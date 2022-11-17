ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Cramer’s week ahead: Markets will do ‘much better’ during the next four weeks

CNBC's Jim Cramer told investors on Friday that after a turbulent week of trading, he believes stocks will perform better going forward. "You've got to adjust your mindset to a world where the bears are finally in retreat, because I'm betting the next four weeks will be much better than what we've come to be used to," he said.
Cryptocurrency investor says he saw serious 'red flags' with FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried

In 2018, Dragonfly Capital was in discussions with Sam Bankman-Fried to invest millions in his quant trading firm, Alameda Research. Alex Pack, now managing partner of Hack VC, says he saw obvious "red flags" after conducting a due diligence review. The deal didn't go through and Pack says his experience foreshadowed recent revelations about Bankman-Fried.
Here are the 10 stocks we consider our core holdings in the Club portfolio — and why

At the Investing Club, we generally try to keep our portfolio to around 30 stocks, give or take a few. Currently, we have 32. Anything much more than that becomes too unwieldy and prevents us from doing the daily homework that's needed to manage a successful portfolio. In light of Thursday's "Monthly Meeting," we wanted to identify what we consider our 10 core holdings of the 32.
November Monthly Meeting: Cramer reveals the 10 core holdings for this uncertain market

Coming off the S&P 500's biggest week in months, Jim looks ahead to what's next as the Fed continues its battle against inflation. The Federal Reserve signaled we are not out of the woods yet, but stocks started to rally in October on hopes of a pivot to a less aggressive stance on hiking interest rates. Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks make sense of this earnings season and map out the road ahead.
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Ross Stores, Carvana, Coinbase, Rent the Runway and more

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. — Ross Stores jumped 10% after a quarterly beat on earnings and revenue. The company was also named by Credit Suisse as its top pick in the off-price retail sector. Analyst Michael Binetti boosted his price target to $123 from $99. On Thursday, Ross Stores reported third-quarter earnings-per-share of $1.00, versus a Refinitiv estimate of 81 cents.
FTX collapse an example of ‘greed and FOMO,’ says short-seller Carson Block

Carson Block, founder of short selling investment firm Muddy Waters, thinks the collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX under Sam Bankman-Fried is a "great example of greed and FOMO." Block told CNBC's "The Exchange" he had seen the business trajectory of the former billionaire and thought there was "obviously something wrong."
Mark Cuban still believes in crypto despite FTX collapse—here’s why

Although the implosion of one of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchanges has left many investors shaken, billionaire Mark Cuban still believes in crypto. Cuban has remained invested in crypto because he believes in smart contracts, one of the key underlying technologies that allow crypto transactions to be made, he explained on Twitter on Nov. 13.
New FTX CEO scorches SBF in bankruptcy filing, and celebrities sued over FTX ads: CNBC Crypto World

CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Stéphane Ouellette, the CEO of FRNT Financial, discusses the potential contagion risks following FTX's collapse.
Treasury yields rise Friday as worries over higher Fed rates simmer

U.S. Treasury yields were higher on Friday as Federal Reserve officials suggested interest rates would go higher still, after recent economic data had given investors hope about inflation easing. related investing news. Yields and prices move in opposite directions and one basis point equals 0.01%. Treasurys. The moves came as...

