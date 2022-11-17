ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Think you can afford to buy a house in SF? Think again

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Thinking of buying a home in San Francisco? According to a new report from Redfin, you’ll need to be raking in quite a bit of cash first.

Hikes in interest rates and home prices that still haven’t returned to their pre-pandemic norms aren’t helping the affordability across the country, but it’s especially tough in California. The incomes needed to purchase a typical home are the highest in San Francisco and San Jose.

According to the real estate company’s latest report, homebuyers in San Francisco need to earn $402,821 to afford SF’s “typical” $10,071 monthly mortgage payment. Redfin says this is up 33.6% from this time last year. The amount is also far above the per capita income for San Francisco, which was most recently recorded at $72,041 in 2020 by the United States Census .

Two other cities in the Bay Area are not far behind the soaring costs in the City by the Bay. San Jose’s minimum income to comfortably afford a home sits at $363,265, which is 36.1% higher than a year ago, according to Redfin. Oakland is a bit more affordable with buyers needing to earn around $247,559 to call the place home.

Anaheim, California is next, where buyers need $254,286 to afford a typical monthly mortgage payment. Oakland comes in fourth, and Los Angeles comes in at number five, with buyers needing to earn $221,592 per year to afford a mortgage payment on a home nearby.

If you’re wondering where the most affordable homes are, head out to the Midwest. Redfin says that buyers in Detroit only need to earn $48,435 to afford a home in their area. Even though that amount seems low, it’s still 52.3% higher than a year ago. Buyers in Dayton and Cleveland, Ohio are in luck–they only need to earn $51,126 or $53,817 respectively to afford a home in the cities.

Hoping for more of an East Coast feel but need to stay on a tighter budget? Homebuyers in Rochester, New York can afford a typical home in the area while earning a $56,508 yearly salary, Redfin says. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania boasts a similar affordability, with buyers only needing $57,853 to have a place to call their own.

