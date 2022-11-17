Read full article on original website
Tennessee corrections officer charged with aggravated assault
A TBI investigation has led to the arrest of a Cannon County corrections officer who is accused of assaulting an ex-girlfriend.
chattanoogacw.com
Milestone: First female motor traffic deputy graduates at Hamilton Co. Sheriff's Office
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — It's a first for the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office (HCSO): For the first time in the agency's 200-year history, a woman will be patrolling the streets as a motor deputy. HCSO says Traffic Homicide Investigator Ashley Buckner has successfully completed Law Enforcement Motor School in...
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Chattanooga (Chattanooga, TN)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Chattanooga on Monday. A car driven by a 24-year-old guy exited the road at 6401 Mountain View Road and hit many things before coming to a stop.
WKRN
Warren County Schools on alert after string of threats
Warren County Schools on alert after string of threats. Warren County Schools on alert after string of threats. Ruling on case ends mandatory life sentence for kids. Ruling on case ends mandatory life sentence for kids. Man accused of throwing nails on road arrested. Man accused of throwing nails on...
crossvillenews1st.com
CROSSVILLE WOMAN BITES BOYFRIEND ON NOSE IN DOMESTIC DISPUTE
Units were dispatched to a Hayes Street Apartment for a possible physical domestic. Upon arrival an officer made contact with a man that was observed to have blood on the upper right side of his lip. The man stated that his nose was bitten and he was struck by his...
eastridgenewsonline.com
Police Briefs for November 17
The following information is courtesy of the East Ridge Police Department. 22-15793- 1410 Mack Smith Road-Process Service- Officers served the Hamilton County order closing the Budgetel. Officers, along with representatives from multiple state, county, and volunteer agencies, closed the facility and relocated the occupants. The facility was padlocked and signage was posted.
allongeorgia.com
65 Year old Rossville man Sentenced for Molesting Multiple Children
On November 7, 2022 Dennis Dewayne Dockery, age 65, entered pleas of guilty to Rape, Aggravated Child Molestation, Aggravated Sexual Battery, Incest and Child Molestation. In exchange for his admissions of guilt, the Honorable Don W. Thompson sentenced Dockery to Life, to serve Twenty-Five (25) years in prison without the possibility of parole. The Defendant’s crimes were reported to law enforcement after Dockery’s close female relative confided in a Snapchat to a friend that he was raping her. The friend told her mother who immediately reported the information to police. Contemporaneously, another older close female relative of Dockery’s disclosed she had suffered years of sexual abuse as well. Forensic interviews conducted by Holly Kittle from the Lookout Mountain Children’s Advocacy Center, revealed the extent of the children’s years-long sexual abuse perpetrated upon them at his hands. After being released on $100,000.00 bond and ordered to wear an ankle monitor, Dockery removed the monitor. He then fled to the State of Tennessee, where he was apprehended by the U. S. Marshal’s Service and returned to Georgia for trial. This case was investigated by veteran Rossville Police Department Detective, David Scroggins.
mymix1041.com
Fugitive dies in officer-involved shooting with U.S. Marshals in Chattanooga
From Local 3 News: A wanted fugitive has died after an exchange of gunfire with U.S. Marshals early Wednesday morning at Shallowford Road hotel in Chattanooga. Walker County Sheriff Steve Wilson said in a news release that John R. Wells Jr., 49, was wanted on charges of aggravated assault, terroristic threats and violation of probation for the October 27, 2022 shooting of his wife in the Villanow Community of Walker County.
crossvillenews1st.com
CROSSVILLE MAN FOUND UNRESPONSIVE FROM “LIQUID HEROIN” ARRESTED FOR DUI AND POSSESSION OF GLOCK
City units were dispatched to a man slumped over in a car parked on the side of Miller Avenue. As an officer arrived in the area, dispatch advised that the man was unresponsive. The complainant was an off duty EMS employee. The officer arrived at 12:14 p.m. where the complainant was requesting Narcan for the man inside the vehicle. The officer was advised that the man had already been given a 4mg dosage of Narcan. The man had slow respirations, pinpoint pupils, and was still slumped over and not responding. A second dose of 4 mg of Narcan was administered to the man immediately. The officer also sternum rubbed the man’s chest several times. He became more alert for several seconds and then closed his eyes again. The man then slowly regained alertness and his respirations became more normal after the second dose of Narcan had time to counteract the drug overdose. Emergency personnel arrived on scene where he was then removed from the vehicle and placed on a stretcher by EMS. When asked by EMS staff what he had taken he replied “Liquid Heroin“.
WDEF
Pedestrian hit on Cummings Highway Thursday afternoon
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF)- Chattanooga police are investigating an incident where a pedestrian was hit by a car. It happened just before 4 P.M. today in the 3700 block of Cummings Highway. Authorities say they arrived on scene to find a 43-year-old man suffering from life-threatening injuries. Witnesses told police the victim...
Fire engulfs home in Madison County
A fire engulfed a large home in Madison County on Friday afternoon.
WDEF
Fire Department Conducts Trench Rescue Training
SALE CREEK, Tenn. (WDEF)- The Chattanooga Fire Department along with other agencies are holding trench rescue drills. This drill was being held at Old McDonald Farm in Sale Creek. The drill allows first responders to simulate saving a victim who is engulfed by a trench collapse, a simulation that can...
mymix1041.com
Man arrested for attempted murder in Collegedale
From Local 3 News: A Collegedale man is out on bond after he was arrested for an attempted murder. Kenneth Iverson McKenzie, Jr. was taken into custody Wednesday in relation to an incident from last month. Collegedale police said McKenzie allegedly broke into a woman’s Collegedale apartment, raped her, and...
WTVCFOX
Hamilton County spent thousands in defense of former sheriff deputy over last 3 years
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Daniel Wilkey resigned from the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office in 2019. But, after 3 years and hundreds of thousands of dollars in legal expenses, the county continues to defend the embattled officer. And at what cost for taxpayers?. It's a battle Attorney Robin Flores didn't...
mymix1041.com
Fire crews respond to multiple fires in Cleveland on Thursday
A house fire occurred this morning, November 17, at approximately 8:30 a.m. near Georgetown Road and Harrison Pike in Cleveland, TN. The Cleveland Fire Department arrived at the scene and initiated a search. They confirmed that no victims remained within the home. A woman who was inside the home when...
WDEF
Driver seriously injured in Ooltewah wreck
OOLTEWAH, Tennessee (WDEF) – A driver was seriously injured in a crash last night in the Ooltewah area. Officials say the vehicle ran off 6401 Mountain View Road and hit both a tree and a power pole. It brought down power lines and the vehicle caught fire. Tri-Community first...
Alabama man delivering produce to Tennessee school allegedly caught with 7.6 ounces of fentanyl
A produce driver making a delivery to Sewanee Elementary School was busted by a Franklin County, Tennessee, school resource officer based on the suspected smell of marijuana as the truck passed by last week, authorities there said. When school resource officer Josh Alexander was welcoming students Thursday morning at the...
WDEF
Hamilton County unveils Unmanned Aerial Systems vehicle
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office unveiled their new Unmanned Aerial Systems Team on Wednesday. Their UAS Command Vehicle will allow team members to operate their drone in the field. The vehicle provides its own internet connectivity, a mast for communicating with the drone...
WDEF
Whataburger breaks ground on Scottsboro restuarant
SCOTTSBORO, Alabama (WDEF) – A new fast food chain is debuting in the Tennessee Valley. Whataburger broke ground on Thursday for a new location in Scottsboro, Alabama, the closest one yet to Chattanooga. The Texas chain has been moving east for years. There are now locations in Huntsville and...
fox5atlanta.com
Police: Woman wanted for 'skip scan' scam at Dalton Dollar General
DALTON, Ga. - Police in Dalton, Georgia are asking the public for help identifying a woman accused of trying to "skip scan" multiple items at a Dollar General self-checkout kiosk. Officials with the Dalton Police Department say the incident happened on Oct. 14 shortly before 7 p.m. at the Dollar...
