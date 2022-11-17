Read full article on original website
Boston Globe
Maine Democrats nominate 1st Black woman as House speaker
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Democrats in the Maine House of Representatives nominated the state’s first African American to serve as speaker, selecting a Portland lawmaker whose father was the first Black member of the Maine Legislature. Rep. Rachel Talbot Ross was nominated Thursday over another Portlander, Ed Crockett,...
WPFO
Three Maine legislative races going to recounts
PORTLAND (WGME)-- Maine’s 2022 election season still has three legislative races left undetermined and going to recounts. Secretary of State Shenna Bellows says the Auburn-area state senate seat between Republican Eric Brakey and Democrat Betty Ann Sheats is scheduled for Monday, with unofficial results showing Brakey ahead by under 1 percent.
wabi.tv
Maine elects first Black female speaker of the House
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - History has been made at the Maine State House. Rachel Talbot Ross, a Democrat from Portland, was elected as speaker of the House Thursday afternoon. She is the first Black woman to ever hold the position in Maine. She is also the first and only Black...
themainewire.com
Maine Democrats Pick Speaker Who Resigned from Portland Amid Parking Controversy
The Maine House Democrats on Thursday selected the legislators who will lead the caucus in the upcoming session of the State Legislature, selecting for the top spot a former City of Portland employee who was investigated for misconduct and resigned amid controversy. Rep. Rachel Talbot Ross (D-Portland) will serve as...
First elected, seated openly trans state lawmaker speaks in Portland
PORTLAND, Maine — Danica Roem, the first elected and seated openly transgender state lawmaker in the U.S., spoke in Portland on Thursday, encouraging others to run for public office. In 2017, she unseated an incumbent in the Virginia House of Delegates and was re-elected in 2019 and 2021. Roem,...
newsfromthestates.com
New Maine GOP legislative leaders have anti-worker records despite efforts to rebrand party
New Republican House leader Billy Bob Faulkingham (left) and new Senate GOP leader Trey Stewart (right) | Photos via Facebook. After being selected as the next leader of the Maine House Republicans earlier this week, Billy Bob Faulkingham of Winter Harbor claimed to reporters that the GOP is “the party of family values and workers.”
'We need a word stronger than crisis because that’s where we’re at': Housing leaders, politicians meet to discuss solutions
PORTLAND, Maine — The Maine Affordable Housing Coalition held its first in-person Housing Policy Conference since the start of the pandemic in Portland on Thursday. The event drew hundreds of public and private housing experts, as well as Maine lawmakers, as they looked to discuss potential solutions to address the state's housing crisis.
themainewire.com
Public Record Requests are “Hate Speech” says Maine Right-to-Know Committee Member
A member of the Maine’s “Right to Know” advisory committee, which advises the legislature on Freedom of Access Act and government transparency issues, said Thursday some requests for public records are actually acts of “hate speech.”. Vicki Wallack, an official from the Maine School Management Association...
WPFO
Discovered ballots could decide balance of power in New Hampshire House
BRENTWOOD (WGME)-- Election officials in Brentwood, NH have just discovered 27 absentee ballots which could swing the election for House of Representatives in the state. Local officials are asking the state's Ballot Law Commission to formally demand that they be opened and counted. In the initial count, Democrat Eric Turer...
Golden wins reelection in Maine's 2nd Congressional District race
(The Center Square) – Democratic Rep. Jared Golden edged out former Republican Congressman Bruce Poliquin on Wednesday in a ranked choice runoff for Maine's closely watched 2nd Congressional District race. The preliminary results, which come more than a week after the Nov. 8 midterm election, showed Golden with 53%...
ecowatch.com
Construction Begins on Maine’s Largest Solar Project
Maine is about to get its largest solar farm, which will help the state meet its climate goals of getting 80 percent of its energy from renewable sources by 2030, reported Bangor Daily News. The project is also projected to avoid carbon dioxide emissions that are the equivalent of removing about 30,000 cars from the road each year.
foxbangor.com
Court decision offers new hope for Maine lobstermen fighting new regulations
STATEWIDE — A small sign of hope for Maine Lobstermen as a federal judge in D.C. District Court has ruled that new lobster fishing restrictions designed to protect North Atlantic Right Whales will be delayed until 2024 to give the government time to draft more effective regulations. “We need...
WPFO
Maine Lobstermen have 2 years to comply with regulations
Maine's lobster industry has caught a break in court. A federal judge has ruled lobster harvesters will have two years to comply with new fishing restrictions. The lobstermen successfully argued that the new restrictions should have been based on the best scientific and commercial data available. They claimed the agency...
Maine backtracks on guidance for medical cannabis sales
AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine is backing down from some of its guidance for the medical marijuana industry by allowing the sale of pre-rolled products to resume. The Maine Office of Cannabis Policy last month banned medical marijuana caregivers without a storefront from providing pre-rolled products and increased the age limit for pre-rolled products sold in stores from 18 to 21, the same as the age limit for recreational marijuana purchase. The guidance at the time suggested that a tobacco license was needed.
mainebiz.biz
Maine regulator approves CMP, Versant rate increases
Business and residential customers of Central Maine Power Co. and Versant Power face higher electricity bills in 2023 under plans approved by Maine's utility regulator. The rate increases are set to take effect on Jan. 1, and apply to customers who do not choose to purchase electricity from a competitive supplier and instead receive Standard Offer Supply by default.
Take a Peek Inside Maine’s Largest Music Warehouse, Maine Record Sales
This one is for the music lovers. Or Hell, this is for people who love a ping of nostalgia, the smell of an old book store, or finding something antique and rare by scrummaging through an old store with your own hands. A place that many people think is a...
wabi.tv
Mills announces unemployment tax cuts for Maine businesses
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Mills Administration announced Thursday nearly $24 million in unemployment tax cut for Maine businesses. They say many businesses in the state will see a significant reduction in unemployment taxes next year. In 2020 and 2021, Governor Mills directed $382 million in Federal COVID relief funding...
What Do You Actually Call These Mystical Orbs On Lawns Across Maine?
Do young people put these weird balls on their lawn?. I remember my grandparents on my dad's side lived in Holden when I was little. They had an out of control yard as far as decorations. Gnomes, a wishing well... you name it. And yes, one of those weird mirror balls on a stand in the middle of a bunch of other crap. My cousin and I would treat it more like a carnival mirror than anything else.
WMTW
Get ready to pay more for power in Maine
AUGUSTA, Maine — The Maine Public Utilities Commission has approved standard offer bids for Central Maine Power and Versant that will raise electricity rates for most Mainers in 2023. The bid approved on Wednesday will increase bills for average residential CMP customers by roughly $32 per month. That's a...
WGME
National transformer shortage forces CMP to get creative to keep customers connected
AUGUSTA (WGME) -- A shortage of electrical transformers, the devices needed to transfer electricity to homes and businesses, is impacting utility companies in Maine and across the country. "The transformer itself is what converts the higher voltage out on the distribution lines to be used in your home," CMP Vice...
