Effective: 2022-11-20 02:49:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-20 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Target Area: Cass; Northern Berrien; Southern Berrien WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Heavy lake effect snow and areas of blowing snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 30 mph. Wind chills in the single digits. * WHERE...Cass MI, St. Joseph MI, and Berrien Counties. * WHEN...through early Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery, snow covered roads. Areas of blowing snow and heavy snow will significantly reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Lake effect snow will diminish toward sunrise.

BERRIEN COUNTY, MI ・ 1 HOUR AGO