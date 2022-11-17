Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kernersville "Buy Nothing" community is actively helping those in need this seasonThe Planking TravelerKernersville, NC
Men’s Soccer: Buckeyes advance to second round of NCAA Tournament, defeat Wake Forest 3-0The LanternColumbus, OH
This Diner in North Carolina is One of the Best Places To Eat in the Entire StateJoe MertensGreensboro, NC
Men’s Soccer: Buckeyes begin NCAA Tournament against Wake Forest ThursdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
This Tiny North Carolina Town is Home to One of the Best Bakeries in the CountryTravel MavenGraham, NC
Related
My 2 Cents: The love between siblings
GREENSBORO, N.C. — One of the things I love to see the most in my house is how much my younger two kids look up to the older twins. My third son Tyler and his sister Drew absolutely worship the twins. You see the twins are from my first marriage and they are 20 years old and in college while my wife and I have 12-year-old Tyler and 9-year-old Drew.
WXII 12
Triad parents open up about taking care of kids sick with RSV
N.C. — RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus, has been impacting the Triad since early October. The virus and the cold-like symptoms it causes are especially concerning for children under the age of two. In Pilot Mountain, Rachel Gravley and Logan Bowman's 9-month-old son, Colson, contracted RSV roughly two...
WXII 12
Whole Man Ministries gives away food to those in need ahead of Thanksgiving
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — As Thanksgiving approaches, one church made a difference in the triad Saturday. In Winston-Salem, Whole Man Ministries of North Carolina gave away 350 Thanksgiving dinner boxes to the community. The event took place at the church parking lot on Old Lexington Road. "We don't want nobody...
WXII 12
'A new start': Two Triad moms gifted cars before the holidays
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Two moms will roll into the holidays with a new set of wheels. The organization Wheels4Hope in Greensboro gifted the vehicles to Emunah Evans and Anna Keller Friday at an early Thanksgiving Car Blessing event. Both moms have gone through significant life changes. "I just got...
WXII 12
Hundreds of families get Thanksgiving meal boxes from Chris Paul Family Foundation
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Chris Paul Family Foundation held its annual Turkey Drive Saturday, distributing the largest amount of food in the event's history. In total, 400 families were estimated to have been fed from the food donated and distributed in the drive. The key to its success, according...
LIST | Christmas lights across the Triad
We've compiled this list of the Greensboro area's most spectacular Christmas lights. Karringtan Harris, Megan Allman (WFMY News 2 Digital) Do you love exterior illumination? Look no further than this list for the best Christmas lights to see across the Greensboro, High Point, and Winston-Salem areas this holiday season!. Christmas...
wfmynews2.com
Professional Firefighters of Greensboro reach 1000th coat through Operation Warm
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Christmas came early Thursday for elementary students at Wiley Elementary. Nearly 300 students are receiving warm coats through Operation Warm, an initiative driven by the Professional Firefighters of Greensboro to help kids in need. Students lined up to receive a brand-new warm coat for the winter...
Triad woman diagnosed with ALS walks to defeat paralyzing disease
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Taking everything a step at a time is the epitome of Debbie Dickerson’s ALS battle. On Nov. 12, 2022, approximately eight months after her official diagnosis, she stepped in the literal sense, in an effort to defeat the disease which may one day strip her of her ability to walk. “I’m […]
Triad woman stuck with leaky pipes and short $2,500 after bathroom upgrades: 2 Wants to Know
MADISON, N.C. — Rhonda Lemons was looking to renovate part of her home. One of the areas she wanted to modernize was the bathroom in the main bedroom. Lemons hired a company and sent a contractor to start the remodel. Lemons had worked with the company before and everything was great, however, this time things didn’t go as well.
Winter Wonderlights returns for its third year at the Greensboro Science Center
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Winter Wonderlights returns to the Greensboro Science Center for the third year! This holiday season, one million lights are set up in twelve displays with festive and animal-inspired themes. Guests can walk the paths of the outdoor zoo to see the lights and there are several interactive displays and plenty of […]
Randolph County high school juniors talk one-on-one with employers during career expo
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Randolph County Schools officials are giving students a chance to get a sneak peek of what it looks like to have a real career. The district held a career expo on Friday at the Journey Church in Asheboro to allow students to speak one-on-one with employers. Over 600 juniors from […]
Greensboro pet housing facility open after state shutdown
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Ruff Housing on Battleground Court in Greensboro is open for business again. The state shut down and fined the dog boarding business for not having the proper license to operate. The location has not had one for the last year. FOX8 reviewed the Department of Agriculture’s assessment and violations and learned […]
wfmynews2.com
Greensboro man reflects over his years of being homeless
GREENSBORO, N.C. — This week is hunger and homelessness awareness week. A time to draw attention to those living in difficult circumstances. David Merratt knows the struggles of being homeless and shared how he overcame it. He spends a lot of hours volunteering at the Tiny House Community Development...
Guilford County Schools parents frustrated by heating issues
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Students struggled in classrooms today but not with their schoolwork. It was the temperatures in Guilford County classrooms that distracted them. Parents have been posting the problems on social media and reaching out to FOX8. They say it’s the second day the heat has not worked. One parent sent FOX8 […]
30 pallet homes ordered in Greensboro to house those facing homelessness
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — After eleven months of conversations and millions of dollars spent, people are still sleeping on the streets of Greensboro. FOX8 has learned city leaders placed an order for temporary pallet homes on Wednesday. City leaders discussed the option for months as a way to put a temporary roof over people’s heads […]
rhinotimes.com
Approval Sought For New Adult Care Home Facility In Greensboro
The residents of Greensboro and the surrounding area are, on average, getting older – in large part due to all the Baby Boomers in the area – and that means that there’s an increasing need for adult care facilities. Now, the State of North Carolina is seeking public input on a new facility planned for Greensboro.
Here’s where you can get a free Thanksgiving meal in the Piedmont Triad
(WGHP) — In North Carolina, one in eight people face hunger, according to Feeding America, and inflation is making the problem even worse. That’s why there are multiple community organizations working to make sure that families have something to put on the table for Thanksgiving. We’ve compiled a list of the community events in the […]
Triad families see a rise in flu, COVID-19, and RSV in their homes
GREENSBORO, N.C. — You've seen these words before and maybe you've recently experienced one of these illnesses: Flu, COVID-19, and RSV. Health officials said they are seeing a rise in all of these illnesses and lots of local Triad families are feeling the effects of this. As far as...
Christmas parades, tree lightings and more happening in the Triad in 2022
There are tons of Christmas events in the Piedmont Triad in the coming weeks. Check out our list of events to find the ones you want to attend. 2022 Parades Saturday, Nov. 19 10 a.m.: Burlington Sunday, Nov. 20 3 p.m.: High Point 4 p.m.: Reidsville Friday, Nov. 25 6:30 p.m.: Eden Saturday, Nov. 26 […]
2 students hospitalized after school bus crash
LINCOLNTON, N.C. — A school bus from the Lincoln Charter School's Lincolnton Campus was involved in a traffic collision Wednesday morning, the school district confirmed. The bus, which was carrying high school junior and senior students to the North Carolina Zoo in Asheboro, was rear-ended by a truck. There were 13 students along with a bus driver and teacher onboard.
Comments / 0