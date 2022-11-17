FDA issues warnings over e-cigarettes resembling toys, food 00:31

The Food and Drug Administration is warning companies against selling illegal e-cigarettes that look like toys, food and cartoon characters. The products are likely to promote use by underage consumers, the FDA said.

Warning letters were issued to five firms for the unauthorized marketing of 15 different products.

The products feature characters from TV shows, movies and video games, designed to look like glow sticks, Game Boy devices, walkie-talkies and pagers. Some products imitate foods like popsicles.

The FDA says if the companies don't correct the violations, there could be financial fines and other penalties.

For more information: Unauthorized E-cigarettes that Appeal to Youth - FDA