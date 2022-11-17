ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicopee, MA

AAA predicts millions will travel in 2022 for Thanksgiving holiday

By Melissa Torres
WWLP
WWLP
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dzxqR_0jDflVFq00

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – New from AAA, Thanksgiving travel is predicted to increase by 1.5% this year, with an estimated 54.6 million people expected to hit the roads for Thanksgiving.

Thanksgiving travel costs up from 2021

“We decided to invite people to our home so we can share what we are thankful for our friends and family. We get to stay right here at home so we’re lucky to be here together, said Nicole Hansen from Longmeadow.

Air travel will be up by nearly eight percent with more than four million Americans flying for the Thanksgiving holiday.

2022 is projected to be the third busiest Thanksgiving travel season since the year 2000,
with Massachusetts drivers accounting for 1.3 million of those traveling this holiday season.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWLP

Bradley Airport provides holiday travel tips

The holiday season is here, and with that holiday travel. Navigating an airport during the holiday travel season can be tricky, and The Connecticut Airport Authority, or CAA, has some tips and tricks for passengers to make travel easier for everyone
WINDSOR LOCKS, CT
WWLP

Historical prediction by global asteroid warning system

For only the sixth time in history a one meter space object was seen by global warning systems before it made impact with Earth. According to the European Force the object, temporarily designated as C8FF042, could be seen in the skies Niagara Falls, Canada.
CHICOPEE, MA
WWLP

WWLP

35K+
Followers
27K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy