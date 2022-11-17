Read full article on original website
Seed to Supper Class Saturday￼
KINGMAN – A Seed to Supper class will be held this Saturday, Nov. 19 at 11 a.m. at New Life Church, 419 Harrison St., Room 5. This class is presented courtesy of the Mohave County Department of Public Health and will feature instructor Zen Mocarski. It is a condensed version of the normal six part ‘Seed to Supper’ series that is done online and in person throughout Mohave County.
Frozen storage operation plans construction near Kingman￼
MOHAVE COUNTY – A Fort Wayne, Indiana-based company plans to build and operate a warehouse facility that will store and distribute frozen products, mostly food and beverage items, at a 92-acre site in the Griffith Energy Industrial Corridor, about 15 miles south of Kingman. The Tippmann Group Interstate Warehousing venture is a three generation, family-owned company that’s been in business for more than 50 years.
445,000-acre Avi Kwa Ame proposal subject of public meeting Thursday in Laughlin
A public meeting on the proposed 445,000-acre Avi Kwa Ame national monument is scheduled Thursday, Nov. 17, in Laughlin.
BLM to conduct prescribed burning in the Hualapai Mountains￼
KINGMAN – The Bureau of Land Management’s Colorado River District will conduct prescribed burning near the communities of Atherton Acres, Pine Lake, Hualapai Mountain Park, Getz Peak, and Potato Patch communication sites, as well as BLM’s Wild Cow Springs Campground. Prescribed burning operations are planned between November...
Traffic fatality victim identified￼
LAKE HAVASU CITY – The Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS) has identified the Golden Valley man who was killed in a two-vehicle collision north of Lake Havasu City on Wednesday, November 19. DPS said Clinton Carr, 53, was dead at the scene of the 6:28 crash at mile marker 201 on Highway 95.
Motorcyclist killed in crash near Charleston, Hualapai
A motorcyclist was killed in an overnight crash near Charleston Boulevard and Hualapai Way.
School district reacts to 'disturbing statements'
BULLHEAD CITY — Two Bullhead City School District campuses were placed on "soft lockdown" Wednesday and likely will remain so today following comments about the two schools. According to Lance Ross, public information officer for BCSD, both Bullhead City Middle School and Coyote Canyon School enacted soft lockdown procedures that "allow most activities to continue on campus, but some access to the sites will be limited."
Come on down for Chillin’ on Beale￼
KINGMAN – Bring your car down for a fun time to Chillin’ on Beale Saturday, Nov. 19. Classics, customs, creatives, motorcycles, EVs, you name it will be on display. Cruise on down to Beale Street for music, good food, and down-home Kingman atmosphere! Events begin at 2 p.m. and only end when the cars go home! Free and open to the public – vehicle spots open. Contact Gene Kirkham at 714-488-1843 for more information.
Volleyball season comes to a close
As the seasons and the leaves change, if you’re not in Arizona, there comes a time where fall sports end and the winter season begins. In Bullhead City, the fall sports have ended but not without great effort. The boys of Mohave football were able to create a playoff team that produced great success in the regular season, but eventually fell short. Their efforts were displayed and clear as success would come with persistent effort. Out of all the teams, the Mohave football team had the longest season as no other teams performed well enough to enter into the playoffs.
