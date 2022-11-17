ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne County, IL

USDOJ honors Centralia police officers

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. — United States Attorney Rachelle Aud Crowe announced the recipients of the 2022 Law Enforcement Public Service Awards on Thursday, and a few local officers were honored. A group award was given to members of the Centralia Police Department and the Centralia Safe Streets Working Group...
CENTRALIA, IL
Jury finds Gardner guilty of murder

JEFFERSON COUNTY — After only two hours of deliberation Thursday, a Jefferson county jury found a 31-year-old Woodlawn man guilty of the 2021 murder of Jamarco Foulks at a Mt. Vernon bar. Multiple video clips were projected onto a big screen in the courtroom and State’s Attorney Sean Featherstun...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, IL
2nd Centralia man pleads guilty in New Baden meth case

CLINTON COUNTY — A 36-year-old Centralia man was sentenced Wednesday in Clinton County Court to 15 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to Class X possession of between 100 and 400 grams of methamphetamine. Brandon McMullin was scheduled to be tried next week before a Clinton County jury...
CENTRALIA, IL

