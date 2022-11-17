Atlantic City Administrator Warns City Council of What Could be Coming Down the Road with the Changes in the State Legislatures Property Tax System

Read full article on original website
Del Long
2d ago
I’m not sure what Atlantic City does with all the tax money they have but they sure don’t spend it on the roads..
Related
thesunpapers.com
Burlington County commissioners approve contract for road work
The Burlington County Commissioners approved a new contract for road resurfacing work that will help maintain transportation infrastructure and save significant tax dollars. The approved vendor was awarded a $12.2 million contract to repave just over 34 miles on 17 county roads through 13 municipalities as part of this year’s road overlay program. Approximately $10.2 million in New Jersey Department of Transportation funding will be used for these projects.
Bart Blatstein Making Major Atlantic City Announcement On 11/21/22
We have confirmed that developer Bart Blatstein, CEO of Tower Investments is poised to make a major Atlantic City development announcement, this Monday, November 21, 2022. Blatstein is the owner of Showboat Atlantic City. We can reveal at this time that Blatstein will announce “plans to develop a large-scale residential...
phlcouncil.com
CITY OF PHILADELPHIA RECEIVES OVER $6 MILLION IN UNCLAIMED PROPERTY FUNDS FOLLOWING PASSAGE OF COUNCILMEMBER GILMORE RICHARDSON’S REPORTING LEGISLATION
(PHILADELPHIA) Thursday, November 17, 2022 – This week, the City of Philadelphia received $6,035,842.55 in unclaimed property funds due to the City. Unclaimed property refers to funds and or other property owed to individuals or institutions that have been turned over to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania due to a lack of action by the owner.
Atlantic Library Director’s Reports Recent Activity to City Council
(Atlantic) The Atlantic Public Library updated its mission statement this past year and set a new strategic plan. Library Director Michelle Andersen appearing at the Atlantic City Council meeting on Wednesday evening, says the new mission statement is used as the framework of services the Library offered this past year. “The first part of that mission statement is we connect the community with information,” said Andersen. “We have public WIFI, computers, tablets, and informational databases.”
NJ Governor Murphy: Major National Event Is Coming To Atlantic City
New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy, the incoming Chairman of the National Governor’s Association just broke major news on Thursday, November 17, 2022, during an interview. Governor Murphy confirmed for the first time anywhere that the National Governor’s Association Annual Summer Meeting for 2023 will be held in Atlantic City.
A $1,000 payment coming to some New Jersey residents
hand holding moneyPhoto by JP Valery (Creative Commons) How does $1,000 dollars sound right now? The Board of Commissioners in Camden County are proud to introduce a Relief Fund that is being made available to those employed in the direct personal care of the elderly, children, and adults with intellectual, physical, and developmental disabilities and brain injuries, whose wages have been affected by the COVID-19 Pandemic. Individuals chosen by the board will receive a stimulus payment in the amount of $1,000.
KETV.com
Final Douglas County election results confirm sheriff, no Republican supermajority in unicameral
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Neb. — The final votes have been counted in Douglas County, and the last batch of unofficial results from the Nov. 8 election have been issued. In the race for Douglas County Sheriff, the results confirmed Republican Aaron Hanson as the winner. Hanson defeated Democrat Greg Gonzalez...
downbeach.com
ACUA plans major Downbeach pump station rehabilitation
VENTNOR – The Atlantic County Utilities Authority is planning a multi-million dollar pump station replacement project and will soon accept bids from contractors. The project was put out to bid earlier this month, but was cancelled due to advertising reasons. The new date to accept bids is 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30.
Sarkos officially becomes Atlantic City police chief
James Sarkos was sworn in as Atlantic City’s police chief more than two years after taking the reins from the former chief. “The administration is fully behind Chief Sarkos,” Mayor Marty Small said. “The work that he has shown over the years proves that he is the right person for the job. We believe in him, we support him, and we will continue to assist and provide him with the tools needed to succeed.”
westerniowatoday.com
Baxter Lumber Presents Versetta Stone
(Sponsored) Stone has always been the go-to for contractors trying to add a timeless and distinguished look to their construction projects. But the time and cost required to install real stone put it out of reach for some homeowners. Versetta Stone delivers that gorgeous, centuries-old look in no time at...
NJ candidate accepts not charging woman with Election Day hate crime
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — No charges will be filed in an Election Day incident that was investigated as a possible bias crime against a Black congressional candidate, Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland has announced. Police have identified a 36-year-old resident from the Rio Grande section of town as the...
ocnjdaily.com
Ocean City School Board Makes LGBTQ Club Official
Students, parents and educators took their message to the Ocean City Board of Education Wednesday that the LGBTQ community needs to be respected, heard and able to exist safely without fear of harassment, bigotry or hate. “We Belong Cape May County” is a nonprofit organization, formed a couple of months...
A Republican and a Democrat team up and win in this NJ town
Carl Pitale and Thelma Witherspoon have won the two open Hamilton Township Committee seats on Tuesday, Nov 8. What many didn’t know … Pitale, a Republican, formed an election alliance with Witherspoon, a Democrat, in a coordinated scheme to try and oust incumbent Mayor Charles Cain, who was also on the ballot.
Camden County, NJ, Man Sentenced For $2M Eagles Ticket Fraud Scheme
A man from Camden County has been sentenced to 48 months in prison for defrauding a victim of almost $2 million in connection to a fraudulent investment scheme. According to U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger's office, 60-year-old Frank N. Tobolsky of Cherry Hill previously pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud.
West Coast flights from Atlantic City, NJ, are coming in 2023 – How to book
Atlantic City International Airport is getting a new airline, and it will offer flights to the West Coast. The South Jersey Transportation Authority confirms Sun Country Airlines will begin service May 1 out of ACY. Based in Minnesota, Sun Country will fly twice a week from Atlantic City to their...
southjerseyobserver.com
Cherry Hill Man Sentenced to Four Years in Prison for Role in $2M Fraudulent Investment Scheme
A Camden County man was sentenced today to 48 months in prison for defrauding a victim of almost $2 million in connection with a fraudulent investment scheme, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced on November 17, 2022. Frank N. Tobolsky, 60, of Cherry Hill, previously pleaded guilty before U.S. District...
shorelocalnews.com
Sun Country Airlines to launch service from Atlantic City International Airport
Sun Country Airlines and the South Jersey Transportation Authority (SJTA) announced that Sun Country will launch its first ever regularly scheduled service at Atlantic City International Airport (ACY) beginning May 1, 2023. The hybrid, low-cost airline will fly twice-weekly, seasonal, nonstop service to Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP). The nonstop flights will operate on Mondays and Fridays and will provide connectivity to the West Coast through their Minneapolis Hub.
southjerseyobserver.com
12-Year Old Missing From Central Waterfront Neighborhood; Please Contact Camden County Police With Any Information
Photo credit: Camden County Police Dept. The Camden County Police Department is looking for a missing 12-year-old from the Central Waterfront neighborhood. Aveon Smith was reported missing tonight from his home on the 100 block of Washington Court. He is described as a black male, 5’2”, 90 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.
Toms River School Board Member Defends New County Job
TOMS RIVER – Critics have said that a school board member who was recently hired to a county job was a political hire, but Lisa Contessa said politics had nothing to do with it. The website RiseUpOceanCounty, which has been called anti-Semitic for how it covers development in Orthodox...
southjerseyobserver.com
Dylan Ianncelli, of Pitman, Sentenced To 151 Month Prison Term For Trafficking & Unlawfully Possessing Firearms
A Gloucester County, New Jersey, man with five prior felony convictions was sentenced on November 16, 2022 to 151 months in prison for unlawfully possessing and conspiring to sell multiple firearms, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced. Dylan Ianncelli, 29, of Pitman, New Jersey, previously pleaded guilty before U.S. District...
