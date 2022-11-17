Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Post Office Temporarily Closed After RobberyBryan DijkhuizenWashington, DC
Football: 5 takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 43-30 win over MarylandThe LanternColumbus, OH
Texas politicians work to prevent non-citizens from voting in any electionsT. WareTexas State
DC metro now offers train directly to Dulles AirportStephanie LeguichardWashington, DC
Governor Abbott Sends 50 Migrants to the Home of Vice President HarrisTom HandyTexas State
Loudoun County Public Schools employee charged in the assault of a student
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — An employee of Loudoun County Public Schools has been arrested and charged with the assault of a student. Police say the behavioral assistant with LCPS was charged Tuesday after detectives initiated an investigation into a report that she had assaulted a student inside a classroom on two occasions.
Police: Man stabbed in the heart by stranger while walking across bridge in Hyattsville
HYATTSVILLE, Md. — A man was stabbed in an "unprovoked assault" in Hyattsville last week and police are searching for answers – and the suspect. According to Hyattsville Police, the attack happened on Baltimore Avenue near Charles Armentrout Drive around 11:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16. Investigators claim...
Body found in parked car at Cottage City used car lot sparks death investigation
COTTAGE CITY, Md. — Police in Cottage City are conducting a death investigation after a body was found in the back seat of a mini van parked in a used car lot Tuesday afternoon. Authorities say the body was discovered by an employee in a car that had been...
Person found dead inside home after 2-alarm house fire in Fairfax Co.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — One person is dead after two-alarm house fire in Fairfax County Monday night. Crews arrived at a home in the 6600 block of Pine Road in Lincolnia just after 10:15 p.m., according to Fairfax County Deputy Chief Lee Warner. Once on scene, they found heavy smoke conditions on the outside of the single-family home. A second alarm was called to bring more firefighters to the scene. The fire has been extinguished.
Prosecutors: THC gummies killed Virginia 4-year-old
SPOTSYLVANIA COURTHOUSE, Va. — New details were revealed in court Monday in the death of a 4-year-old, whose mother is charged with his murder. At the Spotsylvania County Courthouse, Dorothy Clements repeatedly shook her head in disagreement with prosecutors' allegations she was solely responsible for the death of her 4 year old son. The prosecutors are alleging that Clements' 4-year-old son, Tanner, ate up to 15 Delta-8 THC gummies; the dosage and brand has not been revealed.
Prosecutors work on plea deal for teens charged with murder in death of 15-year-old killed on porch
WASHINGTON — Prosecutors are currently working on a plea deal after a 13 and 15-year-old were charged with murder in the shooting death of another 15-year-old in Northeast, D.C., WUSA9 learned in a court hearing Tuesday. The violent shooting that left Andre Robertson dead on his great-grandmother's porch has...
Patrons injured after driver crashes car into Germantown medical marijuana facility
GERMANTOWN, Md. — A woman driving on Middlebrook Road in Germantown Monday crashed into a marijuana dispensary, injuring herself and two other adult patrons, according to Montgomery County Fire. Three people had minor injuries after the incident, officials said. They are still investigating what could have led to the...
Police: Fake lease used by trespassers illegally living in Clinton, Maryland home
CLINTON, Md. — A man accused of moving into a Clinton, Maryland home he didn't own and refusing to leave, claiming he had a lease, is now facing burglary charges. Court documents revealed that that the lease he was touting was fake. The battle began when a Prince George's...
Police: Man fatally hit by car in Rockville, Maryland
ROCKVILLE, Md. — A 46-year-old pedestrian was killed after being hit by the driver of a car in Montgomery County Thursday morning, according to police. Officers with the Montgomery County Department of Police responded to the area of Medical Center Way and Medical Center Drive in Rockville on Nov. 17 just before 8:30 a.m., after a report of a crash involving a pedestrian.
15-year-old arrested for shooting that injured Southeast DC 14-year-old
WASHINGTON — A teenager has been arrested in a Southeast D.C. shooting that left a 14-year-old football player injured over a month ago. Police say the search continues for more suspects involved. Weeks after this shooting, the victim, Antione Manning, was shot and killed on the same block on Oct. 31.
Deputies: Man facing attempted murder charges after allegedly firing gun at person in Prince George's County
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A man is facing several charges, including attempted first-degree murder, after an argument turned to gunfire earlier this month in Fort Washington, Maryland. According to a warrant, Prince George's County Police responded to Allentown Road after a report of a shooting in the area...
Skeletal remains of teenage girl found in wooded area of Prince George's County
TAKOMA PARK, Md. — The remains of a teenage girl, who was last seen in September, were found in a wooded area of Takoma Park, sparking a homicide investigation, according to the Prince George's County Police Department. The skeletal remains were discovered around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday in a...
DC man calls for solutions after fleeing gunfire with 14-year-old daughter
WASHINGTON — A D.C. man says a celebration with his daughter turned into a flight for their lives after someone opened fire near them Friday night. According to Bashon Mann, he and his 14-year-old daughter Sabine were on their way home from a team banquet celebrating her volleyball season when they heard gunshots near the 3500 block of Minnesota Ave SE in D.C.
27-year-old Montgomery Co. man arrested for road rage incident on I-68
ALLEGANY COUNTY, Md. — Maryland State Police have arrested a 27-year-old man from Montgomery County for a reported road rage incident in Allegany County on Sunday. Troopers said the incident happened around 11:30 a.m. on eastbound Interstate 68 near the Allegany County line. Initial reports indicated that the driver of an Acura SUV pointed a pistol at another driver before continuing east into Allegany County.
'You left a family hurting' | Father of teen found dead after he'd been missing for 1 year addresses son's alleged killer
WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: The video above was published on Dec. 3, 2021, prior to Nguyen's arrest. Police have arrested a 24-year-old man in connection to the death of a 17-year-old boy who was reported missing in 2020. According to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), Brian Ward was considered...
Police search for 'person of interest' after high school student found shot dead in DC hotel room
WASHINGTON — An 18-year-old high school student was found dead from a gunshot wound Saturday inside a hotel room in Northeast D.C., officials said. Now police are searching for a person of interest. Members of the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) responded to the 1200 block of First Street, Northeast...
USCP Officer Howie Liebengood's death was in the line of duty, DOJ says
WASHINGTON — The death of a U.S. Capitol Police Officer who took his own life days after responding to the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the Capitol Building was determined Monday to be in the line of duty, according to a statement from the officer’s family. U.S. Capitol...
Tribute page started for mother, 4-year-old daughter found dead in Hagerstown hotel
HAGERSTOWN, Md. — A tribute page has been developed for a mother and daughter found dead in a Hagerstown hotel room Wednesday afternoon. Rollins Life Celebration Center in Frederick, Maryland added the page to their website to commemorate 40-year-old Elise Wars and her 4-year-old daughter Khori Ashton. The two were found dead in a room at APM Inn and Suites, located on Dual Highway, after a shooting, according to the Hagerstown Police Department.
Boyfriend of pregnant woman missing since 2011 pleads guilty to murder
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — The boyfriend of a missing pregnant 21-year-old woman has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in a case that has mystified Loudoun County investigators since 2011. The disappearance of Bethany Decker haunted police for nine years. Decker, who was a 21-year-old student at George Mason University...
Police: Condo owner's death by suicide caused Gaithersburg explosion
GAITHERSBURG, Md. — Editor's Note: The story below contains mention of death by suicide. If you or someone you know needs help, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255). You can also text a crisis counselor by messaging the Crisis Text Line at 741741. It is free, available 24/7, and confidential.
