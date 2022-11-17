ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BuzzFeed

"I Married Her Because She Was Pretty Enough And I Liked Being Around Her," And 20 Other Stories From People Who Married Their "Last Resort" Person

"I married someone I considered kind of a settle at first. I hadn't had a relationship in over a year and met a woman at a bar and thought, She's pretty enough and I like being around her. The thing is, we grew together, and I have a very successful and happy marriage despite her not initially knocking my socks off. At no point in our relationship was it so bad I didn't want to be in the relationship anymore. "
Scary Mommy

A Woman Who Got Pregnant From A Tinder Hookup Wonders If It’s “Morally Wrong” To Keep The Baby

Surprise pregnancies can inspire a range of emotions: joy, terror, complete shock, or, more often than not, a wild mixture of the aforementioned feelings and then some. A woman who learned she was pregnant five weeks after hooking up with a Tinder date asked Reddit if she was in the wrong for wanting to keep the child and raise them herself, even though her Tinder date made it clear that he does not want to be a dad.
Upworthy

Stay-at-home mom films everything she does in a day after boyfriend says she doesn't do anything

Editor's note: This article was originally published on July 23, 2021. It has since been updated. A young mom went viral on social media after she single-handedly disproved the widespread misconception that stay-at-home moms have it easy. Responding to her boyfriend's ignorant comment that she does nothing while he works all day, TikTok user sierra_not_ciara filmed a day in her to show the endless list of tasks and chores she has to deal with. "I just want to feel appreciated... so many things I didn’t even record," the mom-of-two captioned the now-viral video. The clip showed the 22-year-old tending to her children's needs while simultaneously running around the house to keep it as clean as possible.
The Independent

American man killed on Tinder date in Colombia: They ‘chose money and greed over a single thought of my brother’s life’

The family of a California man have said that he was drugged, robbed, and killed after going on a Tinder date in Medellin, Colombia while travelling.The relatives of Paul Nguyen, 27, are now working to bring back his body. “He was just someone that I could always look up to,” Amy Nguyen told ABC7 of her older brother. “He was always the first person I would call if I needed something.”She said he was working as a contractor and was an avid traveller. “Every time he was back home he would always share the most fun stories of his...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Upworthy

Man breaks down in happy tears after wife surprises him by paying off his mortgage

People say that we should carefully choose our life partners as they can be a huge factor of happiness in our life. A man knew he made the right choice when his wife gave him the biggest surprise. The beautiful moment between the couple is winning hearts online after it was captured on video and shared on TikTok by Slaiman and Kate. The video, which has garnered over 18 million views, shows Kate telling her husband that she has paid off his mortgage.
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Seeking New Friends: What Do You Do When You Become Bored With The People In Your Life?

This story is based on true information as told to me and used with permission. All the names have been changed. My name is Angela and I am a 40-year-old single woman living and working in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. I have one adult daughter, a granddaughter, and a son-in-law. My friends consist of several layers. I have some I've known 20 years, some 10, some 5, and some fewer than that. Although my circle is not a large one, it is a valuable one full of quality people. My friends say I'm fun and hilarious. I'm outgoing, talk to strangers, and enjoy meeting new people. I like hearing their stories and learning about other cultures and just life, in general. But I am bored.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Glamour

Inside the Secret Facebook Group Where Women Review Men They've Dated

There are no good single men left in New York City. At least, that’s what everybody keeps telling us. And when Deanna* moved to the city in late 2021, it was her turn to see if there was any truth to the statement. Newly single after her boyfriend of three years broke up with her via Snapchat, Deanna joined Hinge and Tinder. It was around this time that a private Facebook group called Are We Dating the Same Guy NYC appeared as a recommended follow. The group had an intense pre-screen survey and community guidelines that served as a barrier to entry and was 43,000 members strong. Deanna was intrigued, so she joined.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Daily Telegram

Looking Out: Sharing puzzles maintains family connections

For many years, crossword puzzles brought me lots of satisfaction. I’d dig into a Sunday crossword, chip away at it and sometimes I’d get the whole thing done. Not so much these days. It’s not that my brain doesn’t work right. It’s just that I don’t keep up with modern culture.   Ask me Ringo...
sevendaysvt

My Partner Always Defers to His Family When Planning Holidays

My partner always defers to his parents and older brother when planning holidays. He and I would love to host or at least just not have to travel every time. His brother says work is too busy for him to take time off, and the parents guilt my partner into making the trip. How do I get him to stand up for what we want?

