahneman, 26, a resident of the apartment complex, was taken into custody nearby after a witness identified him as the shooter to police. Investigation disclosed that Marrero resided a short distance from the scene of the shooting, and that he and Lahneman were observed in a verbal/physical altercation prior to the shooting. On 11/17/22, an autopsy was conducted by the Gloucester County Medical Examiner’s Office, which confirmed the cause and manner of death to be gunshot and homicide. Through immediate follow-up investigation, detectives from the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office and Washington Township Police Department promptly charged Lahneman with the following crimes: Murder Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose Unlawful Possession of a Weapon Lahneman was lodged in the Salem County Correctional Facility pending further proceedings. Despite these charges, every defendant is presumed innocent, unless and until found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt, following a trial at which the defendant has all of their rights as guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution and State Law.
WBOC
Delaware Holds Gun Buyback Events, As Second Amendment Group Sues State Seeking a Stop
In June, Governor John Carney signed Senate Bill 6 into law banning high capacity gun magazines. Now, the state is buying back high capacity magazines at three Delaware State Police Troop locations, including in Georgetown.
Man arrested in connection with Washington Township homicide
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- In Gloucester County, a man is under arrest as Washington Township police investigate a homicide. Around 11 a.m., police were called out to the Birches Apartments on Fries Mill Road. They say the victim was another man. Neither man has been identified yet. Gloucester County officials say there is not a threat to the community.
NJ school counselor killed along Route 295 by 19-year-old driver
A high school guidance counselor and volleyball coach was being mourned after being struck and killed along Route 295 in Mount Laurel late Tuesday. William Scully had parked his Mercedes Benz E320 along the right shoulder of the southbound highway around 10:20 p.m., according to State Police. The 49-year-old Stratford...
WGMD Radio
Maryland State Police Seek Public’s Assistance in Kent County Homicide Case
Maryland State Police need your help in solving a murder case from 2021. Police say a 51-year old. man—Kimm Anthony Knott of Millington—Maryland died in a house fire that happened just before 1. a.m. on October 30th, 2021 in Kent County, Delaware. Investigators determined that someone. intentionally caused...
