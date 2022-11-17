Read full article on original website
"I Married Her Because She Was Pretty Enough And I Liked Being Around Her," And 20 Other Stories From People Who Married Their "Last Resort" Person
"I married someone I considered kind of a settle at first. I hadn't had a relationship in over a year and met a woman at a bar and thought, She's pretty enough and I like being around her. The thing is, we grew together, and I have a very successful and happy marriage despite her not initially knocking my socks off. At no point in our relationship was it so bad I didn't want to be in the relationship anymore. "
A Woman Who Got Pregnant From A Tinder Hookup Wonders If It’s “Morally Wrong” To Keep The Baby
Surprise pregnancies can inspire a range of emotions: joy, terror, complete shock, or, more often than not, a wild mixture of the aforementioned feelings and then some. A woman who learned she was pregnant five weeks after hooking up with a Tinder date asked Reddit if she was in the wrong for wanting to keep the child and raise them herself, even though her Tinder date made it clear that he does not want to be a dad.
Upworthy
Stay-at-home mom films everything she does in a day after boyfriend says she doesn't do anything
Editor's note: This article was originally published on July 23, 2021. It has since been updated. A young mom went viral on social media after she single-handedly disproved the widespread misconception that stay-at-home moms have it easy. Responding to her boyfriend's ignorant comment that she does nothing while he works all day, TikTok user sierra_not_ciara filmed a day in her to show the endless list of tasks and chores she has to deal with. "I just want to feel appreciated... so many things I didn’t even record," the mom-of-two captioned the now-viral video. The clip showed the 22-year-old tending to her children's needs while simultaneously running around the house to keep it as clean as possible.
Redditor Wants To Know If She Is Wrong For Telling Her Mom She Was No Longer Her Kid
A woman took to Reddit to seek advice regarding her decision to cut her mother off following a complicated family issue.
American man killed on Tinder date in Colombia: They ‘chose money and greed over a single thought of my brother’s life’
The family of a California man have said that he was drugged, robbed, and killed after going on a Tinder date in Medellin, Colombia while travelling.The relatives of Paul Nguyen, 27, are now working to bring back his body. “He was just someone that I could always look up to,” Amy Nguyen told ABC7 of her older brother. “He was always the first person I would call if I needed something.”She said he was working as a contractor and was an avid traveller. “Every time he was back home he would always share the most fun stories of his...
Upworthy
Man breaks down in happy tears after wife surprises him by paying off his mortgage
People say that we should carefully choose our life partners as they can be a huge factor of happiness in our life. A man knew he made the right choice when his wife gave him the biggest surprise. The beautiful moment between the couple is winning hearts online after it was captured on video and shared on TikTok by Slaiman and Kate. The video, which has garnered over 18 million views, shows Kate telling her husband that she has paid off his mortgage.
Cutting The Queue In The Aisle When Leaving The Airplane: Good Idea or Rude?
The airplane is packed with passengers. The flight has concluded. The pilot has deactivated the Fasten Seat Belt overhead indicator to let passengers know that the airplane is at the gate, the engines have been turned off, and they may now stand to retrieve their belongings and leave the airplane…
Man Stands Up for Teenager Being Bullied at the Airport and Wins Our Hearts
Not everyone would've intervened like this.
Seeking New Friends: What Do You Do When You Become Bored With The People In Your Life?
This story is based on true information as told to me and used with permission. All the names have been changed. My name is Angela and I am a 40-year-old single woman living and working in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. I have one adult daughter, a granddaughter, and a son-in-law. My friends consist of several layers. I have some I've known 20 years, some 10, some 5, and some fewer than that. Although my circle is not a large one, it is a valuable one full of quality people. My friends say I'm fun and hilarious. I'm outgoing, talk to strangers, and enjoy meeting new people. I like hearing their stories and learning about other cultures and just life, in general. But I am bored.
Unemployed, stinky roommate makes excuses: "I don't always have time to shower."
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. When I was younger I couldn’t always afford to live on my own so I’ve had a number of roommates that have ranged from my best friend to my worst enemy and everything in between.
'Children should be seen and not heard': Our mysterious upstairs neighbor's son never made a single sound in 5 years
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. My parents were landlords for decades. They lived on the first floor of their three-family home, and they rented out the top two floors to tenants who came and went.
Inside the Secret Facebook Group Where Women Review Men They've Dated
There are no good single men left in New York City. At least, that’s what everybody keeps telling us. And when Deanna* moved to the city in late 2021, it was her turn to see if there was any truth to the statement. Newly single after her boyfriend of three years broke up with her via Snapchat, Deanna joined Hinge and Tinder. It was around this time that a private Facebook group called Are We Dating the Same Guy NYC appeared as a recommended follow. The group had an intense pre-screen survey and community guidelines that served as a barrier to entry and was 43,000 members strong. Deanna was intrigued, so she joined.
I'm a digital nomad who's been to 79 countries. Finding work is easy – but living without a routine can be challenging.
Katie Macleod is a freelance graphic designer who finds work on freelancing platforms like Fiverr and Upwork while traveling the world.
3 Things to Do If You Get Off on the Wrong Foot with Your New Neighbors
Barbara Bellesi Zito is a freelance writer from Staten Island, covering all things real estate and home improvement. When she's not watching house flipping shows or dreaming about buying a vacation home, she writes fiction. Barbara's debut novel is due out later this year. published Now. In a perfect world,...
Man’s Girlfriend Believes the Earth Is Flat and He "Can’t Stand It"
Only 66% of Americans fully believe that the Earth is round. So, about 34% of people think something different—many of those people believe the Earth is flat despite evidence clearly showing otherwise.
Weyes Blood: And in the Darkness, Hearts Aglow review – awesome beauty and gentle wisdom
Many of this year’s albums grapple with the current historical moment. LA experimental auteur Natalie Mering’s fifth outing as Weyes Blood is also “feeling around in the dark for meaning in a time of instability and irrevocable change”, according to a letter from Mering that accompanies this release.
Looking Out: Sharing puzzles maintains family connections
For many years, crossword puzzles brought me lots of satisfaction. I’d dig into a Sunday crossword, chip away at it and sometimes I’d get the whole thing done. Not so much these days. It’s not that my brain doesn’t work right. It’s just that I don’t keep up with modern culture. Ask me Ringo...
My Partner Always Defers to His Family When Planning Holidays
My partner always defers to his parents and older brother when planning holidays. He and I would love to host or at least just not have to travel every time. His brother says work is too busy for him to take time off, and the parents guilt my partner into making the trip. How do I get him to stand up for what we want?
10 things that made us smile this week
From tickling elephants to a delightful proposal to the pure love of kids watching their parents dance, here are 10 tidbits of joy to share.
