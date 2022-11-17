Georgia Faces North Carolina in NCAA Second Round Thursday

No. 7 Georgia (13-5-3, 5-3-2 SEC) at No. 2 North Carolina (16-4-1, 8-2-0 ACC)

Date: Thursday, Nov. 17

Time: 6 p.m. EST

Location: Chapel Hill, N.C.

Site: Dorrance Field (4,200)

QUICK KICKS

Showdown in Chapel Hill

Georgia continues its NCAA Tournament run as it faces second-seeded North Carolina Thursday evening. This is the fifth all-time meeting between the program, with the Tar Heels prevailing in all four prior contests without conceding a single Bulldog goal. The most recent meeting in 2009 also came in the NCAA Second Round, a 4-0 North Carolina victory.

Survive and Advance

Georgia is making its seventh appearance in the NCAA Tournament second round and is looking to reach the Round of 16 for only the second time in program history (1998). The Bulldogs’ previous second round win came in four overtimes at Virginia, with Georgia prevailing 3-1 on penalties. Georgia’s last three second round losses have all come to Tobacco Road teams (Duke - ‘07, ‘11, North Carolina - ‘09).

Championship Pedigree

Thursday’s match marks the lone NCAA second round match to feature two national championship-winning coaches: Keidane McAlpine and Anson Dorrance. McAlpine and Dorrance have faced off three previous times, with Dorrance winning twice. In the most recent meeting, North Carolina earned a trip to the College Cup with a 3-2 win in the 2019 Elite Eight. This is the fourth time McAlpine has faced an ACC team in the NCAA Tournament, and he is looking to advance for the first time in such a meeting.

Murguia on a Tear

With her 10th-minute goal, Dani Murguia powered Georgia to a 2-0 victory over Samford in the NCAA First Round. Murguia has now scored in three straight matches, making her the 12th player in program history to earn the feat.

Bulldog Battle

Georgia opened its first NCAA Tournament since 2014 with a 2-0 win over Samford on Nov. 11, with Dani Murguia and Jessie Dunn scoring first-half goals to advance the Bulldogs for the first time since 2011. The match was the first NCAA Tournament contest in Athens since 2007 and only the fourth in program history. Jordan Brown tied her career high with six saves as Georgia earned its first win of the year when totaling the same number of shots as its opponent (14).

Dawgs in the Dance

Georgia carries a 7-9-1 record in the NCAA Tournament, despite outscoring its tournament opponents by a 30-26 margin. Georgia’s longest postseason run came in 1998 when the program’s inaugural senior class reached the Round of 16. All seven previous tournament wins in full time have come in the first round (1998, 2001, 2003, 2007, 2009, 2011, 2022).

Brown Coming Up Big

Freshman goalkeeper Jordan Brown has made an immediate impact on Georgia, opening her career with five shutouts in her first seven starts and back-to-back SEC Freshman of the Week honors. The Las Vegas native was the first keeper in program history to earn a clean sheet in each of her first three starts. With Brown in net, the Bulldogs posted shutout three straight SEC opponents for the first time since 2010 - the second-longest streak in program history.

Overall, the Georgia defense has been stout throughout the season with one of the most consistent lineups in the country. The Bulldogs have held opponents to an .070 shooting percentage and 75 corners. The 12 shutouts this season is tied with 1999 for the most in program history, while the 14 goals allowed is second fewest in a season.

Road Warriors

Georgia’s play away from home has been among the strongest in program history. The Bulldogs’ five road wins are tied for second-most all-time, only trailing the seven won in 2011. The team is unbeaten in its last seven road contests (5 W, 2 T), the longest in-season streak in history. The Oct. 27 tie in Starkville secured the Bulldogs’ second unbeaten road SEC slate ever (2007).

Spreading the Wealth

Through 21 matches, 16 different Bulldogs have scored this season, tying for the most goal scorers in a single season. In the 1998 season, 16 different players netted a goal. In another sign of the Bulldogs’ depth, 14 of Georgia’s 42 goals this season (33.3 percent) have been scored by players coming off the bench.

Boyan Breaking Record

With her start against Kentucky, graduate midfielder Abby Boyan set a new program record for career starts (89), breaking the record held by Bulldog legend Carrie Patterson. With her start against Mississippi State, Boyan also broke Natalie Farley’s record for most career appearances. She has now appeared and started in 92 matches. The Spring Lake, New Jersey native also ranks second in shots (202) and fifth in assists (19).

Fellow graduates Cecily Stoute and Dani Murguia have also reached the top of the appearances list with Murguia (91) and Stoute (89) ranking second and third all-time behind Boyan. Stoute is second in the starts list at 89.

Starting Fast

Georgia quickly took control of the Oct. 23 match at Kentucky as Madison Haugen scored 84 seconds in, the 10th-fastest score in program history. Including her goal, the Bulldogs have scored six times in the first 10 minutes of play. This season, Georgia is 13-0 when they score first and 9-0 when leading at halftime, with Kentucky marking their first halftime lead of SEC play.

With a victory, Georgia will face the winner of Thursday’s Second Round match between No. 3 Stanford and No. 6 BYU in the Round of 16 on Saturday, Nov. 19 at 11:30 a.m. in Chapel Hill.

