Chargers ready for challenge at semi-state
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Carroll football is coming off the first-ever 6A regional title won by a team from northeast Indiana. To take their season a step further, they’ll have to take down the no. 1 team in the state.
Fifth-ranked Carroll is set to host no. 1 Hamilton Southeastern at 7 p.m. Friday in 6A semi-state play.
The Chargers beat Lafayette Jeff 21-20 last Friday in dramatic fashion. After trailing 20-7 at half, a 34-yard rushing touchdown by Braden Steely and a touchdown pass from Jimmy Sullivan to Jayden Hill gave Carroll a one-point lead heading into the fourth quarter. With Lafayette Jeff driving late, Jorge Valdes clinched the win for the Chargers by intercepting a pass on the six-yard line with 1:02 remaining.
Hamilton Southeastern advanced to Friday’s semi-state showdown after the Royals defeated ninth-ranked Westfield 20-0 last week.
The winner of Friday’s Carroll-HSE game will advance to the 6A state title game on Friday, November 25 at 7 p.m. at Lucas Oil Stadium. That team would face the winner of this week’s other semi-state game, as fourth-ranked Center Grove plays at second-ranked Cathedral.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.
Comments / 0