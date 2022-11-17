Effective: 2022-11-20 02:49:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-20 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Eastern St. Joseph; Elkhart; Western St. Joseph WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Lake effect snow and patchy blowing snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. Localized amounts near 8 inches. Visibilities reduced to less than a quarter of a mile in heavier snow showers. Winds gusting as high as 30 mph. Wind chills in the single digits. * WHERE...Elkhart, Lagrange, and St. Joseph IN Counties. * WHEN...Late this afternoon into tonight. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow and heavy snow will significantly reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Early this morning, a heavy lake effect snow band was impacting an area from South Bend to Goshen. Snow totals near 8 inches are expected in this area. Snow covered roads and reduced visibility have been reported with snow rates in excess of 1 inch per hour.

