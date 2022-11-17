ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

‘In dire need’: How a former World Bank staffer became a Fairfax Co. substitute teacher

A fifth-grade student at Bull Run Elementary School in Centreville, Virginia, approached Bunni Cooper late last week to ask if the two could have lunch together. The student inquired about the status of “Lunch Bunch,” a time for students at the Fairfax County school to eat and talk to Cooper, a longtime substitute teacher. Cooper said her lunch period for the day had already passed, but she told the girl that she’d make some time to chat a couple of days later.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
DC tech startup creates path to 10,000 IT jobs across region

D.C. software company BuildWithin has been awarded the Apprenticeship Building America grant through a federal program aimed at creating more apprenticeship programs across the country. The company plans to create 10,000 apprenticeships for unemployed or underemployed employees across the D.C. region. “We built out a program to make it easier...
Frosh overrules decades-old Maryland laws on interracial marriage, education discrimination

This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh (D) issued an opinion Monday to formally overrule decades-old decisions that restricted interracial marriage and impaired the doctrine of “separate but equal” in public facilities — especially in public education.
MARYLAND STATE
Schifanelli bows out of Maryland GOP chair race after filing documents missed deadline by an hour

This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. Gordana Schifanelli, the Republican who ran unsuccessfully for lieutenant governor this year, has been thwarted in her bid to become chair of the state party. The GOP’s current leader claimed her nominating paperwork arrived an hour late.
MARYLAND STATE
Public input sought on improvements to GW Parkway, Mount Vernon Trail

The National Park Service is looking for your input on their plans for the southern part of the George Washington Memorial Parkway and Mount Vernon Trail. The park service said in a statement Tuesday that the planned improvements would include a “road diet” (a re-striping of the road to reduce the number of lanes) new crosswalks and changes to intersections. On the trail, there could be widening and more intersection changes.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Which DC-area hospitals graded poorly on preventable medical errors?

Though national trends have improved, a new report says some of the D.C. region’s hospitals grade poorly when it comes to preventable medical errors, accidents, injuries and infections. According to an assessment by the Leapfrog Group, a nonprofit watchdog organization focused on patient safety, the University of Maryland Capital...
WARRENTON, VA
Prince William schools ombudsman: Parent complaints up, employee visits down

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. Teacher visits to the Prince William County Schools ombudsman office were down in 2021-22 compared with the previous year, but the number of parents, guardians, and community members who brought issues to the ombudsman more than tripled.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
Sheetz selling gas for under $2 a gallon

Convenience store and gas station chain Sheetz has lowered the price of unleaded 88 gas to $1.99 per gallon. Sheetz will keep that price through Nov. 28. That is $1.43 cheaper than the average gas price in Virginia, according to AAA, and $1.69 per gallon lower than the average price of gas predicted for the upcoming Thanksgiving weekend.
VIRGINIA STATE
Airport crowds, some long lines as Thanksgiving travel getaway commences

The Thanksgiving travel getaway was off to a mostly smooth start Wednesday, despite long security lines Wednesday morning at one of the D.C. area’s busiest airports. Reagan National Airport saw a steady stream of travelers Wednesday morning with, at times, long lines to go through security screening and to check bags.
WASHINGTON, DC
1 dead after Fairfax Co. house fire

One person was found dead inside a home following a fire in Fairfax County, Virginia, late Monday night. Fairfax County Fire and Rescue said firefighters responded to a two-alarm fire on Monday night in the 6600 block of Pine Road in the Lincolnia area. The fire department said there were...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
$50K reward offered after armed robbery at DC post office

A $50,000 reward for information is being offered after an armed robbery at a D.C. post office Tuesday afternoon. The robbery happened at shortly after 2:30 p.m. on 600 Pennsylvania Ave. SE. The D.C. police responded, and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service has taken over the investigation. Authorities described the...
3 hurt as car crashes into Germantown building

Three people were taken to the hospital after a car was driven into a building in Germantown, Maryland, on Monday. A spokesperson for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue said the driver crashed into Bloom Medicinals, a medical marijuana dispensary at Middlebrook Road, at about 2:30 p.m. She struck two people...
GERMANTOWN, MD
Thanksgiving 2022: What’s open and closed

Because Thanksgiving is a national holiday, schools, banks, libraries and government offices will be closed on Thursday. Some supermarkets, however, will be open for some last-second shopping ahead of that holiday meal. Here’s a roundup of what else will be open and closed on Thanksgiving Day 2022. Transit. Metro...
VIRGINIA STATE

