Greensboro, NC

WFMY NEWS2

My 2 Cents: The love between siblings

GREENSBORO, N.C. — One of the things I love to see the most in my house is how much my younger two kids look up to the older twins. My third son Tyler and his sister Drew absolutely worship the twins. You see the twins are from my first marriage and they are 20 years old and in college while my wife and I have 12-year-old Tyler and 9-year-old Drew.
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

Triad parents open up about taking care of kids sick with RSV

N.C. — RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus, has been impacting the Triad since early October. The virus and the cold-like symptoms it causes are especially concerning for children under the age of two. In Pilot Mountain, Rachel Gravley and Logan Bowman's 9-month-old son, Colson, contracted RSV roughly two...
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

'A new start': Two Triad moms gifted cars before the holidays

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Two moms will roll into the holidays with a new set of wheels. The organization Wheels4Hope in Greensboro gifted the vehicles to Emunah Evans and Anna Keller Friday at an early Thanksgiving Car Blessing event. Both moms have gone through significant life changes. "I just got...
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

LIST | Christmas lights across the Triad

We've compiled this list of the Greensboro area's most spectacular Christmas lights. Karringtan Harris, Megan Allman (WFMY News 2 Digital) Do you love exterior illumination? Look no further than this list for the best Christmas lights to see across the Greensboro, High Point, and Winston-Salem areas this holiday season!. Christmas...
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Greensboro pet housing facility open after state shutdown

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Ruff Housing on Battleground Court in Greensboro is open for business again. The state shut down and fined the dog boarding business for not having the proper license to operate. The location has not had one for the last year. FOX8 reviewed the Department of Agriculture’s assessment and violations and learned […]
GREENSBORO, NC
wfmynews2.com

Greensboro man reflects over his years of being homeless

GREENSBORO, N.C. — This week is hunger and homelessness awareness week. A time to draw attention to those living in difficult circumstances. David Merratt knows the struggles of being homeless and shared how he overcame it. He spends a lot of hours volunteering at the Tiny House Community Development...
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Guilford County Schools parents frustrated by heating issues

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Students struggled in classrooms today but not with their schoolwork. It was the temperatures in Guilford County classrooms that distracted them. Parents have been posting the problems on social media and reaching out to FOX8. They say it’s the second day the heat has not worked. One parent sent FOX8 […]
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
rhinotimes.com

Approval Sought For New Adult Care Home Facility In Greensboro

The residents of Greensboro and the surrounding area are, on average, getting older – in large part due to all the Baby Boomers in the area – and that means that there’s an increasing need for adult care facilities. Now, the State of North Carolina is seeking public input on a new facility planned for Greensboro.
GREENSBORO, NC
WCNC

2 students hospitalized after school bus crash

LINCOLNTON, N.C. — A school bus from the Lincoln Charter School's Lincolnton Campus was involved in a traffic collision Wednesday morning, the school district confirmed. The bus, which was carrying high school junior and senior students to the North Carolina Zoo in Asheboro, was rear-ended by a truck. There were 13 students along with a bus driver and teacher onboard.
LINCOLNTON, NC

