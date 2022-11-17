ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

Chargers ready for challenge at semi-state

By Glenn Marini
 3 days ago

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Carroll football is coming off the first-ever 6A regional title won by a team from northeast Indiana. To take their season a step further, they’ll have to take down the no. 1 team in the state.

Fifth-ranked Carroll is set to host no. 1 Hamilton Southeastern at 7 p.m. Friday in 6A semi-state play.

The Chargers beat Lafayette Jeff 21-20 last Friday in dramatic fashion. After trailing 20-7 at half, a 34-yard rushing touchdown by Braden Steely and a touchdown pass from Jimmy Sullivan to Jayden Hill gave Carroll a one-point lead heading into the fourth quarter. With Lafayette Jeff driving late, Jorge Valdes clinched the win for the Chargers by intercepting a pass on the six-yard line with 1:02 remaining.

Hamilton Southeastern advanced to Friday’s semi-state showdown after the Royals defeated ninth-ranked Westfield 20-0 last week.

The winner of Friday’s Carroll-HSE game will advance to the 6A state title game on Friday, November 25 at 7 p.m. at Lucas Oil Stadium. That team would face the winner of this week’s other semi-state game, as fourth-ranked Center Grove plays at second-ranked Cathedral.

wfft.com

The Locker Room: High School Football Semi-State

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The FOX 55 Sports team brings you action from all four area high school football games in this week's edition of The Locker Room. In Class 6A, Carroll earned a trip to their first-ever Class 6A state championship game with a 21-15 victory over top-ranked Hamilton Southeastern. The Chargers built a 14-12 lead at halftime before punching in another score on their way to the victory. The win improved the Chargers to 13-0 on the season, while the Royals finish the year 12-1. Carroll will face reigning two-time defending state champion Center Grove in the Class 6A state finals at Lucas Oil Stadium on Nov. 25.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Kurt Tippmann Post Semi-State 2022

Coach Tippmann talks about Snider's performance in their semi-state battle. The FOX 55 Sports team brings you action from all four area high school football games in this week's edition of The Locker Room.
WANE 15

GOTW Preview: Snider vs. Valparaiso

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Snider football is a win away from a trip to the 5A state title game as the Panthers are set to host Valparaiso on Friday night in the Highlight Zone “Game of the Week.” The winner of Friday’s Snider-Valpo game will face the winner of second-ranked Whiteland and 13th-ranked Castle […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE 15

Fremont’s Bontrager signs with Manchester basketball

FREMONT, Ind. (WANE) – Fremont High School senior Ethan Bontrager will make his way to Manchester University as the basketball standout signed with the Spartans on Friday afternoon. A six-foot-one guard, Bontrager averaged 11.5 points per game and 3 rebounds a night last year as a junior. Fremont finished 17-9 overall last season and won […]
NORTH MANCHESTER, IN
WANE 15

11/18 Highlight Zone – Carroll, AC heading to state

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Carroll knocked off top-ranked Hamilton Southeastern 21-15 to punch their ticket to the 6A state title game, Adams Central blanked North Judson 35-0 to earn a return trip to the 1A championship, while Snider and Luers saw their impressive seasons come to a close on semi-state night on the Highlight […]
HAMILTON, IN
WANE 15

Dons give Northwestern a fight in road loss

EVANSTON, Ill. –  The Mastodons trailed by one point with 2:42 remaining but ultimately fell at Northwestern 60-52 on Friday (Nov. 18) evening in non-league play.Purdue Fort Wayne nearly erased a 16-point second half-deficit after trailing 42-26 with 16:25 left in the game. Purdue Fort Wayne used a 16-5 run later in the half to […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE 15

11/18 GBB: Girls Basketball Recap

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Homestead topped Concordia, Wayne bested South Side, Norwell hammered Blackhawk Christian, DeKalb beat Garrett, and Woodlan edged Leo to headline area girls basketball on Friday night.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE 15

Mad Ants acquire Ashton Hagans

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Fort Wayne Mad Ants, the NBA G League affiliate of the Indiana Pacers, have acquired the player rights of Ashton Hagans from the available player pool The roster spot was opened as David Stockton has entered health & safety protocols. Hagans played collegiately for Kentucky from 2018-2020 then began his […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
The Waynedale News

Experience International Fare Without Leaving Indiana

Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne invites the campus and community to get a taste of international cooking through the Special Cuisines program. Culinary students take turns preparing and serving themed meals for class credit in a project-based learning experience. The students rotate through various positions in the kitchen and dining room, creating a full-service restaurant atmosphere.
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Morning crash knocks crossing guard out of chair

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Fort Wayne police responded to a traffic accident at the intersection of Third St. and Sherman Blvd. on Friday, Nov. 18, around 8:30 a.m. An SUV struck a crossing guard, knocking her out of her chair. Officials say no serious injuries were...
FORT WAYNE, IN
