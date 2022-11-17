Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sarasota Police say an armed robbery suspect was shot by a cop and is in stable condition.EddyEvonAnonymousSarasota, FL
Sarasota Soccer Team to Join Amateur USL League Two Next Year.EddyEvonAnonymousSarasota, FL
North Port Police arrest six people on unlicensed construction charges and are looking for three more.EddyEvonAnonymousNorth Port, FL
New Mayor and Vice Mayor are Elected; the City of Sarasota Appoints Two Commissioners.EddyEvonAnonymousSarasota, FL
Brunch on the Bay generates $537,000 for scholarships and the USF Sarasota-Manatee Nursing/STEM building.EddyEvonAnonymousSarasota, FL
Today is the coldest day of the next 7 on the Suncoast
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - This morning the temperatures were about 6 degrees below where they were yesterday and, unofficially, about 8 or 9 degrees below the average Nov. 18 temperature. This will be the coldest morning of the week. Additionally, today will also be one of the coolest afternoons. If...
A chill is in the air as temperatures drop
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Grab the jacket as you head out Friday morning as we will see readings in the upper 40′s to low 50′s and with a brisk wind out of the NE it will make it feel even colder. There will be plenty of sunshine on...
Free storm debris drop-off to end after this weekend
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - This is the last weekend for Sarasota County residents to self-drop off vegetative debris for free at the two public drop-off sites at Rothenbach Park and the Jackson Road Transfer Station, the county said Friday. The Sarasota County Trees Code is in effect, including regular procedures...
Strong cold front to march in Wednesday
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We will continue to see seasonable weather on Tuesday with high temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s. Look for mostly sunny skies followed by partly cloudy skies in the afternoon. For Wednesday we will see increasing cloudiness with a chance for a few showers...
Sarasota weather page photo: November 17
Gordon Silver captured this monarch butterfly’s colors in Myakka River State Park. Go to yourobserver.com/weather to submit a photo, or several photos! Each week, we will choose a photo to run on the weather page of our print edition. All submissions will be entered for the 2022-23 Weather and...
Snow in Florida? Almanac predicts record-breaking cold
With the holiday season debatably in full swing, and the official start of winter quickly approaching, you may want to add a pair of extra thick socks to your holiday shopping list, according to an extended winter weather forecast from the Farmer's Almanac.
Local relief to Southwest Florida continues following Hurricane Ian
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Trucks are full and headed south as a local company has gathered loads of supplies to give to those impacted by Hurricane Ian. Payton Air, along with other volunteers, has filled two box trucks and a trailer to take to Port Charlotte and surrounding areas.
Harmful red tide emerges along Florida coastline after Hurricanes Ian and Nicole
Red tide, or a harmful bloom of algae, is harming Florida beaches and marine life after Hurricanes Ian and Nicole swept through the Sunshine State.
Holidays in Paradise returns to Bradenton Beach
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Holidays in Paradise is back!. Bradenton Beach on the south end of Anna Maria Island recently announced details for its highly anticipated holiday schedule. Bradenton Beach merchants and city officials will soon launch the Season of Lights and Spirit, an incredible light display with a peekaboo view from the Cortez Bridge.
Emergency services in Myakka City winding down
MYAKKA CITY, Fla. (WWSB) - Due to decreased demand and need, operations at the Manatee County Recovery Center at the Myakka City Community Center will be shifting over the next week. Beginning this weekend, the water and chlorine distribution site at the Myakka City Community Center at 10060 Wauchula Road...
SRQ passenger numbers continue to soar
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Bradenton International Airport continues to post big numbers as it prepares for the holiday travel season. The airport released data Friday showing 308,012 passengers traveled through SRQ in October, a 12% increase over the same period last year. For the year so far, 3,110,343 passengers...
Red tide causing high risk of respiratory irritation in Manatee, Sarasota counties
A number of beaches from Manatee to Sarasota Counties are under a moderate to high risk of respiratory irritation due to harmful red tide algal blooms, according to recent data from the National Centers for Coastal Ocean Science (NCCOS).
Death investigation underway in Oldsmar
A death investigation is underway in Oldsmar, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.
Florida's largest beer garden calls Bradenton brewery home
One of Bradenton's first craft breweries is tucked away off 9th Street in an old car dealership. Motorworks, a fitting name, is 27,000 square feet.
Florida sand sculpting competition boasts incredible masterpieces, hosts 40,000 attendees
Professional sand sculptors from around the world gathered in Sarasota to showcase their artistic talents by using pristine white sand as their medium over the weekend. The Siesta Key Crystal Classic Master Sand Sculpting Competition hosts 40,000 people and generates $9,000,000 in economic impact for the local community all while giving master sand sculptors the chance to create sand masterpieces — transforming Siesta Key from a beach to an outdoor gallery.
What is a sea pork? All about the blobs spotted on Siesta Key Beach
SIESTA KEY, Fla. — People taking their usual stroll along Siesta Key Beach this week spotted something unfamiliar along the white crystal sand – hundreds of gelatinous, alien-like blobs. They're called sea porks, and they're some of the most highly-evolved marine invertebrates. Sea porks, also called sea squirts...
Realize Bradenton finds success with Downtown Saturday morning market
If you go through Downtown Bradenton and ask locals what's fun to do, you're sure to hear all about the Saturday Morning Market.
Bradenton nonprofit giving away holiday meals faces own crisis
BRADENTON, Fla. — A nonprofit in Manatee County is making sure families don’t go hungry this holiday season. Even as they give away meals for Thanksgiving, the organization in charge needs help too. What You Need To Know. Nonprofit AM and FM Enterprise Inc. are helping feed people...
City of Bradenton nears completion of Riverwalk East expansion project
The City of Bradenton is nearing completion of it's Riverwalk East expansion project, adding another 1.5 miles to the trail.
