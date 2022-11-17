Read full article on original website
NBC Chicago
Pfizer Says Omicron Booster Is Better Against New Subvariants Like BQ.1.1 Than Old Shots
Pfizer said the booster triggered more antibodies against omicron BQ.1.1, BA.4.6, BA.2.75.2 and XBB.1 in adults older than 55 compared with a fourth dose of the original vaccines. Pfizer developed its booster against omicron BA.5 , but that subvariant now only makes up 25% new infections in the U.S. BQ.1.1...
5 Daily Practices Could Up Your Chances of Living to 90—Check Out This Life Expectancy Calculator to See More
Increasing your chances of living to 90 could boil down to your behaviors, not just genetics, research shows. Currently, one in 5,000 people in the U.S. are centenarians, or people who are 100 or older, according to Dr. Thomas Perls, professor of medicine at Boston University Chobanian & Avedisian School of Medicine and director of the university's New England Centenarian Study.
