Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get German Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Mature and Distinct Women Bring Class and Business to the Runway: Model to Raise Awareness for Worthy CausesBrown on ClevelandCuyahoga County, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: Strong third period pushes No. 12 Ohio State past No. 20 Notre DameThe LanternColumbus, OH
13 Exciting Concerts to Enjoy the Sounds of the Holiday Season in Northeast OhioTMannCleveland, OH
4 Places To Get Donuts in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Related
Lake Effect Snow Warning issued for several Northeast Ohio counties: See the impacted areas
CLEVELAND — A Lake Effect Snow Warning has been issued for multiple counties in Northeast Ohio as accumulating snow is expected this weekend. The Lake Effect Snow Warning will be in effect from 8 p.m. Saturday to 7 p.m. Sunday for the following counties:. Ashtabula. Cuyahoga. Geauga. Lake. 3News'...
Heavy snow showers to hit West Virginia and Ohio Friday
The National Weather Service issued a special weather statement on Friday. Heavy snow showers will affect Eastern Harrison, Jefferson, South-Eastern Columbiana, North-Eastern Belmont, Beaver, North-Western Washington, South-Western Butler, North-Western Allegheny, Oho, Brooke, and Hancock Counties. As of 12:03, according to the National Weather Service, a line of heavy snow showers was located along a line […]
Ohio snow emergency levels: What do they mean?
As the conditions deteriorate in Northeast Ohio, sheriffs will declare snow emergencies to let people know the situation on the roads to keep everyone safe.
3 Places To Get German Food in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should visit these restaurants in Ohio. Since 1983, this restaurant in Northeast Ohio has been serving fantastic German cuisine. Customer favorites include the St. Moritz schnitzel, which features perfectly fried breaded veal that's covered in melted Emmental cheese and tomato-olive oil sauce and served over a bed of fresh pappardelle pasta; chicken paprikash, which comes with your choice of spätzle or mashed potatoes; sauerbraten, which is flavorful marinated beef that's covered in a rich sweet and sour gravy; and German potato salad. If you need something to drink with your meal, the restaurant has an extensive beer list with brews imported from Germany.
Local rains have steelhead trout cruising the rivers: NE Ohio fishing report
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Last week’s rainy weather has been a bonus for steelhead trout fishing this coming weekend and beyond, as outstanding numbers of fresh spawning trout have moved from Lake Erie into the Northeast Ohio rivers and streams. While the windy weather has made the Lake Erie...
27 First News
Winter Weather Advisory in effect: How much snow will fall?
The past few days has featured multiple days of light snow across the area with some accumulation across the Valley. Another cold front will push into the Valley Saturday night into Sunday and bring another period of accumulating snowfall. When will the snow start and how much will fall?. There...
Winter Storm Watch issued in several Northeast Ohio counties for accumulating snow this weekend: See the impacted areas
CLEVELAND — Update: The Winter Storm Watch has been upgraded to a Lake Effect Storm Warning on Saturday. All of the details can be found HERE. A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for a handful of counties in Northeast Ohio as accumulating snow is expected this weekend. The...
Pennsylvania crews prepare for heavy snow in northern portion of the state
BUTLER COUNTY — PennDOT crews were working around the area to keep the roads safe during Friday’s snow squalls. The snow that fell in the Pittsburgh area was only a fraction of a much bigger storm hitting Buffalo and Northern Pennsylvania. Pennsylvanians in the north could receive several...
Holiday events happening near you in Northeast Ohio: 2022 guide
CLEVELAND — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above previously aired on 3News on Nov. 11, 2022. As the holiday season gets underway, many towns and cities in Northeast Ohio are officially celebrating Christmas cheer. So what's happening near you? We've compiled a list of holiday-related events for your family to...
Did you hear that? Thundersnow booms over NE Ohio
There were booms of thunder amid the flurry of snow that blanketed parts of Northeast Ohio by Thursday morning, heard by FOX 8 meteorologist Jenn Harcher and other FOX 8 viewers. It's called thundersnow and it's fairly rare.
Bands of lake effect snow break up over NE Ohio
Lake effect snow lingers through the day on Thursday. Our main snowbelt regions expecting 6-9″, especially northern parts of Lake and Ashtabula
Snow emergency called in Ashtabula County as the winter’s first storm hits Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Heavy lake-effect snow slammed Ashtabula County overnight, and the first storm of the season could hit Greater Cleveland during the morning commute. Accumulations of 6 to 10 inches have already hit Ashtabula County, with 4 to 8 inches possible for Lake and Geauga counties, according to the National Weather Service.
ODOT is searching for snowplow drivers for busy winter season
CLEVELAND, Ohio – As the first snow storm hit Wednesday night, the Ohio Department of Transportation is still hiring for the busy winter season in Northeast Ohio. Amanda McFarland, a spokeswoman for the agency, said despite being short-staffed last year, crews typically had primary routes and main roads cleared within two hours.
WATCH: Snow causes slow-moving traffic in eastern counties
The Ohio Department of Transportation is warning drivers to take it slow on the roads this morning due to snowfall.
Northeast Ohio school closings for Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Some school districts in Northeast Ohio are canceling classes for Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, as lake-effect snow grows more intense. Snow bands were beginning to shift south and west after 5 a.m., and the National Weather Service warns that up to 2 inches of snow could quickly accumulate. About 4-6 inches of snow is possible in Lake and Geauga counties, while parts of Ashtabula County already had nearly a foot of snow this morning.
Autonomous semi-trucks to be on Ohio roads soon
The Ohio Department of Transportation announced Friday the deployment of Drive Ohio's Rural Automated Driving Systems project is closer to becoming a reality
clevelandmagazine.com
The North Pole Adventure Returns to Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad
The popular adventure based on The Polar Express is a family favorite. By Gracie Wilson. “All aboard!” yells the voice of Tom Hanks as the train conductor in The Polar Express as pajama-clad kids climb aboard for a cocoa and cookie snack on their way to see Santa. It...
Live weather updates: Tracking lake effect snow in Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND — It's the reality of living in Northeast Ohio. Wintry weather has officially made its return... Snow showers are expected in the snowbelt region Thursday with lingering showers into Friday. This has prompted a Winter Weather Advisory for Lake and Geauga counties as well as a Lake Effect Snow Warning for Ashtabula County.
Here are the resources available for families living with Alzheimer's and dementia in Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND — As part of our salute to Alzheimer's Awareness Month and National Family Caregivers Month, 3News has been bringing you stories of the fight against the dreaded disease. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter.
Cuyahoga, rest of Greater Cleveland counties remain yellow for moderate COVID-19 spread: CDC map
CLEVELAND, Ohio — All Greater Cleveland counties were designated yellow, for moderate COVID-19 transmission, for the second week in a row on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. Overall, Ohio improved with 73 counties designated green, for low COVID-19 spread. It was the most Ohio...
Comments / 0