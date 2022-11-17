As the seasons and the leaves change, if you’re not in Arizona, there comes a time where fall sports end and the winter season begins. In Bullhead City, the fall sports have ended but not without great effort. The boys of Mohave football were able to create a playoff team that produced great success in the regular season, but eventually fell short. Their efforts were displayed and clear as success would come with persistent effort. Out of all the teams, the Mohave football team had the longest season as no other teams performed well enough to enter into the playoffs.

BULLHEAD CITY, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO