Atlantic City Administrator Warns City Council of What Could be Coming Down the Road with the Changes in the State Legislatures Property Tax System

James Sarkos was sworn in as Atlantic City’s police chief more than two years after taking the reins from the former chief. “The administration is fully behind Chief Sarkos,” Mayor Marty Small said. “The work that he has shown over the years proves that he is the right person for the job. We believe in him, we support him, and we will continue to assist and provide him with the tools needed to succeed.”

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO