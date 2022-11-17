Chargers ready for challenge at semi-state

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Carroll football is coming off the first-ever 6A regional title won by a team from northeast Indiana. To take their season a step further, they’ll have to take down the no. 1 team in the state.

Fifth-ranked Carroll is set to host no. 1 Hamilton Southeastern at 7 p.m. Friday in 6A semi-state play.

The Chargers beat Lafayette Jeff 21-20 last Friday in dramatic fashion. After trailing 20-7 at half, a 34-yard rushing touchdown by Braden Steely and a touchdown pass from Jimmy Sullivan to Jayden Hill gave Carroll a one-point lead heading into the fourth quarter. With Lafayette Jeff driving late, Jorge Valdes clinched the win for the Chargers by intercepting a pass on the six-yard line with 1:02 remaining.

Hamilton Southeastern advanced to Friday’s semi-state showdown after the Royals defeated ninth-ranked Westfield 20-0 last week.

The winner of Friday’s Carroll-HSE game will advance to the 6A state title game on Friday, November 25 at 7 p.m. at Lucas Oil Stadium. That team would face the winner of this week’s other semi-state game, as fourth-ranked Center Grove plays at second-ranked Cathedral.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.