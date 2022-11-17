ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 0

Related
The Comeback

Surprising name emerges in Auburn coaching search

The Auburn coaching search has taken an interesting turn. There are now rumors that Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney is in the mix for the open head coach spot. According to some reports, Swinney was in contact with the school over the weekend. That would be an interesting hire for Auburn considering that Swinney is Read more... The post Surprising name emerges in Auburn coaching search appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
AUBURN, AL
FOX Sports

Philadelphia Eagles sign veteran DT Ndamukong Suh

The Philadelphia Eagles continued to fill a void Thursday, as FOX Sports NFL Insider Jay Glazer reported that they signed former All-Pro defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh to a one-year deal. Suh presumably confirmed the signing via Twitter shortly after Glazer's report. Earlier in the week, Philadelphia signed veteran defensive lineman...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Coaching search: How to watch Auburn head coaching candidates in week 12

Auburn Football’s head coaching search is reaching the final stages of week three. Last week was an interesting week in the world of Auburn head coaching candidates, as several of the most popular names for the opening suffered a loss with their respective teams. Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels fell to Alabama, Oregon and head coach Dan Lanning took an upset loss at home to Washington, and the Liberty Flames, led by Hugh Freeze, succumbed to a letdown loss to UConn.
AUBURN, AL
FOX Sports

Now with Panthers, Mayfield set to face Jackson again

Sometimes, as a motivational technique, a player might make a point of remembering everyone at his position who was drafted ahead of him. It doesn't seem quite that personal for Lamar Jackson. “I was motivated when it took forever for me to get drafted. That’s all," he said. "It doesn’t...
BALTIMORE, MD
FOX Sports

College football Week 12 top plays: Utah-Oregon, USC-UCLA, more

Week 12 of the college football season has featured several exciting matchups, and there's still more where that came from as things wind down Saturday evening. Currently, No. 7 USC is battling crosstown rival No. 16 UCLA at the Rose Bowl, while No. 10 Utah is attempting to beat No. 12 Oregon for the third time in the last two seasons in a rematch of last year's Pac-12 Championship Game.
KANSAS STATE
FOX Sports

Mertz's late sneak for TD pushes Badgers past Nebraska 15-14

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Graham Mertz scored on a 2-yard quarterback sneak with 35 seconds left to complete Wisconsin's comeback from an 11-point deficit entering the fourth quarter, and the Badgers beat Nebraska 15-14 Saturday for their ninth straight win in the series. The Badgers earned their grinding victory...
MADISON, WI
FOX Sports

AP source: Ndamukong Suh joining Eagles on 1-year deal

Three-time All-Pro defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh is joining the Philadelphia Eagles, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press. The Eagles and Suh agreed on a one-year contract on Thursday, according to the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the team hasn’t announced the signing. Nuh bolsters a defensive line that also added veteran Linval Joseph this week.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

College football Week 12 top plays: TCU-Baylor; Blake Corum update

Week 12 of the college football season features several exciting matchups, and we've got you covered from start to finish for all the big games underway Saturday. A pair of playoff hopefuls kick off the slate by trying to fend off solid unranked opponents. No. 4 TCU travels to Baylor while aiming to stay unbeaten. In the Big Ten, No. 3 Michigan tries to keep its focus on Illinois on Saturday before taking on its big rival next week.
FORT WORTH, TX
FOX Sports

No. 2 Gonzaga Bulldogs take on the No. 4 Kentucky Wildcats

Kentucky Wildcats (3-1) vs. Gonzaga Bulldogs (2-1) BOTTOM LINE: The No. 2 Gonzaga Bulldogs play the No. 4 Kentucky Wildcats. Gonzaga went 28-4 overall a season ago while going 16-0 at home. The Bulldogs averaged 87.2 points per game last season, 13.7 on free throws and 24.6 from deep. Kentucky...
SPOKANE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy