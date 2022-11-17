Samsung-backed portable air quality monitor is positioned to be the next game-changing smart health device

Read full article on original website
I'm Practically A Doctor Now After Seeing These 21 Impossibly Interesting Charts About The Human Body
This post could save your life one day...or at least entertain you right now.
Minimalist plant shelf lets you “carry” your plants easily around the house
One of the lifestyles that sprouted during the pandemic that still carries over during these almost post-pandemic times is the emergence of the plant parents. I still wasn’t able to bring out my green thumb even though I tried taking care of one or two, they would eventually die. I’m still open to trying again so I’m on the lookout for things that may help me finally be able to keep a plant alive for more than two weeks.
XiP brings Nexa3D’s Ultrafast Industrial 3D Printing Technology to your Desktop
Armed with a 4.8L build volume and industrial-grade 9.3″ 4K Monochrome LCD that gives you incredibly crisp and fine details on your prints, XiP is an advanced ultrafast resin 3D printer that brings professional-grade 3D printing to designers and engineers, offering speeds 6x faster than SLA printers and more than 10x faster than filament 3D printers. XiP is built for professional designers and engineers, and packs Nexa3D’S industrial LSPc technology into a compact desktop package measuring 16.5 inches wide, 14 inches deep, and 21 inches tall. LSPc (Lubricant Sublayer Photocuring) was developed for Nexa’s NXE 400Pro industrial 3D printer and is a combination of industrial light engine and proprietary vat / membrane that allows for ultrafast 3D printing and exceedingly complex geometries without the need for excessive, hard-to-remove supports.
Self-disinfecting Audio Technica earbuds promise hygiene + premium sound
Audio Technica has just dropped a pair of wireless ANC earbuds that claim to be self-cleaning, just like what LG Tone Free earbuds lineup does. Of course, coming from the Japanese audio pro, I can bet the audio is going to be crystal clear, given their emphasis on audio dynamics.
Shargeek’s tiny 35W GaN fast charger is an adorable retro throwback for all Apple fans!
Looking for a good fast charger for your iPhone? Shargeek just designed the perfect one!. Now the Retro 35W GaN Charger from Shargeek isn’t as impressive as is much more popular transparent cyberpunk-inspired power bank, but it has a different sort of appeal that most tech nerds will instantly fall in love with. The charging brick models itself on the original Macintosh computer, complete with the MacOS ‘smiling’ logo displayed on the tiny computer’s screen. Built with a GaN semiconductor on the inside, the tiny charger comes with a max output of 35W, which is enough to fast-charge your iPhone or any other device. Plug it in and not only does it charge your device, but the Mac’s screen comes to life too, lighting up in various colors to let you know your device’s charging status!
Turn your house into an automated Smart Home with up to 30% discount on SwitchBot’s IoT gadgets
Who knew that for just a couple of hundreds of bucks, you could turn your regular home into a voice-controlled one?! Say hello to SwitchBot, an award-winning company that creates IoT devices that can turn your home into a smart one that you can control using your voice, an app, or automatic routines! SwitchBot’s wide range of devices let you control your front door, switches in your house, lights, plug-points, and even curtains! The company also makes smart-home sensors including motion sensors, temperature and humidity sensors, and even smart cameras that can track humans, work at night, and even pan and tilt to cover wider areas.
This cute gadget is the physical manifestation of checking off a task
Almost everyone has a smartphone these days, and each of these devices has some form of a to-do list app or another. That said, not everyone uses these apps to keep track of things they need to get done, and some don’t even have such a list of tasks at all. There are, however, many proponents of keeping even the simplest of task lists, not just for the sake of writing down those to-dos. There is evidence of a subtle yet effective psychological benefit to checking off boxes or striking out tasks, something that doesn’t translate cleanly to their digital counterparts. That’s the kind of mind trick that this simplistic-looking device uses, offering a distraction-free way of getting addicted to getting your to-dos done.
If you thought the Cybertruck looked crazy, check out this futuristic rectangular scooter with a bubble cockpit
Ask anyone, even AI, to imagine a scooter and chances are you’ll NEVER come across something as avant-garde as this concept right here. Designed by Alexander Yamaev, this oddly eye-catching tricycle scooter concept comes with a rectangular side profile that slices through the air the way a credit card swipes through a payment machine, and a unique wheel setup featuring a massive front wheel that surrounds the scooter’s transparent bubble-shaped cockpit, and two rear wheels that separate at low speeds for stability, and unite at high speeds for maneuverability. The ideas that Yamaev’s concept present are certainly radical, with a design so groundbreakingly unique it’ll make the Cybertruck look outdated.
Morphy Richards designed a crazy new type of electric oven with a flip-top design that turns it into a grill
Is it an electric oven? A portable grill? How about both?! The Multifunctional Flip-top Electric Oven from Morphy Richards isn’t your conventional kitchen gadget. Sure, it looks and feels like your standard oven, but it has an upper hood that lifts open like a barbecue grill to reveal the cooking tray underneath. Powered by electric coils, the Multifunctional Flip-top Electric Oven works both as a conventional oven, and even moonlights as an electric grill, letting you quickly flip open the lid and cook just on the lower heating coils like a barbecue grill. “The design not only allows for the integration of various cooking methods such as baking, frying, grilling, and roasting, but it also makes cleaning the inner cavity simple”, says Xinbao, the Chinese electrical appliance giant which acquired Morphy Richards earlier this year and handles its manufacturing and distribution in the mainland.
