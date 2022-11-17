Read full article on original website
Cramer’s week ahead: Markets will do ‘much better’ during the next four weeks
CNBC's Jim Cramer told investors on Friday that after a turbulent week of trading, he believes stocks will perform better going forward. "You've got to adjust your mindset to a world where the bears are finally in retreat, because I'm betting the next four weeks will be much better than what we've come to be used to," he said.
Cryptocurrency investor says he saw serious 'red flags' with FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried
In 2018, Dragonfly Capital was in discussions with Sam Bankman-Fried to invest millions in his quant trading firm, Alameda Research. Alex Pack, now managing partner of Hack VC, says he saw obvious "red flags" after conducting a due diligence review. The deal didn't go through and Pack says his experience foreshadowed recent revelations about Bankman-Fried.
Here are the 10 stocks we consider our core holdings in the Club portfolio — and why
At the Investing Club, we generally try to keep our portfolio to around 30 stocks, give or take a few. Currently, we have 32. Anything much more than that becomes too unwieldy and prevents us from doing the daily homework that's needed to manage a successful portfolio. In light of Thursday's "Monthly Meeting," we wanted to identify what we consider our 10 core holdings of the 32.
November Monthly Meeting: Cramer reveals the 10 core holdings for this uncertain market
Coming off the S&P 500's biggest week in months, Jim looks ahead to what's next as the Fed continues its battle against inflation. The Federal Reserve signaled we are not out of the woods yet, but stocks started to rally in October on hopes of a pivot to a less aggressive stance on hiking interest rates. Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks make sense of this earnings season and map out the road ahead.
Retirement savers seek safe havens within their 401(k) plans. They may regret it later
Eighteen of 21 trading days in October saw 401(k) investors favor fixed income (like stable value, money market and bond funds) versus stock funds, according to Alight Solutions. Investors appear to have been spooked by stock volatility. Selling out of stocks will likely cost them in the long run. Data...
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Ross Stores, Carvana, Coinbase, Rent the Runway and more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. — Ross Stores jumped 10% after a quarterly beat on earnings and revenue. The company was also named by Credit Suisse as its top pick in the off-price retail sector. Analyst Michael Binetti boosted his price target to $123 from $99. On Thursday, Ross Stores reported third-quarter earnings-per-share of $1.00, versus a Refinitiv estimate of 81 cents.
How to play tech now, with the 'Halftime Report' investment committee
The traders discuss the best way to play tech stocks right now. With CNBC's Scott Wapner and the 'Halftime Report' investment committee, Bryn Talkington, Josh Brown, Jim Lebenthal and Michael Farr.
FTX collapse an example of ‘greed and FOMO,’ says short-seller Carson Block
Carson Block, founder of short selling investment firm Muddy Waters, thinks the collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX under Sam Bankman-Fried is a "great example of greed and FOMO." Block told CNBC's "The Exchange" he had seen the business trajectory of the former billionaire and thought there was "obviously something wrong."
Mark Cuban still believes in crypto despite FTX collapse—here’s why
Although the implosion of one of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchanges has left many investors shaken, billionaire Mark Cuban still believes in crypto. Cuban has remained invested in crypto because he believes in smart contracts, one of the key underlying technologies that allow crypto transactions to be made, he explained on Twitter on Nov. 13.
New FTX CEO scorches SBF in bankruptcy filing, and celebrities sued over FTX ads: CNBC Crypto World
CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Stéphane Ouellette, the CEO of FRNT Financial, discusses the potential contagion risks following FTX's collapse.
Treasury yields rise Friday as worries over higher Fed rates simmer
U.S. Treasury yields were higher on Friday as Federal Reserve officials suggested interest rates would go higher still, after recent economic data had given investors hope about inflation easing. related investing news. Yields and prices move in opposite directions and one basis point equals 0.01%. Treasurys. The moves came as...
New FTX CEO John Ray: Never in my career have I seen 'complete failure of corporate controls'
New FTX CEO John Ray, who oversaw Enron during its bankruptcy proceeding, said in a court filing that he's never seen such a "complete failure of corporate controls." CNBC's 'Squawk Box' team reports.
World of Warcraft to go offline in China as Activision Blizzard and NetEase end 14-year deal
The Blizzard-NetEase deal, which was first struck back in August 2008, will now expire in January 2023 after the two firms were unable to agree on renewal terms. NetEase's Hong Kong-listed shares plunged 9% Thursday. It means Chinese gamers will no longer be able to play titles from blockbuster franchises...
