Read full article on original website
Related
Urban Meyer Reveals Surprising Team With 'Easiest Path' To Playoff
The coach of three national champion teams, and owner of a pristine 187-32 record at the collegiate level, Urban Meyer knows a thing or two about what it takes for teams to thrive in the postseason. So it raised an eyebrow or two when Meyer cited the Tennessee Volunteers as the team with the ...
The team that could stand between UGA and repeating as National Champions
Action network college football writer Brett McMurphy joined Dukes & Bell to talk about who could be the final four in the college football playoff and the one team that could stand in the way of UGA repeating as national champions.
Surprising name emerges in Auburn coaching search
The Auburn coaching search has taken an interesting turn. There are now rumors that Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney is in the mix for the open head coach spot. According to some reports, Swinney was in contact with the school over the weekend. That would be an interesting hire for Auburn considering that Swinney is Read more... The post Surprising name emerges in Auburn coaching search appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Napier, Gators react to players leaving during the season to transfer
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — After former Florida offensive lineman Joshua Braun left the team in October to transfer, UF coach Billy Napier called the move “an interesting decision” with it being in the middle of the season. For the Gators and teams throughout college football, things have only gotten more interesting this month.
Ryan Day Reveals He's Not Expecting Ohio State Star To Return From Injury This Season
Ohio State coach Ryan Day is focused on getting his undefeated Buckeyes as far as possible in the upcoming playoffs, but it sounds like he has tempered expectations on having Jaxon Smith-Njigba return to contribute. "I wouldn't say expecting," Day told the press Thursday on the junior ...
Blake Corum injury: Jim Harbaugh updates Michigan RB's status
Michigan running back Blake Corum left Saturday's game abruptly after suffering an apparent knee injury, but it appears he and team may have avoided the worst. Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh said that Corum's knee did not sustain any serious damage and that the team is taking the injury as day to ...
Updated College Football Playoff Ranking Projections Following Week 12
Contrary to popular belief, a great week of college football doesn’t require a huge number of upsets. That was the case in Week 12 of the season that has come and gone as three of the nation’s top-four rated teams were given huge tests that all were able to overcome (in some cases thanks to officiating).
FOX Sports
Philadelphia Eagles sign veteran DT Ndamukong Suh
The Philadelphia Eagles continued to fill a void Thursday, as FOX Sports NFL Insider Jay Glazer reported that they signed former All-Pro defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh to a one-year deal. Suh presumably confirmed the signing via Twitter shortly after Glazer's report. Earlier in the week, Philadelphia signed veteran defensive lineman...
Coaching search: How to watch Auburn head coaching candidates in week 12
Auburn Football’s head coaching search is reaching the final stages of week three. Last week was an interesting week in the world of Auburn head coaching candidates, as several of the most popular names for the opening suffered a loss with their respective teams. Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels fell to Alabama, Oregon and head coach Dan Lanning took an upset loss at home to Washington, and the Liberty Flames, led by Hugh Freeze, succumbed to a letdown loss to UConn.
Ohio State's Gene Smith Reverses Course On Hosting Playoff Games At Ohio Stadium
Gene Smith surprised many when he said that his preference would be for Ohio State to play a potential first-round College Football Playoff game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis rather than on campus when the format expands to 12 teams. However, Smith apparently had a change of heart over...
FOX Sports
Now with Panthers, Mayfield set to face Jackson again
Sometimes, as a motivational technique, a player might make a point of remembering everyone at his position who was drafted ahead of him. It doesn't seem quite that personal for Lamar Jackson. “I was motivated when it took forever for me to get drafted. That’s all," he said. "It doesn’t...
Alabama Football Schedule: Crimson Tide takes on Auburn in Iron Bowl
Alabama football schedule: Week 13 Week 13 – Alabama vs Auburn Tigers Date: Game Time (ET) TV Sat, Nov. 26
FOX Sports
College football Week 12 top plays: Utah-Oregon, USC-UCLA, more
Week 12 of the college football season has featured several exciting matchups, and there's still more where that came from as things wind down Saturday evening. Currently, No. 7 USC is battling crosstown rival No. 16 UCLA at the Rose Bowl, while No. 10 Utah is attempting to beat No. 12 Oregon for the third time in the last two seasons in a rematch of last year's Pac-12 Championship Game.
247Sports logs crystal ball for Florida to land this 4-star RB
Four-star running back Mark Fletcher of American Heritage in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, backed off his pledge to the Ohio State Buckeyes recently, and the experts at 247Sports like Florida as a possible landing spot for the elite talent. Swamp247’s Blake Alderman logged a crystal ball for Fletcher in favor of...
Score Predictions For College Football's Biggest Rivalry Games
There's still one more week of college football games before we get into Rivalry Week, but it's never too early to look ahead. With college football's top rivalry games set to kick off in about a week, let's look ahead to some of the sport's biggest games of the year.
Kirk Herbstreit gets hilariously trolled for his ‘College GameDay’ outfit
ESPN’s “College GameDay” made the unusual decision to travel to Bozeman, Montana on Saturday ahead of the game between Montana and Montana State. The setting was beautiful but the weather was chilly, which apparently made for one unique style choice. Kirk Herbstreit got absolutely roasted for his...
FOX Sports
Mertz's late sneak for TD pushes Badgers past Nebraska 15-14
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Graham Mertz scored on a 2-yard quarterback sneak with 35 seconds left to complete Wisconsin's comeback from an 11-point deficit entering the fourth quarter, and the Badgers beat Nebraska 15-14 Saturday for their ninth straight win in the series. The Badgers earned their grinding victory...
FOX Sports
AP source: Ndamukong Suh joining Eagles on 1-year deal
Three-time All-Pro defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh is joining the Philadelphia Eagles, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press. The Eagles and Suh agreed on a one-year contract on Thursday, according to the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the team hasn’t announced the signing. Nuh bolsters a defensive line that also added veteran Linval Joseph this week.
FOX Sports
College football Week 12 top plays: TCU-Baylor; Blake Corum update
Week 12 of the college football season features several exciting matchups, and we've got you covered from start to finish for all the big games underway Saturday. A pair of playoff hopefuls kick off the slate by trying to fend off solid unranked opponents. No. 4 TCU travels to Baylor while aiming to stay unbeaten. In the Big Ten, No. 3 Michigan tries to keep its focus on Illinois on Saturday before taking on its big rival next week.
FOX Sports
No. 2 Gonzaga Bulldogs take on the No. 4 Kentucky Wildcats
Kentucky Wildcats (3-1) vs. Gonzaga Bulldogs (2-1) BOTTOM LINE: The No. 2 Gonzaga Bulldogs play the No. 4 Kentucky Wildcats. Gonzaga went 28-4 overall a season ago while going 16-0 at home. The Bulldogs averaged 87.2 points per game last season, 13.7 on free throws and 24.6 from deep. Kentucky...
Comments / 0