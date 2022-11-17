Effective: 2022-11-20 03:21:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-20 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Crawford; Kalkaska; Otsego WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON WINTER STORM WARNING IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Lake effect snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...Otsego, Kalkaska and Crawford Counties. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.

CRAWFORD COUNTY, MI ・ 1 HOUR AGO