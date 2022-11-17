ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mysuncoast.com

Today is the coldest day of the next 7 on the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - This morning the temperatures were about 6 degrees below where they were yesterday and, unofficially, about 8 or 9 degrees below the average Nov. 18 temperature. This will be the coldest morning of the week. Additionally, today will also be one of the coolest afternoons. If...
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

A chill is in the air as temperatures drop

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Grab the jacket as you head out Friday morning as we will see readings in the upper 40′s to low 50′s and with a brisk wind out of the NE it will make it feel even colder. There will be plenty of sunshine on...
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Free storm debris drop-off to end after this weekend

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - This is the last weekend for Sarasota County residents to self-drop off vegetative debris for free at the two public drop-off sites at Rothenbach Park and the Jackson Road Transfer Station, the county said Friday. The Sarasota County Trees Code is in effect, including regular procedures...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Strong cold front to march in Wednesday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We will continue to see seasonable weather on Tuesday with high temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s. Look for mostly sunny skies followed by partly cloudy skies in the afternoon. For Wednesday we will see increasing cloudiness with a chance for a few showers...
SARASOTA, FL
Longboat Observer

Sarasota weather page photo: November 17

Gordon Silver captured this monarch butterfly’s colors in Myakka River State Park. Go to yourobserver.com/weather to submit a photo, or several photos! Each week, we will choose a photo to run on the weather page of our print edition. All submissions will be entered for the 2022-23 Weather and...
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Holidays in Paradise returns to Bradenton Beach

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Holidays in Paradise is back!. Bradenton Beach on the south end of Anna Maria Island recently announced details for its highly anticipated holiday schedule. Bradenton Beach merchants and city officials will soon launch the Season of Lights and Spirit, an incredible light display with a peekaboo view from the Cortez Bridge.
BRADENTON BEACH, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Emergency services in Myakka City winding down

MYAKKA CITY, Fla. (WWSB) - Due to decreased demand and need, operations at the Manatee County Recovery Center at the Myakka City Community Center will be shifting over the next week. Beginning this weekend, the water and chlorine distribution site at the Myakka City Community Center at 10060 Wauchula Road...
MYAKKA CITY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

SRQ passenger numbers continue to soar

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Bradenton International Airport continues to post big numbers as it prepares for the holiday travel season. The airport released data Friday showing 308,012 passengers traveled through SRQ in October, a 12% increase over the same period last year. For the year so far, 3,110,343 passengers...
SARASOTA, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida sand sculpting competition boasts incredible masterpieces, hosts 40,000 attendees

Professional sand sculptors from around the world gathered in Sarasota to showcase their artistic talents by using pristine white sand as their medium over the weekend. The Siesta Key Crystal Classic Master Sand Sculpting Competition hosts 40,000 people and generates $9,000,000 in economic impact for the local community all while giving master sand sculptors the chance to create sand masterpieces — transforming Siesta Key from a beach to an outdoor gallery.
SARASOTA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

What is a sea pork? All about the blobs spotted on Siesta Key Beach

SIESTA KEY, Fla. — People taking their usual stroll along Siesta Key Beach this week spotted something unfamiliar along the white crystal sand – hundreds of gelatinous, alien-like blobs. They're called sea porks, and they're some of the most highly-evolved marine invertebrates. Sea porks, also called sea squirts...
Bay News 9

Bradenton nonprofit giving away holiday meals faces own crisis

BRADENTON, Fla. — A nonprofit in Manatee County is making sure families don’t go hungry this holiday season. Even as they give away meals for Thanksgiving, the organization in charge needs help too. What You Need To Know. Nonprofit AM and FM Enterprise Inc. are helping feed people...
BRADENTON, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy