Arizona State

CNET

Taylor Swift Ticket Madness Continues as Ticketmaster Cancels Friday Sales

The Taylor Swift ticket saga isn't over. On Thursday, Ticketmaster canceled Friday's planned day of ticket sales to the general public, after earlier sales to those with presale codes didn't go as planned. "Due to extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient remaining ticket inventory to meet that demand,...
TENNESSEE STATE
The Detroit Free Press

'High-energy vibe' powers positive, giving culture at Jeff Glover & Associates

Somewhere in the vast Spotify universe a playlist can be found featuring music that is heard in the offices of Jeff Glover & Associates. That is the same Jeff Glover & Associates, which earned the No. 2 ranking among small companies in the 2022 Detroit Free Press Top Workplaces competition.   And the man who leads the Plymouth-based real estate company says the “Live Unreal” playlist — featuring “high-energy” hip-hop, rock and country music — is an...
PLYMOUTH, MI
CNET

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Which Starter Pokemon Is Best?

The more things change, the more they stay the same. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet feature the franchise's first true open world, the most notable of the many ways it shakes up the classic Pokemon formula. But like every other game in the storied series, Violet and Scarlet open by giving you a choice: grass, water or fire?

