Georgia State

News Breaking LIVE

CNN Anchor Quitting Network to Head to Rival

Laura Jarrett, a CNN anchor and correspondent, will leave the cable news outlet and join NBC News as their senior legal correspondent, according to Variety. The major move was announced on Wednesday in a memo from Rich Greenberg, who runs the investigative unit at NBC News. Variety notes that Jarrett will report to Greenberg in her new role.
Daily Mail

Naomi Biden, 28, says 'I do' on the South Lawn of the White House as Joe and Jill join family and friends for granddaughter's 'private' wedding - as cops swarm area and close off public parks

Naomi Biden was married at the White House on Saturday in a small outdoor ceremony surrounded by her family and friends. The event was closed to the press despite being held on government property. It was the first wedding held at the White House in nearly two decades and the 19th known one to take place there.
Portsmouth Herald

Kerr: The White House campaign Trump hopes you'll forget

Donald Trump’s announcement of his 2024 candidacy wasn’t much of a surprise to anyone. What puzzled me were the headlines and references to what was described as his “third run” at the White House. Sometimes I feel like I’m the only person who remembers this is not Trump’s third campaign for the White House, but his fourth. His very first run was back in 2000, when he tried to capture the nomination of the Reform Party.If you...
Houston Chronicle

Independents want an end to polarization. Politicians are ignoring that.

It's conventional wisdom that whichever party holds the White House will lose the House majority in that first midterm election. After all, this year's contests served up the majority to Republicans, however narrowly, the fourth time in the past five midterms that the House majority changed hands. But there's nothing...
The Guardian

The Light We Carry by Michelle Obama review – a guide for life from the former first lady

N her wonderful autobiography, Becoming, Michelle Obama tells a story about the time her family visited some African American friends who had moved to a predominantly white area in the suburbs. At the end of the visit, Obama’s father discovered that “someone had scratched a line across the side of his beloved Buick, a thin ugly gulch that ran across the door and towards the tail of the car. It had been done with a key or a rock and was in no way accidental.”
Houston Chronicle

Biden turns 80 and joins growing ranks of octogenarians who still work

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Last year, when Bob Hyde was 78, he stood in front of a mirror and decided it was time to retire. Hyde, who lives in Rio Rancho, N.M., ran his own accounting company and was glad to be free of deadlines, payroll, and hiring. He learned to make sourdough bread and kimchi, and began teaching himself clarinet.
Houston Chronicle

Justice Alito denies disclosing 2014 Hobby Lobby opinion in advance

WASHINGTON - Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr. denied an allegation from a former antiabortion activist that Alito or his wife disclosed to conservative donors the outcome of a pending 2014 case regarding contraceptives and religious rights. The New York Times reported Saturday that Rob Schenck, who on his website identifies...
